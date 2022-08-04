Tennessee Senators were among lawmakers opposing insulin price relief measure. Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition condemned Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty for their votes against a measure that would have capped the monthly price of insulin at $35. The measure was a part of the Inflation Reduction Act and ultimately failed by three votes. While the overall bill passed, the insulin measure was not included in the final bill.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO