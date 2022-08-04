Stellantis overtakes Tesla in Europe EV sales, targets top spot

Read on uk.motor1.com
Tesla's China Business in Focus as Tensions Increase Between Beijing and Washington
Electric vehicle giant Tesla saw a drop in sales of China-made vehicles in July, largely due to a production disruption from the company's ongoing upgrades to its Shanghai factory. The lower figures from the China Passenger Car Association come after Tesla struck new long-term deals last week with two China-based suppliers of battery-materials; however, as geopolitical tensions escalate between the U.S. and China, the future for Tesla and U.S. manufacturing in China is becoming increasingly uncertain. Lewis Black, CEO of Almonty Industries, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
Elon Musk suggests Tesla's next Gigafactory might be in Canada
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said at the company's annual shareholder meeting on August 4 that an announcement regarding the next Gigafactory could be made later this year. During a speech at the Gigafactory Texas meeting dubbed Cyber Roundup, the executive talked in detail about Tesla's vehicle assembly plants. He noted that Tesla opened two new factories this year—Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg and Gigafactory Texas—that are both building the Model Y, with the latter being the only Tesla facility that makes Model Ys powered by 4680 battery cells laid out in structural packs.
2023 MG4 EV starts at £25,995 in the UK, offers 218 miles of range
MG Motor has announced UK pricing for the all-new MG4 EV, which it describes as an "affordable compact EV without compromise." Arriving in the United Kingdom in September, the all-electric compact hatchback will be offered in three specifications at launch: MG4 EV SE Standard Range, SE Long Range and Trophy Long Range.
Manhart MH3 GTR tunes BMW M3 Competition to 641 bhp
The German tuner Manhart gets hold of the latest BMW M3 Competition and tunes it to create the one-off MH3 GTR. The company gives the speedy saloon comprehensive upgrades to the powertrain, suspension, and styling. The MH3 GTR continues to use the S58 3.0-litre twin-turbo inline-six. Manhart's MHtronik auxiliary control...
See stock Ferrari SF90 Stradale hit 60 mph in 2.33 seconds
Comparing 0 to 60 mph times is not enough to fully assess a car's performance credentials since there's more to the story than just accelerating in a straight line. Nevertheless, it's a quick and easy way to get an idea of how it stacks up against segment rivals. If you needed more proof the Ferrari SF90 Stradale is neck-twisting quick, Brooks Weisblat from DragTimes did a few hard launches using different sets of tyres with its $556,000 (starting price £375,000 in UK) machine.
Wolff: Audi as new entrant could deliver extra value for F1 grid
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff thinks Audi's interest in entering Formula 1 would warrant expanding the grid to 11 teams as it could likely bring extra value to all existing outfits. US racing stalwart Michael Andretti's bid to expand his multi-series operation to F1 has been met by fierce resistance...
Elon Musk makes fun of Lucid’s recent production cut announcement
Lucid recently announced that it was cutting its production target for 2022 again, after it had previously been reduced from 20,000 to 12,000 - 14,000 units. Now the fledgling manufacturer has said that it only expects to manufacture between 6,000 and 7,000 Airs this year, prompting a strong ironic reaction from Elon Musk, a longtime critic of Lucid.
More affordable Lexus RZ300e reportedly being developed
If you like the Toyota bZ4X or the Subaru Solterra but you want a more premium feeling and luxurious vehicle, you will soon also be able to opt for the mechanically related Lexus RZ, initially revealed as the RZ450e. This is considerably more powerful than the Toyota and Subaru models (and also more expensive) but Lexus is reportedly working on a cheaper version of the RZ, which may feature the powertrain from one of the two non-premium models.
Watch Stock 911 Turbo S rocket up Pikes Peak to second place win
Today’s cars are quick and sophisticated software helps today’s performance vehicles manage massive amounts of horsepower and torque – a prime example of that is the Porsche 911 Turbo S. It’s a beast with all-wheel drive and over 600 bhp on tap, which made it the perfect...
UK: Porsche 911 answers the question of whether bigger (tyres) is better
How much difference does an inch make? If we're talking about the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S NAO tyres that come on the Porsche 911, then there's a big distinction between them. In this video, the UK's Tyre Reviews tests both sizes and digs into their characteristics. Michelin makes the Pilot...
Tesla Model Y expected to become world's best-selling car
The Tesla Model Y has undoubtedly been a resounding success. By far the most dominant electric crossover from a sales perspective, the Model Y is now on track to become the world's best-selling car. Speaking at Tesla's annual shareholder's meeting, CEO Elon Musk claimed the Model Y will be the...
