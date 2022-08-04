Read on mighty990.com
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
A look at Tennessee's primary elections
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee holds its primary elections Thursday. Voters will determine the two major parties' nominees for governor, Congress and state legislative seats. Incumbent Gov. Bill Lee is running unopposed for the Republican nomination, hoping to win a second term. He'll face the winner among Democrats Jason...
Tennessee Election Results: Republican Primary Races
Election results for the Tennessee Republican primary, including races in the U.S. and TN House and TN Senate, from August 4, 2022.
A new political reality in Nashville? Tennessee District 5 might change
As Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles emerged victorious in the Republican primary for Tennessee's 5th congressional district Thursday night, so too emerged a likely new political reality.
Federal lawsuit looks to use RICO statutes to end medical marijuana in Arkansas
Less-potent marijuana and federal law at the center of a lawsuit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tennessee Election Results: August 4, 2022
Find up-to-the-minute election results from the August 4 Tennessee primary election and the Middle TN county general elections.
Democrat defeats incumbent Republican in Memphis DA race
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Democratic lawyer who pledged to make abortion prosecutions under Tennessee’s “trigger law” an extremely low priority in the county that includes Memphis has defeated the incumbent Republican district attorney who refused to say whether she would go after doctors who perform the procedure.
wpln.org
Abortion wasn’t on the ballot in Tennessee, but it was on the minds of voters
After waiting in line for more than an hour, Jacqueline Smith voted at a recreation center in Spring Hill with one thing on her mind — Tennessee’s fleeting abortion access. Smith wants to unseat Gov. Bill Lee, who pushed through the state’s abortion ban kicking in later this...
“Get DC out of Tennessee,” says Republican congressional nominee Ogles
Late Thursday night, supporters of Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles celebrated winning the Fifth Congressional District Republican primary after a bruising, attack-filled campaign. Once early votes started to come in, Ogles held a strong lead over former Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell and continued to lead throughout the night. Ogles, former director of Americans for […] The post “Get DC out of Tennessee,” says Republican congressional nominee Ogles appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CATASTROPHIC! Republicans Pummeled in Shelby County Election
Memphis Republicans lost major races in Shelby County Thursday, with Democrat District Attorney candidate Steve Mulroy defeating DA Amy Weirich and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris (D) defeating Republican challenger Worth Morgan. The KWAM Decision Desk called both races at 11:36 p.m. CST. Harris beat Morgan 57.91 percent to 42.09...
Memphis election results: Two incumbents, two newcomers win
Two incumbents and two newcomers won election Thursday to the Memphis-Shelby County Schools board, according to unofficial results. Michelle McKissack, the board chair, and Joyce Dorse-Coleman both easily won second terms. Amber Huett-Garcia, who ran unopposed, and Keith Williams will be the board’s new faces. Williams, a union leader, prevailed in a crowded six-way race for one board seat.The election comes at a critical time for Tennessee’s largest school district. The board...
Tennessee election results: County mayor, sheriff
Here's how the county mayoral and sheriff's races turned out across Middle Tennessee.
Shelby County Republican Party Leadership Needs to Resign: Brandon Toney
Conservative political commentator and former state senate candidate Brandon Toney called for the Shelby County Republican Party’s leadership to resign Friday on “Wake Up Memphis” after major election losses for the GOP in Memphis. Toney, who was kicked off the ballot for the Tennessee state senate district...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TN Pastors Challenge Senators Blackburn, Hagerty Over Refusal to Support Insulin Price Cap
Tennessee Senators were among lawmakers opposing insulin price relief measure. Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition condemned Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty for their votes against a measure that would have capped the monthly price of insulin at $35. The measure was a part of the Inflation Reduction Act and ultimately failed by three votes. While the overall bill passed, the insulin measure was not included in the final bill.
Controversial Memphis-Area District Attorney Amy Weirich Loses Reelection Bid
Following years of a tough-on-crime approach, the Republican incumbent was bounced from office by a reform-minded law professor.
Tennessee Republicans aim to flip U.S. House seats in Thursday primary
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Polls closed Thursday evening in Tennessee's primary election to select nominees for a slew of races, including several newly redrawn U.S. congressional races expected to favor Republicans. Republicans are targeting the 5th Congressional District, where Rep. Jim Cooper, a Democrat, retired after redistricting turned the district...
Charlotte Bergmann Upsets GOP Pick in TN’s District 9 Primary
Charlotte Bergmann won the Republican nomination for Tennessee’s 9th Congressional District against Brown Dudley shocking many Thursday night. Despite not having the party’s support like Dudley, Bergmann pulled away with 51.9% of the primary vote with Dudley taking only 43.1%. “If they want to save face, if they...
WHAT HAPPENED: Shelby County GOP Chair Cary Responds to Election Defeat
GOP leadership is under fire after Republican candidates were defeated up and down the ballot on Election Day last Thursday. Cary Vaughn, chair of the Shelby County Republican Party, admitted the party must do better on “Wake Up Memphis” Tuesday. “We have to do a better job of...
AP: Jason Martin wins Democratic nomination for Tennessee governor
Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, loc
rewind943.com
Election results: With Robertson early votes in, Dean leads chancellor race, Wallace leads for judge
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 2022 Tennessee State Primary and Montgomery County General Election was held today, and polls closed at 7 p.m. Here are the Montgomery County results in contested races, with no early and absentee votes in yet, plus 0 of 38 precincts reporting. NEWS ALERTS:...
Mighty 990
Memphis, TN
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis, Tennessee News & Opinionhttps://mighty990.com/
Comments / 0