Gaithersburg’s Arcellx Signs Lease for 60,000 SF Space in King Farm

With some of the nation’s best known chefs, restaurateurs and rising culinary stars helming eateries in our region, Metropolitan DC is known for its restaurants. Several Montgomery County restaurants will be participating (they can be searched by area at the restaurant week website). Per the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington, “one of the most highly anticipated food-related programs in the region, Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Week is a week-long celebration of area restaurants and the diversity of world-class cuisine. Local diners know that Restaurant Week is more than just a “deal” – it is an opportunity to experience new flavors, explore restaurants in different neighborhoods or visit old favorites. For visitors to the area, it’s an opportunity to experience many of the best of our regional restaurants without breaking the bank.”

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 3 HOURS AGO