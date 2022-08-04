Mark Cavendish: Isle of Man rider quits Tour of Poland to focus on Commonwealth Games

Read on www.bbc.com
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England denied dramatic relay gold by disqualification
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England were denied a dramatic 4x400m Commonwealth relay gold after officials ruled they committed...
Woman dies in her sleep in front of children and husband on flight to UK
Helen Rhodes was a ‘devoted wife and mother’ and ‘the glue that held her family together’, a friend said
BBC
Telford: Four generations celebrate Jamaica's independence
Four generations of a family combined celebrating 60 years of Jamaican independence with the 94th birthday of a relative. Grandfather Leslie Beaumont came to the UK as part of the Windrush generation. On Saturday he danced, played dominos and ate traditional food at an independence event put on by community...
Condoms to secret documents: Nazi U-boat items to go on display for first time
Exclusive: Liverpool exhibitors hope documents from sunken submarine may hold clues to end of regime
BBC
Blackpool Tower bathed in red and white for Hindu celebration
One of Lancashire's most famous landmarks has been illuminated in red and white stripes to mark the anniversary of a Hindu leader's birth. Blackpool Tower was lit up in the colours on Monday evening to honour Pramukh Swami Maharaj, a key figure in an important Hindu organisations. The celebration also...
Who were the ancient Goths, Visigoths and Ostrogoths?
The Goths were a people who flourished in Europe throughout ancient times and into the Middle Ages. Sometimes called "barbarians," they are famous for sacking the city of Rome in A.D. 410. After the Western Roman Empire diminished, two Gothic kingdoms rose: the short-lived Visigoths and the longer-lasting Ostrogoths. The...
BBC
Citi Open: Nick Kyrgios ends three-year title drought in Washington
Nick Kyrgios says the past year has been "an incredible transformation" after he beat Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka to win the Citi Open and claim his first ATP Tour title since 2019. The Australian, runner-up at Wimbledon last month, won 6-4 6-3 and did not drop serve in the entire tournament.
BBC
Soulton Hall: Fresh dig at manor site to find more artefacts
A fresh archaeological dig is under way at an Elizabethan manor following the discovery of a 13th century moat and other historical artefacts. A team from Dig Ventures is back at Soulton Hall near Wem this weekend. In July last year the team found a moat bridge and a wall,...
