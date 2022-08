"Eck" told Chad Finn of the Boston Globe that he and his wife, Jennifer, will be moving back to his native California to spend more time with his two grandchildren. The 67-year-old crafted a 24-year, Hall-of-Fame career from 1975 to 1998, spending the first half of his MLB days as a starter before becoming one of the most dominant closers in league history.

BOSTON, MA ・ 32 MINUTES AGO