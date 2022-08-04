Flood survivor: 'My three little boys are OK; that's what matters'

Read on www.kentuckytoday.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kentuckytoday.com
Mixed numbers in COVID report
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Last week’s drops in new cases, deaths, and positivity rate may have been due to disruptions in testing and reporting because of the eastern Kentucky flooding, as most metrics rose in the weekly report issued Monday, although there were some declines. A total of...
kentuckytoday.com
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal Star. August 4, 2022. Editorial: Signs all around of a coming climate storm. Awildfire south of Gering burns up more than 15,000 acres. The Platte River goes dry near Columbus. Temperatures soar into the triple digits with daily highs expected to remain at or near 90 degrees for at least the next week.
kentuckytoday.com
Drazan: Declare state of emergency for homeless crisis in OR
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Republican candidate for governor, Christine Drazan, on Monday called for declaring a state of emergency on homelessness in Oregon as she seeks to distinguish herself in a three-way race. Drazan’s unveiling of her state of emergency proposal was included in a campaign issue roadmap....
kentuckytoday.com
Republican Oklahoma lawmakers seek hearing in death row case
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — More than 60 Oklahoma lawmakers, including many Republicans who support the death penalty, urged the state attorney general to join their request for a new evidentiary hearing in the case of death row inmate Richard Glossip. The group of 61 state legislators sent a letter...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kentuckytoday.com
Fancy talkin’: GOP governor candidates take jabs at each other, Beshear
FANCY FARM, Ky. (KT) – While taking a couple jabs at each other, four of Kentucky’s main Republican candidates for governor in 2023 saved most of their barbs for the current office holder, Democrat Andy Beshear, during their speeches at the annual Fancy Farm picnic in western Kentucky on Saturday.
Comments / 0