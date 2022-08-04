Macomb unveils mural celebrating life and work of C.T. Vivian

Read on www.wcbu.org
wcbu.org
Asian-Indian Community Collaboration investing in a STEM-focused future for Peoria
Peoria may need to consider adding more STEM-related employment opportunities to combat its drop in population. At least, that’s what the Asian Indian Community Collaboration of Peoria is hoping to see in the city’s future. Sri Vuppuluri is an officer for the AICCP, and he has lived in...
wcbu.org
Q&A: Mayor Ali discusses next steps for anti-violence programs, passenger rail service to Chicago
Peoria mayor Rita Ali says the Cure Violence program may still be an option the city considers for a community-based approach to reducing gun crime. Although the City Council narrowly rejected spending $25,000 dollars on a Cure Violence assessment, the Peoria City/County Health Department has picked up that expense. Ali...
wcbu.org
Central Illinois corn farmers defend against new 'tar spot' crop disease
A pathogenic crop disease has officially arrived in central Illinois, with the potential to rival the dreaded corn rootworm as a top corn yield-robber. Tar spot (Phyllachora Madis) is a fungus that affects corn leaves, forming black specks that cannot be easily removed. So-called “fisheye” lesions — brown or tan lesions with darker borders — can also develop. Robbed of their natural, leafy protection, kernels may not reach full growth potential, stifling yields.
wcbu.org
'We are not Uvalde:' Recent Peoria school security steps highlighted at board meeting
Peoria Public Schools employees are largely confident about security in their buildings and throughout the district. That's the takeaway from a survey largely comprised of administrators, certified and non-certified teachers, and staff. Peoria Public Schools director of school safety Demario Boone presented the survey results to the school board on...
wcbu.org
Hundreds rally for Peoria Public Schools teachers working without a current contract
A federal mediator working to hash out a new contract between Peoria Public Schools and the Peoria Federation of Teachers is set to arrive later this month. Several hundred teachers and others rallied outside the district's administration building ahead of Monday night's school board meeting. The teacher's union is requesting...
This Nearly Million Dollar Quincy, Illinois Home Has a Huge Barn
It may not be the most expensive home available in Quincy, Illinois right now, but it's close if that's not the case. It's an epic nearly million dollar estate that also includes a huge barn. The fact that I spent a lot of time at my grandma's farm growing up...
1470 WMBD
Deployment of Peoria-based Illinois National Guard unit
PEORIA, Ill. – Some of Peoria’s best are one again ready to help their country. The 709th Medical Company Area Support held a deployment ceremony Saturday, ahead of an assignment to help coalition forces in five locations over four countries, as part of what’s called “Operation Inherent Resolve” in Iraq and Libya.
newschannel20.com
Illinois sandwich shop menu causing controversy
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — One of the newest businesses in Quincy, Psycho-Riffic Sandwich Shop, has come under fire on social media because of its menu. The controversy is something the owner says was never his intent. Local resident Ashlea Goerlich shared her feelings in a Facebook post about the...
wcbu.org
Bicyclist dies after she is struck by minivan in Chillicothe
A bicyclist is dead after she was struck by a vehicle Friday in Chillicothe. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said 67-year-old Shelly Perry of Chillicothe was hit by a minivan in the 500 block of North Bradley and dragged under the vehicle for about 20 feet before it came to a stop.
hoiabc.com
Two seriously injured in three-vehicle Peoria accident
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say two males were seriously injured in a three-vehicle accident Saturday morning. The accident happened around 11:20 a.m. at the corner of North Knoxville and East Maywood Avenues. Police say one of the males had to be extricated from their vehicle. As of...
tspr.org
Pedestrian killed by train in Macomb
One person is dead following a train accident Tuesday in Macomb. The Macomb Fire Department and Life Guard Ambulance responded to the train tracks west of Bower Road at 5:47 p.m. At the scene, first-responders determined a pedestrian died in the accident. Several rail crossings were closed during the investigation...
Pen City Current
Area boy hospitalized after incident at FM pool
FORT MADISON - An area youth was taken to area hospitals and then to hospitals in Iowa City after being pulled from the Fort Madison swimming pool Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the pool at just after 2:15 p.m. when the boy, who is not being identified at this time, was pulled by an adult male who saw the child at the bottom of the pool.
hoiabc.com
Dashcam footage reveals crash scene that sent officer, others to the hospital
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Newly obtained dashcam footage shows the scene of a multi-vehicle crash July 30 that sent multiple people to the hospital - including a Peoria Police officer. A previous release from the Illinois State Police says the officer who was hit by the car that was...
hoiabc.com
Missing Peoria man found
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police reported 24-year-old David D. Hicks Jr was found and is doing well. He was previously last seen on Tuesday June 28th in the 15000 block of Schlink Road, Brimfield. Copyright 2022 Heart of Illinois ABC. All rights reserved.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Aug. 4, 2022
Raven C Brandon, 24, 233 Locust St, FTA Suspended Registration and Seatbelt at N 20th St and Broadway St. Lodged 147. Trista A Wade, 36, 1210 N 3rd St, DWLS at N 15th St and Lind St. NTA 122. Shannon N Dean, 38, 820 S 20th St, reports on 07/26/2022...
1470 WMBD
Stolen car found in Illinois River
PEKIN, Ill. – After trying and failing to find it on Friday, officials say a car that somehow went into the Illinois River was found Wednesday. Fon Du Lac Park District Police say they used the Peoria Fire Dive Team to help pull the car to shore after it was found in the river just south of the Pekin Boat docks.
1470 WMBD
Fire damages East Peoria restaurant
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Fire has closed an East Peoria eatery, just prior to lunch time Thursday. East Peoria firefighters were called to “The Original Wonderdog” in Fondulac Plaza around 11:00 a.m. for what employees told 25 News was a small fire in the kitchen that blew up quickly.
Central Illinois Proud
Local sheriff’s offices get temporary restraining order against Pritzker, IDHS
UPDATE (5:18 p.m.) — The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) has complied with transport orders allowing the Knox County Sheriff to transport all five unfit defendants in the Knox County jail to IDHS mental health hospitals. MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Six sheriff’s offices across Illinois now have...
Galesburg man arrested after not paying Cherry Street bar bill…twice
A Galesburg man was arrested on Wednesday, August 3rd, after ordering food and drinks at Cherry Street bar two days in a row and not paying for it. On Tuesday, officers responded to the bar and met with employees who said a male subject came in on July 23rd and on July 24th, ordered food and drinks and left without paying. The man’s server observed the man across the street at Monkey Business and provided police with a picture. Police, due to previous encounters, identified the man as 48-year-old David Heatherly of Galesburg. Employees also provided police with Heatherly’s receipts – which he actually signed his name. Heatherly was located the following day at Casey’s on West Main Street and he was taken into custody. According to police reports, Heatherly stated his “wallet was stolen” and “he knew what this was about.” He was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Theft of Services.
Central Illinois Proud
2 arrested for attempted murder in Pekin
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Two suspects were arrested for a robbery and attempted murder incident in Pekin Thursday. According to a Pekin police press release, police initially responded to a report of a robbery at a residence near the 2300 block of Broadway Street on July 12. Police located an elderly man severely beaten at the scene.
