Beach Hazard Statement for Coastal Hancock and Washington Counties for Saturday August 6
There is a Beach Hazard Statement in effect today, Saturday, August 6th from 8 a.m. through this evening. Areas affected include all of Coastal Hancock and Washington Counties. The warmer air temperatures in the 80's may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the mid to upper 50's.
Person dead after fire at Maine home, investigation ongoing
BAILEYVILLE, Maine — A person died following a fire at a Maine home early Friday morning. The Baileyville Fire Department was called to the home on Summit Street around 12:12 a.m. Crews found a person who they believe to be the 67-year-old lone resident dead inside the home. The...
