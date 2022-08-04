ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Golf Tournament Held To Benefit Veterans Guest House

More than 100 people came out to help raise money for the Veterans Guest House. Golfing for Our Heroes will sustain the charity’s efforts to host veterans and families of veterans as they seek medical treatment in the Reno/Sparks area.
RENO, NV
Reno attracts national Bicycle Friendly America Workshop

Reno has made great strides to improve access and connectivity for bikers, scooter riders and other non-car commuters. Now, national transportation experts are taking notice. The League of American Bicyclists has awarded the University of Nevada, Reno the Bicycle Friendly America Workshop. Reno was one of only five cities to...
RENO, NV
Mammovan’ Returns To Northern Nevada

The mobile service is heading to Carson City, Reno, Fallon and Lovelock. Officials with Nevada Health Centers have announced that the Mammovan will be returning to Northern Nevada.
NEVADA STATE
Search for 16-Year-Old Kiely Rodni Continues Near Truckee

Authorities held a press conference on Tuesday to give an update on the search for 16-year-old Kiely Rodni who went missing last Saturday near Truckee. As of Tuesday, authorities say they are following up on more than 100 tips, but so far she remains missing. If you have any information...
TRUCKEE, CA
Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada seeks community input

The Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada is asking for input from the public on a community needs assessment survey. Survey responses will help the museum better serve the community and move forward after recent events led to its subsequent closure. “We believe the first step is to involve the...
CARSON CITY, NV
Carson City School District Announces New Principals & Administrators

The Carson City School District (CCSD) has announced the appointment of 13 new principals and district administrators for the 2022-2023 school year. Dan Sadler, associate superintendent of Human Resources. Spencer Winward, director of Fiscal Service. Christine Perkins, director of Grants and Special Projects. Amy Robinson, principal of Carson Middle School.
Two back-to-school vaccine events planned, Aug. 13 and Aug. 20

The Washoe County Health District, in collaboration with Community Health Alliance and Immunize Nevada, is hosting two back-to-school vaccine community events this month for parents looking to have their children vaccinated at low or no cost. Children accompanied by a parent or legal guardian can come to the Health District,...
RENO, NV
Flash Flood Watch in Effect for Central, Eastern Nevada

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are possible, mainly east and south of Reno. A flash flood watch is up for central and eastern Nevada until 11pm Tuesday, with flooding possible under the stronger storms. Gusty winds, flash flooding, and dangerous lightning will be around the storms. For Reno and our valleys,...
RENO, NV
16-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Truckee Remains Missing

Authorities say they will hold a press conference early Tuesday afternoon to give an update on the search for 16-year-old Kiely Rodni who went missing last Saturday near Truckee. The 2 p.m. press conference and community meeting will be at the Truckee-Donner Recreation & Park District. If you have any...
TRUCKEE, CA
Reno Woman Dies in Rollover Crash on SR 278 North of Eureka

A Reno woman is dead after a rollover crash on State Route 278 about 45 miles north of Eureka. Nevada State Police says the crash happened on July 25th, just before 7 p.m. near mile marker 43 in Eureka County. NSP says 59-year-old Lori Coffield was driving a Ford F-450...
RENO, NV
RFD: Electrical Outlet Causes South Reno Apartment Fire

Fire crews say an electrical outlet sparked, causing an apartment fire in south Reno early Tuesday morning. The fire started just before 5:45 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Meadows Parkway. Reno Fire says sprinklers contained the fire to a small area. There's no immediate word on if there...
RENO, NV
Crews call off search for man who fell into Truckee River

Crews with the Reno Fire Department and Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District searched for a man who fell into the Truckee River Saturday afternoon. The incident was reported around 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Dorostkar Park. Officials say two people were floating on innertubes downstream when at...
RENO, NV
Investigation Underway After Rollover Crash on Double R Blvd.

An investigation is underway after a rollover crash on Double R Blvd. and South Meadows Parkway in south Reno. The crash happened after 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Reno Fire says one person was initially trapped, but then popped out a car windshield to escape. The intersection may be temporarily closed...
RENO, NV
Carson City Deputies Seek Woman Who May Be in Reno Area

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office has been receiving calls that Heidi has been seen in the Reno area of Kietzke and Plumb Lane. 43-year-old Heidi appeared to be approximately 160 lbs with stringy hair and wearing a purple dress. According to a caller, Heidi appeared to be dazed and...
CARSON CITY, NV

