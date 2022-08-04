ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

wpsdlocal6.com

A look at Tennessee's primary elections

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee holds its primary elections Thursday. Voters will determine the two major parties' nominees for governor, Congress and state legislative seats. Incumbent Gov. Bill Lee is running unopposed for the Republican nomination, hoping to win a second term. He'll face the winner among Democrats Jason...
Tennessee Lookout

“Get DC out of Tennessee,” says Republican congressional nominee Ogles

Late Thursday night, supporters of Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles celebrated winning the Fifth Congressional District Republican primary after a bruising, attack-filled campaign. Once early votes started to come in, Ogles held a strong lead over former Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell and continued to lead throughout the night.  Ogles, former director of Americans for […] The post “Get DC out of Tennessee,” says Republican congressional nominee Ogles appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Mighty 990

CATASTROPHIC! Republicans Pummeled in Shelby County Election

Memphis Republicans lost major races in Shelby County Thursday, with Democrat District Attorney candidate Steve Mulroy defeating DA Amy Weirich and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris (D) defeating Republican challenger Worth Morgan. The KWAM Decision Desk called both races at 11:36 p.m. CST. Harris beat Morgan 57.91 percent to 42.09...
Chalkbeat

Memphis election results: Two incumbents, two newcomers win

Two incumbents and two newcomers won election Thursday to the Memphis-Shelby County Schools board, according to unofficial results. Michelle McKissack, the board chair, and Joyce Dorse-Coleman both easily won second terms. Amber Huett-Garcia, who ran unopposed, and Keith Williams will be the board’s new faces. Williams, a union leader, prevailed in a crowded six-way race for one board seat.The election comes at a critical time for Tennessee’s largest school district. The board...
Advocate Andy

TN Pastors Challenge Senators Blackburn, Hagerty Over Refusal to Support Insulin Price Cap

Tennessee Senators were among lawmakers opposing insulin price relief measure. Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition condemned Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty for their votes against a measure that would have capped the monthly price of insulin at $35. The measure was a part of the Inflation Reduction Act and ultimately failed by three votes. While the overall bill passed, the insulin measure was not included in the final bill.
UPI News

Tennessee Republicans aim to flip U.S. House seats in Thursday primary

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Polls closed Thursday evening in Tennessee's primary election to select nominees for a slew of races, including several newly redrawn U.S. congressional races expected to favor Republicans. Republicans are targeting the 5th Congressional District, where Rep. Jim Cooper, a Democrat, retired after redistricting turned the district...
