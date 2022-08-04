Clermont Foot vs Paris Saint-Germain: How to watch on TV, live stream, kick-off time, team news & predictions

Read on www.90min.com
Related
Premier League team of the week: Gameweek 1
The Premier League team of the week for gameweek 1 of the 2022/23 season, including Erling Haaland, William Saliba and Dejan Kulusevski.
Clermont Foot 0-5 Paris Saint-Germain: Player ratings as Messi & Neymar lead PSG to huge win
Player ratings from PSG's 5-0 win at Clermont Foot in Ligue 1.
Man Utd 1-2 Brighton: Player ratings as Gross double spoils Ten Hag's debut
Player ratings from Man Utd 1-2 Brighton in the Premier League.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Twitter reacts as Brighton hand Erik ten Hag first defeat as Man Utd manager
Brighton won at Old Trafford for the first time in their history as they beat Manchester United 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.
Pep Guardiola insists that winning the Champions League is not an obsession
Pep Guardiola says his pursuit of Champions League glory with Man City is not an obsession.
Graham Potter says Brighton weren't surprised by Erik ten Hag's team selection
Graham Potter says Brighton weren't surprised by Erik ten Hag's team selection.
Harry Maguire reveals what went wrong in Erik ten Hag's first Premier League game as Man Utd manager
Harry Maguire reveals what went wrong in Erik ten Hag's first Premier League game as Man Utd manager.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Premier League done deals: Every 2022/23 summer transfer
Every confirmed Premier League done during the 2022 summer transfer window.
90min
778
Followers
7K+
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0