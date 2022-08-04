ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Person dead after fire at Maine home, investigation ongoing

BAILEYVILLE, Maine — A person died following a fire at a Maine home early Friday morning. The Baileyville Fire Department was called to the home on Summit Street around 12:12 a.m. Crews found a person who they believe to be the 67-year-old lone resident dead inside the home. The...
BAILEYVILLE, ME
ABOUT

In These Times, an independent, nonprofit magazine, is dedicated to advancing democracy and economic justice, informing movements for a more humane world, and providing an accessible forum for debate about the policies that shape our future.

 http://inthesetimes.com/

