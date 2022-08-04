Tractor-trailer hauling 10,000 frozen turkeys catches fire on I-4 in Seminole County

Read on www.wogx.com
First weekend of security checkpoints in Downtown Orlando
Security checkpoints were in place this weekend in downtown Orlando and will continue every Friday and Saturday night for the foreseeable future. Security experts are weighing in on how the checkpoints are keeping the community safe.
Nurses sue Florida hospital alleging they were not warned of active shooter drill, and thought it was real
Nurses sue Florida hospital alleging they were not warned of active shooter drill. Two nurses at AdventHealth's TimberRidge emergency room in Ocala, Florida, have filed a lawsuit against the hospital alleging they were left traumatized after the hospital conducted a simulated active shooter exercise, but did not tell those attending the training it was part of a drill.
Missing 10-year-old girl from Marion County found safe
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - UPDATE:. Arianna has been located and is safe. The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help locating a missing 10-year-old girl who may be in danger. Arianna Ames was last seen Thursday night around 11 p.m walking on 3100 block of SE 145th...
Orlando man sentenced after being found with teen in hotel room for 'sleepover'
An Orlando man has been sentenced to 40 years behind bars for child sex crimes. Tyler Thompson was arrested in February of 2021 when deputies found the then 22-year-old with a 13-year-old in a motel room. The deputy that found her tells FOX 35 News the sentencing is gratifying.
Weather Forecast: August 5, 2022
Orlando and Central Florida will see a relatively dry Friday evening and Saturday, but chances for widespread precipitation will increase on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will be driven by those rain chances with highs in the low-to-mid 90s.
Hurricane center: Tropical wave being monitored after weeks of no activity in the Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is watching a tropical wave for possible development after weeks of silence in the Atlantic. The wave is located off the west coast of Africa and is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far eastern tropical Atlantic, according to the NHC. "Environmental...
Students get free vaccinations before school starts
Orange County families packed into the gym at the school district's Academic Center for Excellence. Saturday was the last day for kindergarten and seventh grade students to get their required vaccinations for free, from the district. Parents say they're happy for the opportunity.
