Simu Liu Says Meeting Brad Pitt Was the 'Greatest Moment of My Life'

By Jessica Vacco-Bolaños‍
ETOnline.com
 5 days ago
Why Joe and Melissa Gorga Did Not Attend Teresa Giudice's Wedding

Teresa Giudice may be in love, love, love, but it doesn't seem like the feeling is mutual with her brother and sister-in-law. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star tied the knot on Saturday, marrying Louie Ruelas after two years of dating. The highly anticipated event, held at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, featured a star-studded guest list of Bravo personalities, including Teresa's castmates, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider. However, one of the show's signature housewives was noticeably missing from Teresa's big night: sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Teresa Giudice Marries Louie Ruelas

The self-proclaimed queen of New Jersey has married her king! ET can confirm that Teresa Giudice and boyfriend Louie Ruelas tied the knot on Saturday. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and Louie, who she began dating in 2020, said their "I do's" during a romantic ceremony where the bride walked down the aisle to "Ava Maria," at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Relationship Ended After Spark 'Faded,' Source Says

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up after nine months of dating because "the spark between" them "faded." A source tells ET that, yes, the former Saturday Night Live star is "so sweet, but she didn't feel ready for something serious with him." The source added, "They had tons of chemistry, and still do, but she kind of wants to be single and date. Kim still adores Pete and will always be friends with him. She still thinks he's the nicest and sweetest guy in the world and there's no drama or anything weird between them now."
CELEBRITIES
People

Jennifer Lawrence's Summer Style Is So Relatable, She Bumped Into Someone Wearing Her Exact Dress

In a hilarious moment of fashion fate, Jennifer Lawrence recently bumped into a fellow New Yorker wearing the exact same beige summer dress by 6397 while out and about, and we can't get over this killer twinning moment. As it turns out, the billowy ensemble (which is now sold out) retails for a cool $625, which makes this coincidence even more intriguing since the indie designer label is a bit obscure, to say the least.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Olivia Newton-John, 'Grease' and 'Xanadu' Star, Dead at 73

Famed actress and singer Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73. In a statement posted to Instagram, her husband, John Easterling, broke the news of her passing Monday. Alongside a photo of the Grease star, the caption read, "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation."
CANCER
Anne Heche: Podcast Producer Denies Vodka and Wine-Drinking Episode Was Recorded Same Day as Car Crash

In the wake of Anne Heche's frightening car crash in Los Angeles, new attention has been focused on the most recent and since-deleted episode of her Better Together podcast. In an episode reportedly posted on Friday morning, hours before her crash, media outlets state that the actress claimed to have been drinking vodka "with wine chasers" after being "rocked" by a "very bad day."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fred Savage's Accusers Share the Shocking Allegations That Led to His 'Wonder Years' Firing

Fred Savage is defending himself amid allegations of inappropriate conduct on the set of ABC's The Wonder Years reboot. In a shocking exposé published by the Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday, a group of unnamed women who worked on the show's crew -- on which Savage was working as an executive producer and director -- have come forth to make public their claims of his alleged misconduct towards women that ultimately led to an investigation and Savage's firing by the network earlier this year.
