At least 13 dead after going into open water during heatwave
At least 13 people have died in open water over the heatwave period and water safety organisations are concerned that the toll may climb as schools break up for the summer holidays. At least four people under the age of 17 have died in open water since Saturday, with the...
Ricky Bibey dead – Blood-covered woman found screaming for help after Brit ex-rugby star collapsed dead in hotel room
THE partner of former British rugby league player Ricky Bibey ran screaming into the hotel hallway covered in blood, reports in Italy have claimed. Bibey, 40, was found dead in the £350-a-night Hotel Continentale in the Italian city of Florence on Saturday. He had arrived in Tuscany with his...
"I'm safer in the water": Woman jumps from burning Orange Line train into river
SOMERVILLE -- Of the roughly 200 passengers who escaped a burning MBTA Orange Line train Thursday morning on a bridge over the Mystic River, one woman actually jumped off the train and into the water.According the MBTA, the flames and smoke started pouring out of the first car of the train around 6:45 a.m. while it was heading towards Assembly station in Somerville. Passengers described hearing a loud explosion or loud bang and then smoke filled the train car. People then tried prying doors open and punching the glass out of windows in order to get out on the train...
BBC
Girl dies after going missing at Windsor water park
An 11-year-old girl has died after going missing at a water sports and activity park. Police were called to the lake at Liquid Leisure Windsor in Datchet, Berkshire, about 15.55 BST on Saturday after the child got into difficulty. She was found more than an hour later by emergency services...
BBC
Extra patrols after woman raped on river path in Hereford
Police are investigating after a second woman was raped on a river path in Hereford. West Mercia Police said the woman was attacked between some tennis courts and Victoria Bridge between 21:00 BST and 22:00 on Sunday. It follows another woman being raped on the river path between Old Bridge...
BBC
Owami Davies: Fifth arrest over missing student nurse
Detectives have arrested a fifth man in the case of a missing student nurse. Owami Davies, 24, who was studying at King's College London, was recorded on CCTV in the company of a man on 7 July - the day she was last seen. Four men previously arrested in connection...
BBC
Missing Dundee woman's family informed after body found
Police searching for a Dundee mother who has been missing for over a week have found a woman's body in the city. The discovery was made in Sandeman Street, close to the city's football grounds, at about 13:15 on Monday. A Police Scotland spokesperson said the family of Sharon Hutchison...
BBC
Spalding: House 'wiped out' after bonfire spreads
A house has been destroyed and another badly damaged after a bonfire or controlled burn spread out of control. Seven fire crews were called to the blaze at Gedney Drove End, near Spalding, Lincolnshire, at about 18:35 BST on Saturday. Resident Stephen Howe said nobody was injured in the blaze...
BBC
Woman, 71, arrested after biker killed in Meriden crash
A woman in her 70s has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash. The 33-year-old man from Coventry died at the scene after being thrown from his motorcycle after it collided with a Kia Sorrento in Meriden on Saturday. His bike burst...
BBC
Thornton Heath fatal explosion: SGN faces 'serious questions', MP says
Neighbours of a young girl who was killed in an explosion say they want answers from their gas supplier. Three other people were taken to hospital after the blast at a house in Thornton Heath, south London. Residents say they reported a strong smell of gas two weeks ago and...
BBC
Tingley: Three jailed over revenge shooting at caravan park
Three family members have been jailed for a revenge shooting sparked by a fight at a christening party. Shaun McDermott, 35, recruited cousin Richard Bathie, 53, and Bathie's 18-year-old son Joshua for the attack at a caravan park in Tingley in August 2021. The shooting left their two victims with...
BBC
Kayleigh Harris: Snowboarder died after ski crash in French Alps
A snowboarder who died following a collision on the slopes did not seek medical help because she feared the costs involved, an inquest has heard. Holiday rep Kayleigh Harris, from Taunton in Somerset, was on a day off from her job at a hotel in the French Alps in 2016 when a skier hit her.
BBC
Deliveroo driver stabbed in road rage killing, jury told
A Deliveroo driver was fatally stabbed in a road rage attack by a van driver who was "not prepared to let matters rest", a court has heard. Takieddine Boudhane, 30, died following the confrontation in Finsbury Park, north London, on 3 January 2020. His alleged attacker, 28-year-old plumber Nathan Smith,...
BBC
Man acquitted of murdering man found on roadside in Basingstoke
A man has been found not guilty of murdering a man who was found on a roadside. Troy Harkness, 22, was found injured and unresponsive on Abbey Road in Basingstoke, Hampshire, on 19 January and died later in hospital. The jury was told Mr Harkness died from a stab wound...
BBC
Man admits murdering wife with Newcastle hotel pillow
A man who suffocated his wife of 27 years with a hotel pillow has admitted murdering her after changing his plea mid-trial. Pek Ying Ling, 51, was found dead at the County Aparthotel in Westgate Road, Newcastle, on 6 December last year. Her husband Soong Hert Fong, also 51, had...
BBC
Wildfire warnings as firefighters battle numerous blazes in the West
Fire services across the West have been battling a number of blazes in the last few days as temperatures have risen. In the latest incident, Avon Fire and Rescue Service said crews responded to flames off Hall Lane, Horton in south Gloucestershire on Monday. They said a combine harvester and...
BBC
Crews called to field fires during hot weather
Fire crews have been called out to field fires in Somerset and Wiltshire as the hot weather continues. About 15 acres of open farmland has been affected by a fire in Thornfalcon, near North Curry, Somerset. Meanwhile, Wiltshire crews have been called to prevent a fire from spreading across a...
BBC
Lincoln stabbing: Woman charged with attempted murder
A woman has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a man was found seriously injured in Lincoln. Officers were called to reports of a man with stab wounds at a property on Kenner Close on Sunday. The man, aged in his 60s, received treatment for injuries to his...
BBC
Dundee killer to stay in prison after home release attack
A convicted killer who tried to murder a woman while on home release will not be freed from jail, following a parole hearing into his case. Robbie McIntosh targeted Linda McDonald as she walked her dog in woods near her home in Dundee in 2017. McIntosh faced an automatic parole...
BBC
Haddenham: Combine harvester destroyed in hot weather blaze
A combine harvester was completely destroyed in a hot weather blaze, a fire service said. The fire broke out in Haddenham, near Aylesbury, on Monday afternoon, and quickly spread across a field. Crews from across Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire managed to prevent it spreading to adjacent land and homes. "The extremely...
