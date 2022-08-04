ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coming up: Art show in Scituate, croquet in Marshfield, season begins for Plymouth orchestra

By Patriot Ledger staff
 5 days ago
Quincy High grad awarded music scholarship

WEYMOUTH – Iain Gillespie, a graduate of Quincy High School, is the second recipient of the Mary L. Quinton Scholarship award. The scholarship is given to a high school graduate who has shown dedication and commitment to music and to the Southeastern Philharmonic Orchestra. Gillespie played for the orchestra as a guest student musician beginning in the fall of 2014 and became a full member in the fall of 2019. Gillespie graduated from Quincy High School in June 2022 and is continuing his education at the University of Massachusetts Honors College this fall. The award is in memory of Quinton, former president and violinist of the orchestra.

'Operation Snowfall':Quincy man gets 6 years in prison for distributing kilo of cocaine

Scituate art show displayed at library through Aug. 15

SCITUATE – The Scituate Arts Association's Members Show is on display through Monday, Aug. 15, at the Scituate Library Gallery, 85 Branch St. Five artworks have received awards and will be on display from Aug. 17 through Sept. 11 at the Front Street Gallery, 124 Front St. The award-winning works include Eileen Casey's first-place pastel, "Reflections on Lily Pond," and Mary LoPiccolo's second-place winner, "Cyclamen Dance." Three honorable mentions will also be hanging in the gallery: Paul Carley's "Tending the Garden," Amanda Rebelo's "Lucky Finn" and Marie Wilkes' "Satuit Brook." For more information on the Scituate Arts Association, visit scituateartsassociation.com.

Croquet games to benefit South Shore Health pediatrics

MARSHFIELD – The Friends of South Shore Health's "Ultimate Lawn Party: The 2022 Croquet Classic" will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Daniel Webster Estate, 283 Webster St., Marshfield. Registration will begin at 1 p.m. on the day of the event. Tickets are $100 per person and include a spot on the croquet team, food, drinks and lawn games on the grounds. Raffles will be available. All proceeds will benefit pediatric programs at South Shore Health. For tickets and more information, visit southshorehealth.org/croquet or call 781-624-8520.

Plymouth orchestra's season to start Sept. 24 with 'American Favorites'

PLYMOUTH – The Plymouth Philharmonic Orchestra's 107th season will open with a show titled "American Favorites" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Plymouth Memorial Hall, 83 Court St. The show will begin with "Colonial Dance" by Florence Price, who was the first African American woman to have her music played by a major symphony orchestra. Pianist David Freeman Coleman will join the orchestra to perform George Gershwin's jazz concerto "Rhapsody in Blue." The opening show will also feature composer Sergei Rachmaninoff's "Symphony No. 2." For tickets and more information, visit plymouthphil.org or call 508-746-8008.

'Game-changer':New Chapman Middle School set to open in September

Comments / 0

 

bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest Two Chelsea Men on Firearm Charges in East Boston

At about 5:03 PM, on Saturday August 6, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, arrested Justin Palma, 19, and Andre Cheek, 24, both from Chelsea, MA., on firearm related charges at the intersection of Barnes Avenue and Saratoga Street in East Boston. Officers were traveling on Boardman...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

MBTA bus catches fire in Boston

BOSTON – Two MBTA employees were taken to the hospital after a bus caught fire in Boston Thursday afternoon. It happened at the MBTA Arborway bus yard just outside of Forest Hills. The MBTA said the out of service bus had just returned to the yard when the flames were noticed. MBTA employees attempted to put out the fire but were unsuccessful. The Boston Fire Department responded and extinguished the flames. Two MBTA employees were taken to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is under investigation.  
BOSTON, MA
