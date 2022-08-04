Dawnyelle Singleton: Sarasota County School Board District 1 candidate

(Editor's note: With the Aug. 23 election fast approaching, the Herald-Tribune Editorial Board has asked each of the Sarasota County School Board candidates to submit an online guest column on their candidacy. In this guest column, Dawnyelle Singleton writes about her candidacy for the District 1 School Board seat.)

Growing up in Sarasota, my mom was always active in the community and a member of several women’s organizations. As a child, she would take me with her to community meetings and luncheons. I was always amazed by her commitment to our community.

That is where my passion for serving others became instilled in me.

Many have called me a “community leader.” I take great pride in the fact that I have worked with community leaders, and I have seen the positive impact our local organizations have on children, families and individuals in need. I was never one to sit on the sidelines and wait for others – or to "hope” that things would get better. I knew that if I had an opportunity to get involved, I would.

It’s that feeling that led me to the decision to run for a seat on the Sarasota County School Board. Like most, I attended and graduated from public schools and believe my teachers, as well as my community and family, helped raise me to be the community leader that I am today.

Right now, our public schools, teachers and support staff are under attack. I am running to protect the future of public schools and to ensure that EVERY child has access to high-quality public schools.

As a former administrator at Visible Men Academy, I saw firsthand how parenta involvement can help to increase student achievement. I recall my conversations with concerned parents, and I recall how we worked together to improve educational outcomes for students. I was proud to hold weekly parent nights and town halls to bring parents and teachers together. I fostered an environment built on cooperation, collaboration and togetherness.

My ultimate goal as a School Board member is to always do what is right for our students, teachers and school communities. This includes:

Putting a larger emphasis on high-quality early childhood education and strengthening our Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten (VPK) programs.

Working with our teachers to find solutions to the teacher shortage.

Supporting our students’ and teachers’ mental health during these challenging times.

We must bring parents to the table, and we must understand that a child can only receive the best education when there is parental involvement. I was able to promote that environment at Visible Men Academy, and I am very proud of the work that I did.

Our teachers are under incredible amounts of stress. They are being forced to deal with unfair and ridiculous hurdles, and some are leaving the teaching profession . We need to rally around our teachers and support staff now more than ever.

The state of Florida is facing a severe teacher shortage, and it will be felt locally in our public schools. We have to prioritize supporting our teachers, increasing teacher pay, reducing class sizes and improving morale. We must face the truth that our staff deserves so much better. Giving bonuses and throwing pizza parties won’t cut it – we have to demonstrate real, positive and sustainable change.

Sarasota County is my home, and I am proud to be on this journey with so many community members who truly care about the children of Sarasota – and about public school education. When we work together for good, great things can happen. Our community depends on our public schools, and it depends on ALL of our students being successful.

Now is the time to stand up and do something. We can not sit back and hope that things will get better, or to just pray that our children will be OK. We have to put actions behind these words and put people on the Sarasota County School Board who will represent all children and fight for what is true, accurate and correct.

It’s time to elect a community leader who has the experience and passion to do the job. It’s time to put our students first. It's time to treat and pay our teachers and support staff like the professionals they are. It's time to elect the first African American on the Sarasota County School Board.

My name is Dawnyelle Singleton. I am a native of Sarasota. I am a proud product of the Sarasota County Schools district. And I am running for the Sarasota County School Board's District 1 seat. I would be honored to have your vote during vote by mail, early voting and on Aug. 23.

Dawnyelle Singleton is a candidate for the Sarasota County School Board's District 1 seat.