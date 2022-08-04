Read on www.2news.com
Logan Stahl Hired as Assistant Coach for Nevada Cross Country & Track and Field
Nevada cross country head coach Kirk Elias announced the hiring of Logan Stahl as assistant coach for the men’s and women’s programs and women’s track and field. Stahl ran cross country and competed in track & field at Eastern Washington University and American River College. Stahl has...
Golf Tournament Held To Benefit Veterans Guest House
More than 100 people came out to help raise money for the Veterans Guest House. Golfing for Our Heroes will sustain the charity’s efforts to host veterans and families of veterans as they seek medical treatment in the Reno/Sparks area.
Reno attracts national Bicycle Friendly America Workshop
Reno has made great strides to improve access and connectivity for bikers, scooter riders and other non-car commuters. Now, national transportation experts are taking notice. The League of American Bicyclists has awarded the University of Nevada, Reno the Bicycle Friendly America Workshop. Reno was one of only five cities to...
Mammovan’ Returns To Northern Nevada
The mobile service is heading to Carson City, Reno, Fallon and Lovelock. Officials with Nevada Health Centers have announced that the Mammovan will be returning to Northern Nevada.
Search for 16-Year-Old Kiely Rodni Continues Near Truckee
Authorities held a press conference on Tuesday to give an update on the search for 16-year-old Kiely Rodni who went missing last Saturday near Truckee. As of Tuesday, authorities say they are following up on more than 100 tips, but so far she remains missing. If you have any information...
Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada seeks community input
The Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada is asking for input from the public on a community needs assessment survey. Survey responses will help the museum better serve the community and move forward after recent events led to its subsequent closure. “We believe the first step is to involve the...
Carson City School District Announces New Principals & Administrators
The Carson City School District (CCSD) has announced the appointment of 13 new principals and district administrators for the 2022-2023 school year. Dan Sadler, associate superintendent of Human Resources. Spencer Winward, director of Fiscal Service. Christine Perkins, director of Grants and Special Projects. Amy Robinson, principal of Carson Middle School.
Two back-to-school vaccine events planned, Aug. 13 and Aug. 20
The Washoe County Health District, in collaboration with Community Health Alliance and Immunize Nevada, is hosting two back-to-school vaccine community events this month for parents looking to have their children vaccinated at low or no cost. Children accompanied by a parent or legal guardian can come to the Health District,...
Flash Flood Watch in Effect for Central, Eastern Nevada
Heavy showers and thunderstorms are possible, mainly east and south of Reno. A flash flood watch is up for central and eastern Nevada until 11pm Tuesday, with flooding possible under the stronger storms. Gusty winds, flash flooding, and dangerous lightning will be around the storms. For Reno and our valleys,...
16-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Truckee Remains Missing
Authorities say they will hold a press conference early Tuesday afternoon to give an update on the search for 16-year-old Kiely Rodni who went missing last Saturday near Truckee. The 2 p.m. press conference and community meeting will be at the Truckee-Donner Recreation & Park District. If you have any...
Reno Woman Dies in Rollover Crash on SR 278 North of Eureka
A Reno woman is dead after a rollover crash on State Route 278 about 45 miles north of Eureka. Nevada State Police says the crash happened on July 25th, just before 7 p.m. near mile marker 43 in Eureka County. NSP says 59-year-old Lori Coffield was driving a Ford F-450...
RFD: Electrical Outlet Causes South Reno Apartment Fire
Fire crews say an electrical outlet sparked, causing an apartment fire in south Reno early Tuesday morning. The fire started just before 5:45 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Meadows Parkway. Reno Fire says sprinklers contained the fire to a small area. There's no immediate word on if there...
Quarter-acre brush fire in North Valleys believed to have been started by fireworks
Crews with the Reno Fire Department extinguished a brush fire they believe was started by fireworks in North Valleys Sunday afternoon. The fire was reported at 1:41 p.m., on Sunday, August 7 across from 12880 Moya. Blvd. Officials say the fire was approximately a quarter-acre in size. There were no...
Crews call off search for man who fell into Truckee River
Crews with the Reno Fire Department and Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District searched for a man who fell into the Truckee River Saturday afternoon. The incident was reported around 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Dorostkar Park. Officials say two people were floating on innertubes downstream when at...
Douglas County Mobile Outreach Safety Team to expand coverage to four days a week
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced that the Mobile Outreach Safety Team (MOST) is expanding from two days a week to four days a week. MOST are comprised of a mental health professional, and a DCSO deputy who forms a mobile crisis response team. The team contacts community members...
Police Looking For 16-year-old Last Seen Near Truckee Camp Site
Kiely Rodni was last seen near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee. She was last seen wearing green Dickies pants, a black tank top, numerous piercings and jewelry, including a nose ring.
Investigation Underway After Rollover Crash on Double R Blvd.
An investigation is underway after a rollover crash on Double R Blvd. and South Meadows Parkway in south Reno. The crash happened after 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Reno Fire says one person was initially trapped, but then popped out a car windshield to escape. The intersection may be temporarily closed...
Carson City Deputies Seek Woman Who May Be in Reno Area
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office has been receiving calls that Heidi has been seen in the Reno area of Kietzke and Plumb Lane. 43-year-old Heidi appeared to be approximately 160 lbs with stringy hair and wearing a purple dress. According to a caller, Heidi appeared to be dazed and...
Man Arrested, Accused of Intentionally Setting South Lake Tahoe House on Fire
A South Lake Tahoe man is behind bars accused of intentionally setting a house on fire this weekend. Police and fire crews responded to the home just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. The fire was quickly knocked down and contained to just the home. Police say no one was inside...
Special Reno Council Meeting Scheduled to Discuss Neoma Jardon's Resignation
Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve is calling a special City Council meeting for Friday, August 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. During the meeting, City Council will discuss the vacancy and direct staff on how to move forward with a process to fill the vacancy. On Monday, Ward 5 Reno City Councilmember...
