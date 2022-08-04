Simu Liu Says Meeting Brad Pitt Was the 'Greatest Moment of My Life'

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up after nine months of dating because "the spark between" them "faded." A source tells ET that, yes, the former Saturday Night Live star is "so sweet, but she didn't feel ready for something serious with him." The source added, "They had tons of chemistry, and still do, but she kind of wants to be single and date. Kim still adores Pete and will always be friends with him. She still thinks he's the nicest and sweetest guy in the world and there's no drama or anything weird between them now."

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO