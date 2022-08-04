Stellantis overtakes Tesla in Europe EV sales, targets top spot

If you like the Toyota bZ4X or the Subaru Solterra but you want a more premium feeling and luxurious vehicle, you will soon also be able to opt for the mechanically related Lexus RZ, initially revealed as the RZ450e. This is considerably more powerful than the Toyota and Subaru models (and also more expensive) but Lexus is reportedly working on a cheaper version of the RZ, which may feature the powertrain from one of the two non-premium models.

CARS ・ 9 HOURS AGO