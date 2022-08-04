New rumor says the iPhone 14 will set you back $799

Read on knowtechie.com
How to get back your deleted photos?
Every picture we capture brings us a wonderful memory to reminisce about later. But unfortunately, your memories in media files are in imminent danger by accidental deletion, hard drive failure, virus and malware attacks, theft, accidental damage to the device, and so on. Have you ever gone through the loss...
You can now delete WhatsApp messages two days after sending
WhatsApp now gives you up to two days to delete messages. This is good news if you mistakenly send a message to the wrong recipient. Previously, you only had one hour to rethink and delete a WhatsApp message after you hit send. By contrast, Apple’s iMessage will only give you a few minutes to correct your mistakes in the upcoming iOS 16 update.
Instagram expands NFTs to over 100 countries
A while back, Meta announced that Facebook and Instagram would roll out support for NFTs. This would allow creators to cross-post digital collectibles across platforms. In May 2022, Instagram began allowing some select users to post and share their digital collectibles on the photo-sharing app. In July, Facebook followed suit,...
iOS 16 beta brings back the battery percentage icon
We’re all excited about the release of iOS 16 this fall. The update features tons of improvements, and now we know that the battery percentage icon is coming back thanks to the latest iOS 16 beta release. With the release of the fifth beta for iOS 16, Apple brought...
Sony’s new LinkBuds S earbuds are down from $200 to $148
Only a few months ago, Sony announced its new $200 LinkBuds S earbuds. And now, Amazon is running a deal that knocks the price down to just $148, making this the lowest price we’ve seen to date. The LinkBuds S has only been out for three months, and since...
What $1 Could Buy the Year You Were Born
In 2022, $1 can't buy that much in terms of goods and services. However, you might be surprised at how much $1 could buy in the past. Remember when $1 could buy six Hershey's chocolate bars? If you...
YouTube is testing a new ‘pinch to zoom’ feature
If you’re a YouTube Premium subscriber, you will soon be able to zoom in on YouTube videos just as you would on a photo. This new pinch-to-zoom feature is currently being tested in beta, according to 9to5Google. Come September 1, the new pinch-to-zoom feature will be removed from testing.
Walmart's apparent streaming aspirations could show it's trying to beat Amazon at its own game
Walmart+ is making moves to expand beyond free shipping to win customers. Now it's weighing a streaming offering, taking direct aim at Amazon Prime.
How to customize the look of Gmail’s new layout
Earlier this year, Google hinted at upcoming changes to Gmail’s UI, especially for Google Chat, Meet, and Spaces. These changes have started rolling out to some users. However, the changes are expected to roll out to all users in the coming weeks. Although the update isn’t groundbreaking, it does...
Best PS5 Power Cord Replacements 2022
It’s always a good idea to have a backup plan. For something as vital to your enjoyment as a PlayStation 5, you want to be able to use it to its fullest extent. If you happen to be carrying it with you to go somewhere, perhaps if you’re heading out on vacation and don’t want to leave it at home, you maybe don’t want to have to carry everything with you all the time.
Best Buy’s anniversary sale is live – here’s what’s up for grabs
Best Buy is celebrating its 55th birthday with a special Anniversary Sale. The sale is live now and offers discounts on various products, including laptops, audio gear, smart TVs, and much more. The Best Buy Anniversary Sale kicked off over the weekend and will run through August 14. Compared to...
Facebook is down for a ton of people right now (updated)
UPDATE 8/8/2022 3:05 PM ET: Functionality to Facebook has been restored. You can find the original report below. If you were trying to avoid work for a bit and decided to hop on social media for a bit, then bad news. Facebook is down for a ton of people right now.
The Metaverse Report Preview
The metaverse can be considered any mixed-reality realm that, while rooted in real life, lets participants collaborate and transact in immersive virtual spaces via augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/VR) headsets and controllers. The metaverse has the potential to disrupt everything from business travel and the future of work to gaming, health and fitness, entertainment, marketing, and education. In our report, "The Metaverse," Insider Intelligence analysts break down the past, present, and future of the ethereal concept of the metaverse—and how virtual reality can push the boundaries of the real world. Simply enter your information to get an exclusive preview of "The Metaverse" report and to start receiving our eMarketer Daily newsletter, which provides data, insights, and perspective on the latest digital marketing and media trends, bolstered by our signature charts.
Fitbit is killing music and file syncing from your computer
For a long time, Fitbit owners have been able to use their PC to set up and sync music to their Fitbit. But, as more people lean into the FitBit mobile app, Fitbit is ending computer sync support. The company has updated its setup support page (h/t 9to5Google) to let...
Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
WMG earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
New Sennheiser headphones boast impressive 60-hour battery life
Sennheiser just announced its latest wireless headphones, the $349.95 Momentum 4. The biggest change? The completely revamped look does away with the retro-chic design of the previous three models. Gone is any visible metal on the headband. Also gone is the ability to fold the headband so they fit in...
How to conquer the feed with the TikTok promotion
TikTok has become a real phenomenon. Finally, one application has conquered the world of entertainment. Although similar ideas have been around for a while, the algorithms of TikTok have entirely changed the game. It is hard to find someone who knows nothing about it or has never tried it. The...
Web3’s mass adoption – what’s stopping it, and how can we fix it?
DeFi has taken the crypto industry by storm in recent years, and the progress towards Web3 is well on the way, with promises of revolutionizing the internet as we know it. While many believe that mass adoption of Web3 is inevitable, many projects in the industry have failed to catalyze the mass adoption of this technology.
Review: DaVinci IQ2 Carbon Fiber
Howdy vape fans! Today we’re taking a look at Davinci’s new IQ2 Carbon Fiber: a high-tech, hand-held beast of a flower/concentrate vaporizer that stands to impress medical, casual, and session-driven users of all stripes. The Davinci IQ2C comes loaded with interesting features, gadgety attachments, and tons of power...
This officially licensed Xbox HyperX gaming headset is $30
If you own an Xbox and are in the market for a new gaming headset, this option from HyperX is both functional and pretty to look at. For a limited time, Amazon has this officially licensed Xbox HyperX CloudX gaming headset down to just $30. Just clip the $10 on-site coupon, and you’re good to go. This headset usually sells for $70.
