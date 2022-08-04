Davante Adams primed for a monster year with the Raiders

Read on www.12up.com
Geno Smith’s stern message to Drew Lock after getting outplayed in Seahawks scrimmage
It’s no secret that Geno Smith has the edge for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback spot. Pete Carroll has said it himself that Smith is atop the hierarchy until further notice. But after the latest Seahawks scrimmage, it looks like Drew Lock is making his presence felt and isn’t simply going to roll over as […] The post Geno Smith’s stern message to Drew Lock after getting outplayed in Seahawks scrimmage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
A Surprising Team Is Getting Mentioned For Jimmy Garoppolo
The San Francisco 49ers are on the verge of cutting ties with former starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. There have been a number of teams linked all offseason, but a surprise team is now getting mentioned. This past week ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio put forward the idea of Garoppolo joining the rival...
Washington Commanders Cut Quarterback On Sunday
Few teams in the NFL have been more snakebitten at quarterback through the years than the Washington Commanders. But for one Commanders QB, his time with the team is over before it really even begins. On Sunday, the Commanders cut rookie quarterback Cole Kelley. The release of Kelley comes amid...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about
The Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about. With camp being dominated by the stories of Roquan Smith’s contract and what is going on with Teven Jenkins, some things have slid under the radar. One of those being sixth round pick Trestan Ebner, and he is electrifying.
Former first-round pick poised for NFL comeback
A former first-round pick appears set to try to return to the NFL and get his career back on track. John Ross, the No. 9 pick in the 2017 draft, is planning to work out for teams around the start of the regular season. Ross, who is coming back from a knee injury he sustained last season, has been in contact with a number of teams and is expected to find work quickly.
Raiders Running Back 'Destined' To Be Traded At Some Point
The Las Vegas Raiders made a lot of changes this past offseason. But there could be one more big move on the horizon involving a Pro Bowl running back. According to ProFootballTalk, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs seems "destined to be traded" sometime this season. PFT's Mike Florio pointed out in a recent feature that the team's decision to start him in the Hall of Fame game against the Jaguars on Thursday when all other skill position starters didn't play suggests that it may have been a "showcase" for other teams.
Derek Carr: Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season
It’s early August and that can only mean one thing. It is time for fantasy football managers to start preparing for the upcoming season. Fantasy football has become a billion dollar business annually, with money and punishments exchanging hands and being doled out every season. The quarterback position is always deep and should be treated as such. But there is one QB this year that is going grossly under-drafted in mock drafts and his name is Derek Carr.
Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase’s honest response when asked if he’s better than Raiders star Davante Adams
Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is quickly emerging as one of the most talented wideouts in the NFL. He made a name for himself alongside Joe Burrow for a Bengals team that went all the way to the Super Bowl last year. However, is Ja’Marr Chase better than Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams and Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson? Chase was asked if he was better than both of those players in a recent interview, per Pro Football Talk.
Aaron Rodgers jabs 49ers, Raiders in podcast with Barstool Sports
Aaron Rodgers joined Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” and delivered a couple of quick jabs at the 49ers and Raiders while reminiscing about the 2005 NFL Draft.
Yardbarker
Raiders Prediction: Las Vegas Will Have A Bottom Tier O-Line, Per PFF
The latest Las Vegas Raiders prediction by Pro Football Focus has the Silver and Black fielding a bottom-tier offensive line. To be more specific, they state that the Raiders will have a bottom-five unit. Ouch. It’s been an interesting offseason between PFF and Raiders fans. Their O-line grades have often...
Yardbarker
Three Bold Predictions for Raiders in 2022
Leading up to the 2022 season, Pro Football Focus is making three bold predictions for every team in the NFL. The AFC West, and the Las Vegas Raiders, were up next yesterday, and the predictions they made could certainly lead to debate. The first prediction isn' that shocking, saying quarterback...
ESPN
Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels ends speculation over potential Josh Jacobs trade
HENDERSON, Nev. -- Las Vegas Raiders first-year coach Josh McDaniels put an end to speculation Monday that former Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs was being showcased for a possible trade by playing so many snaps in the team's preseason opener. "We have a lot of confidence in J.J.," McDaniels...
Bears Add Another Undersized Linebacker to Mix
Former Raiders player Javin White has signed with the Bears after C.J. Avery was cut, bringing another undersized player into the linebacker corps.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers, Rams, Matthew Stafford
San Francisco doesn’t plan on rushing a resolution for QB Jimmy Garoppolo, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport adds the team is prepared to wait all the way until cut day when 53-man rosters need to be finalized to trade Garoppolo. Garoppolo is “progressing well” but still...
AthlonSports.com
Jaguars Star Seen 'Limping Off Field' During Practice
One of the Jaguars' newest stars was seen "limping off field" during practice this Monday morning. The player is none other than star wide receiver Christian Kirk. Kirk left practice after suffering an apparent injury, per a report. He was seen "limping off field." "Christian Kirk appears to have injured...
Yardbarker
Jon Gruden Emails: Former Raiders Coach Will Be Back Says Agent
The saga regarding former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden continues to gain headlines despite the fact that he’s been largely out of the limelight. Most recently, his agent, Bob LaMonte, spoke up regarding his client. In particular, he spoke on the events that took him down, and more importantly, his future.
NBC Sports
Bosa's dad argues 49ers star is disrespected: 'Absolute joke'
There’s no denying 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was one of the NFL’s most lethal pass rushers last season, if not one of the league’s top talents overall. But in his father John Bosa’s eyes, the San Francisco superstar didn’t receive enough recognition for what he accomplished in 2021 -- especially when the season-ending ACL injury he suffered in 2020 is taken into consideration.
Yardbarker
Las Vegas Raiders Preseason: 3 Concerns Post-Hall Of Fame Game
Generally speaking, the Las Vegas Raiders looked sharp in Canton. However, there were a few things that should be addressed moving forward. It goes without saying that the Silver and Black need to get a handle on all three of these. What are three concerns for the Raiders as of...
Report: 49ers prepared for long wait on Jimmy Garoppolo trade
The San Francisco 49ers may not close to trading Jimmy Garoppolo, but the organization is not keen to rush into a panic move with their veteran quarterback. The 49ers have not found any clear trade partners as they look for a Garoppolo move, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. However, the team is willing to wait until as late as the roster cutdown deadline to make a decision on Garoppolo. The Niners reportedly are hoping that another team decides to pursue an upgrade or has to cope with an injury.
12up
