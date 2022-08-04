Gaithersburg’s Arcellx Signs Lease for 60,000 SF Space in King Farm

Read on mocoshow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Cardboard Boats Set Sail in Reston's Unique CompetitionSuzanne ZurnReston, VA
Wawat’s The Hold Up? Latest Update on MoCo’s First Wawa Location
We first let you know the news of Wawa’s first planned MoCo location in May of 2019. Since then, the first MoCo Royal Farms was announced, constructed, and opened in Gaithersburg. Recently, the first MoCo Sheetz location was announced. So what’s the hold up with Wawa?. The convenience...
Rio Lakefront Ranked #10 in National ‘Top 10 Retail Experiences’ List
Chain Store Age, one of the nation’s leading provider of retail news and analysis for retail headquarters executives across all sectors of the industry, has recently released part of its list of 2022’s ‘Top 10 Retail Experiences’ and MoCo’s very own Rio Lakefront came in at #10. CSA reports on and analyzes trends and strategies in all areas of store operations and store development, including technology, marketing, human resources, finance, store design & construction, facilities management and real estate. They are releasing the top 10 one at a time with only numbers 10 and 9 currently available, so it’s unknown if any other MoCo retail centers will be included on the list.
Update on Gregorio’s in Park Potomac
Gregorio’s Trattoria will begin renovations on its newest location at the former home of Sugo (12505 Park Potomac Ave), this fall and is hoping to open in around January, according to Store Reporter. This will be Gregorio’s Trattoria third MoCo location, and fourth overall. Sugo closed its doors permanently last summer. Park Potomac is also home to Attman’s Deli, Founding Farmers, Gringos & Mariachis, King Street Oyster, and Yirisai Sushi.
Gaithersburg Home Depot is Available Through 13.5-Year NNN Lease
A recent listing on LoopNet, an online marketplace for commercial real estate, shows that the Home Depot located at 15740 Shady Grove Rd. in the 270 Center in Gaithersburg is available through a 13.5-year NNN lease. When renting commercial real estate whether it be office space, retail space, or warehouse space most owners will use a triple net lease (seen as NNN). NNN stands for “net, net net” which are the property’s operating expenses (taxes, insurance, & common area maintenance fees) that the owner passes through to tenants. Home Depot and Best Buy have anchored the property since its inception in 1994. An Amazon Fresh grocery store is expected to open in September.
Update on Taco Bamba in Gaithersburg
The upcoming Taco Bamba location in Gaithersburg is now projecting to open this fall, although no opening date has been announced. The new restaurant will be located in the space that was formerly home to Urban Crawfish at 670 Quince Orchard Road, next to the recently opened Miyaji Kebab and Rumali Rolls (which is next to Beers & Cheers Too).
Opening Soon Signage Up at BooBoo Pho
Opening soon signage is up at BooBoo Pho at 19230 Montgomery Village Ave. in the Montgomery Village Shopping Center. While no opening date has been announced, the restaurant is in the early stages of its buildout so it will likely be several more months. The restaurant will specialize in Vietnamese cuisine.
Takoma Park Library Closing on August 24 For Major Remodel/Expansion; Community Meeting Scheduled For August 22
The Takoma Park Library, Computer Center, and Community Center will undergo a major remodel and expansion project in Fall 2022 (video rendering available below). Wednesday, August 24, 2022, will be the last day to visit the Library and Computer Center before we relocate to a temporary space for the duration of construction. In preparation for the project, staff housed in the Library and Computer Center must be removed from the building no later than August 31,2022. Staff in the Recreation Department offices and game room must be removed from the building by approximately January or February of 2023. A definitive date will be provided no later than 1 month prior to the actual move date. Staff and building contents from the Library and Recreation Department will be moving to a space at 7505 New Hampshire Avenue, Takoma Park, MD 20912.
Takoma-East Silver Spring (TESS) Community Action Center Relocates and Continues 50-Year History of Serving Residents in Long Branch Area of Montgomery County
The TESS Community Action Center, part of the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), has moved to new offices at 8703 Flower Avenue in Silver Spring. TESS has a 50-year history of serving thousands of residents each year in the Long Branch community of the County. The...
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Maryland this month
A popular discount supermarket chain is opening another new store location in Maryland this month. Read on to learn more. If you're like most people who are looking to save money on food and other grocery items, you'll be happy to learn that the popular discount grocery store chain, Lidl, will be opening another store location in Reisterstown later this month.
Metropolitan Restaurant Week Takes Place August 15-21
With some of the nation’s best known chefs, restaurateurs and rising culinary stars helming eateries in our region, Metropolitan DC is known for its restaurants. Several Montgomery County restaurants will be participating (they can be searched by area at the restaurant week website). Per the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington, “one of the most highly anticipated food-related programs in the region, Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Week is a week-long celebration of area restaurants and the diversity of world-class cuisine. Local diners know that Restaurant Week is more than just a “deal” – it is an opportunity to experience new flavors, explore restaurants in different neighborhoods or visit old favorites. For visitors to the area, it’s an opportunity to experience many of the best of our regional restaurants without breaking the bank.”
First “Manna Choice Market at the Grove” to Take Place This Week
Universities at Shady Grove (USG) announced a partnership with Manna Food Center to offer “Manna Choice Market at the Grove.” Launched in 2022, this program will bring a market-style distribution of food right on campus starting in August 2022. On the second Wednesday of every month, students and their families will be able to access the market to select fresh produce and other perishable and nonperishable healthy foods. It will be located at 9631 Gudelsky Drive, Rockville, Maryland 20850.
Westfield Montgomery to Dedicate Community Liaison Room to Montgomery County Police Department
Westfield Montgomery Mall at 7101 Democracy Blvd in Bethesda will be holding a grand opening event on Thursday, August 11 at 10am for a new space in the mall that Montgomery County Police will be using as a resource room. Per MCPD:. Westfield Montgomery is dedicating a community space for...
Where DC-area pandemic homebuyers pushed prices up too much
The pandemic had a lot of Americans looking to get out of cities, for more space and for remote work, including in the Washington region. And some further-out exurbs and rural areas saw prices rise more quickly than ever before. The Maryland and Delaware beach communities have seen sales slow...
Toys "R" Us Reopens In Maryland
(Baltimore, MD) -- Toys "R" Us is back open in Annapolis and Gaithersburg in time for the holiday shopping season. The iconic children's toy store has reopened inside Macy's locations in Maryland and eight other states. All locations are set to be complete by mid-October. The reopenings come after Toys...
Frederick Health updates security measures
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Frederick Health has a new tool to help ensure the safety of all patients and staff. It’s partnering with the company, Evolve Technology to install new screening devices. “Our staff, our visitors, and our patients all have an expectation that we’ll have a safe place for them to work […]
Tax-Free Week is coming back in Maryland, just in time for back-to-school savings
Person looking through racks of clothingArtem Beliaikin/Unsplash. Back to school is just around the corner, and schools have distributed their supply lists. For teachers in Montgomery County, the pre-service week begins on August 21, and students return to the classroom on August 29.
Virtual Hearing on the Boyds Transit Center to be Held on Tuesday, August 16
On Tuesday, August 16 starting at 7 p.m., the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) will hold a virtual public hearing regarding the 70% design plans for the Transit Center in Boyds, MD. The public will have an opportunity to provide written and oral testimony on the project design. The...
Governor Hogan Tours Several MoCo Businesses
On Friday, August 5, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan did a tour of Montgomery County, visiting several local businesses. He started the day off at the Glen Echo Fire Department, which is scheduled to undergo major renovations after receiving a state grant. He then toured Maxim Biomedical on E. Gude Dr. in Rockville, one of the few companies that produce American-made COVID-19 rapid antigen tests, followed by a tour of Twin Valley Distillers, also on E Gude. Twin Valley was the first distillery to open in MoCo in over 100 years and owner Edgardo Zuniga tells us Twin valley was, “honored having the Governor visit when he presented us a proclamation for small business in Maryland.”
Total Men’s Primary Care is Coming to Burtonsville Crossing
We now know of at least one new business that will be joining Sprouts at the soon-to-be renovated Burtonsville Crossing. Austin Texas- based Total Men’s Primary Care, a primary care provider for men that offers physicals, flu shots, hormone/cholesterol levels, men’s medical issues, etc., has a goal of getting men in to see the doctor. Earlier this summer, Montgomery County officials and representatives from EDENS announced that a lease has been signed by the Phoenix-based company Sprouts Farmers Market to anchor the shopping center, in what is seen as the first critical step to kick start the revitalization of a once thriving retail area. It will also be the grocery chain’s first store in Montgomery County. “We are excited to partner with Sprouts on bringing a unique grocery experience to Burtonsville,” said David Germakian, Managing Director, EDENS. Total Men’s Primary Care will be located in a storefront towards the middle of the shopping center, near where Cheeburger Cheeburger used to be located.
Montgomery College Seeks Board of Trustees Member
The nominating committee for the Montgomery College Board of Trustees (BOT) is accepting applications to serve a six-year term beginning July 1, 2023. Montgomery College is a public, open-admissions community college, with campuses in Rockville, Germantown, and Takoma Park/Silver Spring and Workforce Development & Continuing Education centers throughout the county. The College serves nearly 43,000 students annually and offers a broad range of academic and training programs and support services with state-of-the-art technology through its 144 degree and certificate programs.
