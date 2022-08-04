Simu Liu Says Meeting Brad Pitt Was the 'Greatest Moment of My Life'

Read on www.etonline.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
You won't believe how good the Pizza is in Los AngelesVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Windsor Hills, Los Angeles Crash Leaves 6 DeadBri HView Park-windsor Hills, CA
Din Tai Fung Will Leave GlendaleBryan DijkhuizenGlendale, CA
Five star Italian restaurants in Los AngelesVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Today: See Photos of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Teenage Daughter
As a child of superstars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has been in the spotlight since her birth in 2006. She's grown up right before our eyes and is now a...
ETOnline.com
Diane Keaton Reveals How She Helped Al Pacino Get Cast in 'The Godfather' (Exclusive)
It's almost impossible to imagine a world in which Al Pacino didn't play Michael Corleone in 1972's The Godfather. However, Diane Keaton says that producers almost went a different direction -- until she was cast in the film. Keaton recently spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner, while discussing her new film...
ETOnline.com
Ashton Kutcher Reveals Battle With Rare Disease That 'Knocked Out' His Vision and Hearing
Ashton Kutcher revealed he suffered from a rare form of vasculitis two years ago that left him temporarily unable to see or hear. The 44-year-old actor told Bear Grylls about his struggle with the disease while filming for Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge. The episode will air Monday evening at 9pm ET on National Geographic.
ETOnline.com
Owen Wilson Reminisces on 1998 Film 'Armageddon,' Jokes About His Characters Being Killed Off (Exclusive)
It's been nearly a quarter-century since the sci-fi disaster drama Armageddon hit theaters, and Owen Wilson is reflecting on the milestone that beloved classic represented in his career. Wilson, 53, walked the carpet at the premiere of his new film, Secret Headquarters, at Signature Theater in New York City on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche's Ex-Boyfriend Thomas Jane Says She's 'Expected to Pull Through'
Anne Heche's ex-boyfriend, actor Thomas Jane, said she's "expected to pull through" following Friday's fiery car crash in Los Angeles. Jane released a statement to the Daily Mail and provided an update on her condition amid her hospitalization. "While Anne and I are no longer an item, today's tragic news...
ETOnline.com
Why Joe and Melissa Gorga Did Not Attend Teresa Giudice's Wedding
Teresa Giudice may be in love, love, love, but it doesn't seem like the feeling is mutual with her brother and sister-in-law. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star tied the knot on Saturday, marrying Louie Ruelas after two years of dating. The highly anticipated event, held at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, featured a star-studded guest list of Bravo personalities, including Teresa's castmates, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider. However, one of the show's signature housewives was noticeably missing from Teresa's big night: sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.
ETOnline.com
John Travolta Shares Tribute to 'Grease' Co-Star Olivia Newton-John: 'You Made Our Lives So Much Better'
John Travolta has paid sweet tribute to his longtime friend and iconic Grease co-star, Olivia Newton-John. The Australian actress died on Monday at age 73, following multiple battles with breast cancer over the last few decades. Travolta shared a photo of a young Newton-John to his social media pages, along...
ETOnline.com
Britney Spears Responds to Kevin Federline’s Claims That Their Sons Have Chosen Not to See Her
Britney Spears is speaking out after her ex-husband, Kevin Federline's recent comments about her relationship with their sons. In a recent interview with DailyMail, the former background dancer, who was married to the pop star from 2004-2007, revealed that their sons, Sean Preston,16, and Jayden James,15, have made the decision not to see their mother.
RELATED PEOPLE
ETOnline.com
See Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Daughter Malti Give Mom's Home Decor Line Her Approval
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ 6-month-old daughter, Malti, gives her mother’s home décor line her seal of approval!. On Sunday, the 40-year-old actress shared a series of pictures from a brunch with her and her husband -- and their baby girl made a special appearance. In the...
purewow.com
Dad Reacts After Kate Middleton Sees His 8-Year-Old Standing Alone and Strikes Up a Conversation
Journalist and former Olympian Matthew Syed would've never expected his 8-year-old son to strike up a random conversation with the Duchess of Cambridge while en route to the Commonwealth Games. And yet, that's exactly what happened. It all started when he asked his son, Ted, to wait in the...
ETOnline.com
Teresa Giudice Marries Louie Ruelas
The self-proclaimed queen of New Jersey has married her king! ET can confirm that Teresa Giudice and boyfriend Louie Ruelas tied the knot on Saturday. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and Louie, who she began dating in 2020, said their "I do's" during a romantic ceremony where the bride walked down the aisle to "Ava Maria," at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey.
ETOnline.com
John Legend Says He and Chrissy Teigen Will 'Always Feel That Loss' of Son Jack Amid Pregnancy News
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have found joy in a new pregnancy, but will never forget about their devastating loss. The couple announced last week that they are expecting a rainbow baby two years after their son, Jack, was stillborn at 20 weeks gestation. Legend is reflecting on that heartbreaking...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ETOnline.com
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Relationship Ended After Spark 'Faded,' Source Says
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up after nine months of dating because "the spark between" them "faded." A source tells ET that, yes, the former Saturday Night Live star is "so sweet, but she didn't feel ready for something serious with him." The source added, "They had tons of chemistry, and still do, but she kind of wants to be single and date. Kim still adores Pete and will always be friends with him. She still thinks he's the nicest and sweetest guy in the world and there's no drama or anything weird between them now."
Jennifer Lawrence's Summer Style Is So Relatable, She Bumped Into Someone Wearing Her Exact Dress
In a hilarious moment of fashion fate, Jennifer Lawrence recently bumped into a fellow New Yorker wearing the exact same beige summer dress by 6397 while out and about, and we can't get over this killer twinning moment. As it turns out, the billowy ensemble (which is now sold out) retails for a cool $625, which makes this coincidence even more intriguing since the indie designer label is a bit obscure, to say the least.
ETOnline.com
Olivia Newton-John, 'Grease' and 'Xanadu' Star, Dead at 73
Famed actress and singer Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73. In a statement posted to Instagram, her husband, John Easterling, broke the news of her passing Monday. Alongside a photo of the Grease star, the caption read, "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation."
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Podcast Producer Denies Vodka and Wine-Drinking Episode Was Recorded Same Day as Car Crash
In the wake of Anne Heche's frightening car crash in Los Angeles, new attention has been focused on the most recent and since-deleted episode of her Better Together podcast. In an episode reportedly posted on Friday morning, hours before her crash, media outlets state that the actress claimed to have been drinking vodka "with wine chasers" after being "rocked" by a "very bad day."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ETOnline.com
Landon Barker Posts Adorable Photo With Girlfriend Charli D'amelio: 'My Heart'
Landon Barker and Charli D'amelio's romance is heating up! He took to his Instagram story over the weekend to share a loved-up photo of them with the caption "my (red heart emoji)." Landon, who is the son of Travis Barker, and the famed social media star confirmed their relationship in...
Real Housewife Teresa Giudice Just Got Married, And The Memes Are Top Notch
"People make fun of Jersey girls, but I think they're just jealous." —Teresa Giudice
ETOnline.com
Fred Savage's Accusers Share the Shocking Allegations That Led to His 'Wonder Years' Firing
Fred Savage is defending himself amid allegations of inappropriate conduct on the set of ABC's The Wonder Years reboot. In a shocking exposé published by the Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday, a group of unnamed women who worked on the show's crew -- on which Savage was working as an executive producer and director -- have come forth to make public their claims of his alleged misconduct towards women that ultimately led to an investigation and Savage's firing by the network earlier this year.
Comments / 0