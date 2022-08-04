Ahead of Q2 Numbers, Insiders Are Buoyant about Ring Energy

Vroom shares are down about 34% in today’s trading session so far. Yet, there’s still a possibility that buying in may be a small gamble worth taking. Online used car seller Vroom (VRM) posted its earnings report Monday night. The results were better than expected in some slots but still generated plenty of disappointment – particularly regarding revenue. The disappointment was sufficient enough to send the company down ~34% on the day so far.

STOCKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO