Sportico

Rob Walton’s $4.65B Purchase of Broncos Approved by NFL Owners

Click here to read the full article. Rob Walton was approved unanimously as the next owner of the Denver Broncos today at a special NFL owners meeting in Minneapolis. The sale is expected to close later this month. The billionaire Walmart heir reached an agreement to pay $4.65 billion for the Broncos in June, the highest price ever for a sports franchise. The previous record price for a sports team was $3.3 billion, set when Joe Tsai bought the Brooklyn Nets and operating rights to the Barclays Center in 2019. It was the first sale of an NFL franchise since 2018,...
Deadline

Feature Doc On Golden State Warriors Trio Run TMC In Works From RTG Features And MSM; ‘Jeen-yuhs’ Filmmakers Coodie & Chike Aboard As EPs

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: RTG Features (Alaskan Nets) and MSM (The Last Dance) have tapped David Charles Rodrigues (Neymar: The Perfect Chao) to direct a new feature doc about the high-scoring NBA trio of Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin—collectively known as Run TMC—and how they set the stage for the present-day dynasty of the world-champion Golden State Warriors, led by Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Led by Hall of Fame coach Don Nelson, Run TMC showcased “Nellie Ball” and ushered in the modern NBA. While the two brief seasons that Hardaway, Richmond and...
