British Bipartisan Group Launches Inquiry Into Regulating Crypto

Binance 'Never Completed' Acquisition of Troubled Crypto Exchange WazirX: CZ
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao says Binance never acquired India’s largest crypto exchange WazirX, although an earlier blog post says it did. Crypto exchange Binance recently denied owning India-based crypto exchange WazirX, despite the company’s blog post from 2019 saying exactly the opposite. WazirX, meanwhile, insists the deal has...
decrypt.co
Crypto.com Expands Into South Korea Via Two New Acquisitions
Seeing the future in crypto markets, Crypto.com recently unveiled an acquisition plan for expanding to South Korea. As many industry players look to recover from hefty losses, Crypto.com is turning to greener pastures in South Korea. On Monday, the Singapore-based crypto platform announced the acquisition of PnLink Co. and OK-Bit...
decrypt.co
Hodlnaut Joins Long List of Crypto Firms Freezing Withdrawals
Hodlnaut is the latest crypto lender to pause withdrawals in order to "stabilize liquidity" amidst the sector's ongoing insolvency troubles. Singaporean crypto lender Hodlnaut is the latest digital asset company to announce that it is freezing withdrawals “due to recent market conditions.”. In an announcement on Holdnaut’s website, the...
decrypt.co
Cathie Wood Cites SEC Securities Warning in Dropping Coinbase Stock
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood confirmed Monday that the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) labeling of nine tokens traded on Coinbase as unregistered securities prompted the firm to sell a portion of the shares it held in the cryptocurrency exchange. The CEO said the SEC’s claim, which came just...
decrypt.co
Crypto Exchange Zipmex to Re-Open Bitcoin, Ethereum Withdrawals
The next round of crypto withdrawals will give a majority of Zipmex clients the ability to withdraw Ethereum and Bitcoin. Troubled crypto exchange Zipmex slated August 11 and August 16 for the release of Ethereum and Bitcoin, respectively, after halting withdrawals in July, the firm’s announcement read. “We will...
decrypt.co
How Ethereum Traders Are Preparing to Buy and Sell the Merge
Data collected by Glassnode suggests that options traders are looking "extremely bullish" for September, but leaning bearish again for October, the month after the merge. A look into the Ethereum derivatives market indicates that the "merge"— a long-awaited upgrade to the Ethereum network—is setting the stage for crypto traders to "buy the rumor, and sell the news."
decrypt.co
Circle's USDC Will Not Support an Ethereum Proof-of-Work Fork
Circle insists it’s doing “the right thing,” advocating for the new chain's development amid growing discussions of yet another Ethereum fork. Stablecoin provider Circle announced its intentions to fully support Ethereum’s shift to a proof-of-stake (PoS) chain following the highly-anticipated merge event slated for September 19.
decrypt.co
Reddit Rolls Out Community Points on Arbitrum’s New Ethereum Scaler With FTX Support
Arbitrum’s new gaming and social dapp-centric Nova chain is live, and Reddit could bring millions of users to it via rewards. FTX is also on board. Arbitrum Nova, a new Ethereum scaling solution built for games and social apps, has launched to the public. Social giant Reddit will use...
decrypt.co
Crypto Miner Marathon Increased Bitcoin Holdings Amid $191.6M Quarterly Losses
Bitcoin miner Marathon Digital increased its Bitcoin holdings by 707 despite a quarterly decline in production. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA), a leading cryptocurrency mining company, has reported a net loss of $191.6 million (or $1.75 per share) as its Bitcoin production slumps. The firm reported producing 707 Bitcoin...
decrypt.co
BitMEX Will Soon Let You Trade Leverage on Another Ethereum Fork
A new Ethereum fork resisting the upcoming merge doesn’t exist yet, but BitMEX wants to make sure the token has a market for speculators. Traders will soon be able to speculate on the future price of a forked Ethereum coin, even though it may never exist. In advance of...
decrypt.co
How Secure Is the Ethereum Sitting in Your MetaMask Wallet?
Security and privacy experts say it's become alarmingly common for people to report vulnerabilities on public forums like Twitter because they otherwise get ignored. It’s been an unrelenting week for MetaMask developers. Reacting to the news that $4.5 million worth of funds had been drained from thousands of software...
decrypt.co
CryptoDickbutts Ethereum NFTs Surge 690% in Daily Sales Volume
The floor price of Series 3 CryptoDickButts climbed as prominent influencers shilled their Dickbutt bags and praised the CDB community. CryptoDickbutts surged on Sunday, leapfrogging a handful of other notable NFT collections on elevated volume. Daily trading volume for the Ethereum-based NFTs on OpenSea is up 690% at the time...
decrypt.co
New NFT Privacy Proposal Gets Vitalik Buterin’s Attention
A new proposal would see a new ERC-721 extension use stealth addresses to obscure NFT transactions on the Ethereum network. Inspired by Vitalik Buterin’s idea of non-transferrable Soulbound tokens, Ethereum researcher Anton Wahrstätter came up with a fresh proposal for an ERC-721 extension that would implement "stealth" addresses to obscure public blockchain transactions involving non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
decrypt.co
'It Doesn’t Change Anything' Says Tornado Cash After Code Disappears From GitHub
The source code for crypto privacy mixer Tornado Cash has been removed from Github, prompting outcry from privacy and free speech advocates. The source code for crypto transaction mixer Tornado Cash has disappeared from Github barely 24 hours after the US Treasury Department added the privacy tool to its sanctions list.
decrypt.co
Ethereum Cofounder Says He Used Now-Blacklisted Tornado Cash to Donate to Ukraine
Vitalik Buterin said the need for privacy from Russia’s government led him to use the Ethereum mixing protocol. Barely a day after the U.S. Treasury Department blacklisted Tornado Cash, Ethereum’s cofounder identified himself as someone who used the service to make donations to Ukraine. “I'll out myself as...
