CBS Boston

"I'm safer in the water": Woman jumps from burning Orange Line train into river

SOMERVILLE -- Of the roughly 200 passengers who escaped a burning MBTA Orange Line train Thursday morning on a bridge over the Mystic River, one woman actually jumped off the train and into the water.According the MBTA, the flames and smoke started pouring out of the first car of the train around 6:45 a.m. while it was heading towards Assembly station in Somerville. Passengers described hearing a loud explosion or loud bang and then smoke filled the train car. People then tried prying doors open and punching the glass out of windows in order to get out on the train...
SOMERVILLE, MA
BBC

Girl dies after going missing at Windsor water park

An 11-year-old girl has died after going missing at a water sports and activity park. Police were called to the lake at Liquid Leisure Windsor in Datchet, Berkshire, about 15.55 BST on Saturday after the child got into difficulty. She was found more than an hour later by emergency services...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Extra patrols after woman raped on river path in Hereford

Police are investigating after a second woman was raped on a river path in Hereford. West Mercia Police said the woman was attacked between some tennis courts and Victoria Bridge between 21:00 BST and 22:00 on Sunday. It follows another woman being raped on the river path between Old Bridge...
TENNIS
BBC

Owami Davies: Fifth arrest over missing student nurse

Detectives have arrested a fifth man in the case of a missing student nurse. Owami Davies, 24, who was studying at King's College London, was recorded on CCTV in the company of a man on 7 July - the day she was last seen. Four men previously arrested in connection...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Missing Dundee woman's family informed after body found

Police searching for a Dundee mother who has been missing for over a week have found a woman's body in the city. The discovery was made in Sandeman Street, close to the city's football grounds, at about 13:15 on Monday. A Police Scotland spokesperson said the family of Sharon Hutchison...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Spalding: House 'wiped out' after bonfire spreads

A house has been destroyed and another badly damaged after a bonfire or controlled burn spread out of control. Seven fire crews were called to the blaze at Gedney Drove End, near Spalding, Lincolnshire, at about 18:35 BST on Saturday. Resident Stephen Howe said nobody was injured in the blaze...
ACCIDENTS
NewsBreak
Traffic
BBC

Woman, 71, arrested after biker killed in Meriden crash

A woman in her 70s has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash. The 33-year-old man from Coventry died at the scene after being thrown from his motorcycle after it collided with a Kia Sorrento in Meriden on Saturday. His bike burst...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Tingley: Three jailed over revenge shooting at caravan park

Three family members have been jailed for a revenge shooting sparked by a fight at a christening party. Shaun McDermott, 35, recruited cousin Richard Bathie, 53, and Bathie's 18-year-old son Joshua for the attack at a caravan park in Tingley in August 2021. The shooting left their two victims with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Kayleigh Harris: Snowboarder died after ski crash in French Alps

A snowboarder who died following a collision on the slopes did not seek medical help because she feared the costs involved, an inquest has heard. Holiday rep Kayleigh Harris, from Taunton in Somerset, was on a day off from her job at a hotel in the French Alps in 2016 when a skier hit her.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Deliveroo driver stabbed in road rage killing, jury told

A Deliveroo driver was fatally stabbed in a road rage attack by a van driver who was "not prepared to let matters rest", a court has heard. Takieddine Boudhane, 30, died following the confrontation in Finsbury Park, north London, on 3 January 2020. His alleged attacker, 28-year-old plumber Nathan Smith,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man admits murdering wife with Newcastle hotel pillow

A man who suffocated his wife of 27 years with a hotel pillow has admitted murdering her after changing his plea mid-trial. Pek Ying Ling, 51, was found dead at the County Aparthotel in Westgate Road, Newcastle, on 6 December last year. Her husband Soong Hert Fong, also 51, had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Crews called to field fires during hot weather

Fire crews have been called out to field fires in Somerset and Wiltshire as the hot weather continues. About 15 acres of open farmland has been affected by a fire in Thornfalcon, near North Curry, Somerset. Meanwhile, Wiltshire crews have been called to prevent a fire from spreading across a...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Lincoln stabbing: Woman charged with attempted murder

A woman has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a man was found seriously injured in Lincoln. Officers were called to reports of a man with stab wounds at a property on Kenner Close on Sunday. The man, aged in his 60s, received treatment for injuries to his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Dundee killer to stay in prison after home release attack

A convicted killer who tried to murder a woman while on home release will not be freed from jail, following a parole hearing into his case. Robbie McIntosh targeted Linda McDonald as she walked her dog in woods near her home in Dundee in 2017. McIntosh faced an automatic parole...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Haddenham: Combine harvester destroyed in hot weather blaze

A combine harvester was completely destroyed in a hot weather blaze, a fire service said. The fire broke out in Haddenham, near Aylesbury, on Monday afternoon, and quickly spread across a field. Crews from across Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire managed to prevent it spreading to adjacent land and homes. "The extremely...
ACCIDENTS

