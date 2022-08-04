ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
History-rich Colony Day celebration coming Aug. 6

By Sara Gladney
The Cullman Tribune
 5 days ago
COLONY, Ala. – The Town of Colony will host its much anticipated Colony Day celebration this Saturday, Aug. 6, beginning at 9 a.m., with a full day of fun planned. Saturday’s activities will include a barbecue cook-off, car and truck show, inflatables for children and more. A fish fry and dominoes and spades tournament will take place the night before, on Friday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m.

Colony Day is a celebration steeped in the town’s history, with many former residents returning for fellowship and remembrance. It began generations ago, then over the years became less frequent, and didn’t take place for many years. Talks of reviving the celebration began back in 2020 . Held on the Fourth of July before, the event is now the first Saturday in August, under the direction of Colony Town Council Parks and Recreation Chairperson Jasmine Cole.

Councilwoman Ethel Alexander said, “It’s a great time. There is music, there’s gonna be dancing, there’s gonna be a lot of reminiscing – people who haven’t seen each other for a long time. There’s going to be people from all over the country coming.”

Colony welcomes everyone to come learn about the beginnings of the community and its history of overcoming challenges. It is believed that Colony was originally settled after the Civil War during Reconstruction, following the emancipation of slaves. The people who came to live in the area were likely freed slaves from the old settlement of Baltimore, Alabama. It is Cullman County’s only African American community, and in its early days, it was considered a safe haven for African Americans in the Deep South.

Colony Day, in addition to acknowledging history, was created as a means of increasing public view of the town and to bring back former residents for family reunions.

On Saturday, the town’s oldest citizens Eugene Vaughn and Flora Leeth will be recognized. The oldest former citizen returning for a visit is Odell Leeth. Families and friends will enjoy sharing food and memories. Many will travel from different cities and states for this event and happy homecoming.

