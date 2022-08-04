ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Former Florida Gators QB thriving at…tight end?

The name Feleipe Franks brings up a lot of memories to fans of the Florida Gators. From the endless adrenaline that came from his Hail Mary against Tennessee, to the feelings of worry and nervousness when he went down against Kentucky, Franks had quite the storied time in Gainesville before he transferred to Arkansas.
GAINESVILLE, FL
FanSided

FanSided

272K+
Followers
517K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy