Florida man accused in road rage shooting extradited to Volusia County from Georgia

3 dead after shooting at Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Florida
Three people died in a shooting at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Edgewater, Florida, police said.
Daytona Beach man arrested in deadly stabbing, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Florida man has been arrested for fatally stabbing another man in Daytona Beach, police said Tuesday. Durian T. Atwaters, 38, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Rickey Shelhorse, 34. According to Daytona Beach police, Atwaters allegedly stabbed Shelhorse near the intersection...
Video: Florida man steals car from mother taking her kids to first day of school
TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Security video captured the moment a Titusville man reportedly stole a mother's SUV from her driveway while she was getting her kids ready to go to the first day of school. Santiago Junior Pena, 43, of Daytona Beach is facing several charges including Grand Theft, Fleeing and...
Deputies: 2 brothers killed in Orange County shooting identified
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting scene in Orlando resulted in the death of two brothers. One was shot and killed by an Orange County Sheriff's deputy at a hotel on Orange Blossom Trail, and much of it was captured on cellphone video. When it was over, three people...
Florida man takes joyride in stolen construction equipment, leaving 'path of destruction': deputies
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A homeless Florida man reportedly stole a machine from a construction site in Flagler County over the weekend and took it on a joyride to Beverly Beach, leaving behind a "path of destruction," according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to N. Ocean Shore...
22 Georgia individuals face charges, federal indictment alleges drug trafficking ring
ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — 22 Georgia individuals, including four Columbus residents, are facing drug-related charges stemming from a large-scale investigation into an alleged armed drug trafficking organization, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia. This indictment specifically alleges the distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and other controlled substances. All individuals are […]
Police ID 3 dead after hostage situation at Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Edgewater
EDGEWATER, Fla. — Police in Edgewater said three people are dead after a hostage standoff at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting. Edgewater police have identified the three people who died, including the gunman, during a Narcotics Anonymous meeting. Officers said Erica Hoffman, 33, and Ian Greenfield, 59, were shot and...
Deputies to carry rifles at Brevard County schools: 'We mean business'
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - In response to the recent school shootings around the country, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office announced that its school resource deputies will carry rifles on campus to help better protect children and staff. "Over the course of the past several months, parents, teachers, students and communities...
“Taste Like Chicken” Florida Man In Country Illegally Arrested After Retrieving ATM Skimmer, Kicking K9
A Florida sheriff is questioning when criminals going to learn that their county is not the place you want to commit a crime and it’s certainly not the place you want to kick a law enforcement K-9. Deputies say in Brevard County on Friday night,
$10,000 in diesel fuel stolen from Pelham gas station; 5 suspects from Georgia charged
Five people from Georgia are under arrest in Alabama after authorities say they stole 2,100 gallons of diesel fuel over four days last week. The thefts happened between Aug. 2 through Aug. 5, at an undisclosed gas station in Pelham. Those charged are:. - Brion Tiyari Harris, 21, of Conyers.
Atlanta father, 2-year-old removed from plane after airline says they violated federal law
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An Atlanta man is back home with his daughter after they were removed from a Frontier Airlines flight, Channel 2′s Candace McCowan has learned. This father says he purchased tickets on three airlines this past weekend for a quick trip to Orlando. On each of those flights, his daughter was sitting on his lap.
Judge sets trial date for man accused of killing officer Jason Raynor
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The man Daytona Beach police said shot and killed an officer one year ago now has a trial date. A Volusia County judge tentatively set an April 3 trial date for Othal Wallace at a hearing on Monday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
Calls for justice after Florida man forcibly arrested during traffic stop in Camden County Georgia
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Warning - Body camera footage includes strong language. The NAACP and community leaders are calling for Police Accountability after they claim a Camden County Sheriff's Deputy Unlawfully Arrested a man during traffic stop. Leaders say Scunickenyatta Jenkins, a Daytona Beach man, may have suffered a...
Video: Drone captures shark stealthily swimming near people in Florida
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - As people were hanging out and playing in the water at a beach in Florida last week, a shark was captured in drone footage swimming not far from them, who may have been completely unaware. Viewer Robert Russ said in an email to FOX 35 News...
Probation for Florida woman who wiped up blood after killing spouse
AP - A Florida woman who was acquitted of murdering her husband, a prominent official at the University of Central Florida, was sentenced Friday to a year of probation for tampering with evidence.A judge sentenced Danielle Redlick in state court in Orlando.Last month, a jury acquitted Danielle Redlick of second-degree murder in the death of her husband, Michael Redlick. Danielle Redlick said she had killed her husband in self-defense during a fight inside their home in which he had tried to "smother her to death."Jurors found Danielle Redlick guilty of evidence tampering for cleaning up her husband's blood after stabbing him.Detectives...
Universal Orlando adds weekend curfew for kids at CityWalk following July fight amongst teens
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort has implemented a weekend curfew at CityWalk – the resort's shopping and entertainment district – for kids and teenagers. The new curfew requires guests under 18 to leave CityWalk once the theme parks close at 9 p.m. unless they are accompanied by an adult, staying at a Universal hotel, or seeing a movie at Cinemark.
Missing Flagler County teenager found safe, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A teenager reported missing in Flagler County Saturday has been found safe, deputies say. According to deputies, the 16-year-old teenage boy had been last seen in Palm Coast near Beechwood Lane before later being found.
2 Years of Probation for Woman Whose Dangerous Pitbull Bit Off Part of Child’s Nose
In mid-afternoon on February 27, 2021, Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the report of a child getting bitten by a dog on Colbert Lane in Palm Coast. The dog, a 3-year-old pitbull mix named Jati, had bitten off part of the nose of the 8-year-old girl. The dog belonged to Melissa Gilham, 45, a resident of Brevard County. The dog had been declared dangerous in Orange County the previous year. That meant it was subject to strict restrictions when in public. Gilham was not abiding by the restrictions when the dog attacked the girl.
Deadly Weapons, Drugs Seized from Orlando Residence
Orlando police have been very active keeping the community safe, with another discovery of deadly weapons and drugs earlier this week. The Orlando Police Department announced that six firearms, multiple other weapons, 1.5 pounds of THC and felony amounts of cannabis, MDMA, and cocaine were located within the residence. Here’s...
Former Ga. postal worker pleads guilty to trying to send drugs in the mail while on disability
ATLANTA — A former Georgia postal worker has pleaded guilty to trying to send drugs in the mail while he was on disability. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Robert Elliott Sheppard, 60, of East Point is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to...
