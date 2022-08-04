Ahead of Q2 Numbers, Insiders Are Buoyant about Ring Energy

Read on www.tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
Let’s learn why SGFY, HKD, BYD, AMTD, and IS stocks were the major market movers in Monday’s pre-market trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Monday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. Healthcare platform...
Which “Strong Buy” Energy Stock is the Best Buy?
Big energy stocks are fresh off an incredible second quarter of results. With oil slipping, though, it remains to be seen how much longer the cash windfall will last for the world’s fossil fuel giants. Energy stocks have taken a step back following the recent pullback in WTI crude...
Why Did Upstart Stock Drop 15% in Monday’s Extended Trade?
Upstart Stock tanked almost 15% in Monday’s after-market hours after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q2 results, which missed both earnings and revenue estimates. Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) declined almost 15% in the extended trading session on Monday after the company released disappointing second-quarter results and third-quarter guidance, which was way below analysts’ expectations.
This Insider is Bulking up on Planet Green Stock
A top shareholder of the company has again purchased a sizeable portion of Planet Green. This is perhaps an indication that the stock is poised for some upside in the near term. Food products manufacturer Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) recently revealed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange...
Five hot British stocks backed by five-star analysts
We’ve picked out five British stocks backed by five-star TipRanks analysts, whose ratings consistently hit the mark. TipRanks is all about bringing together expert advice from around the world on the best stocks to buy – and we’ve picked five British stocks tipped by some of the top analysts with an interest in the UK.
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, Aug 09: What You Need to Know
Stocks finished Tuesday’s trading session in the red as worsening company outlooks and higher costs of living are weighing down investors’ sentiments. In addition, small business sentiment continues to remain lower than average. Stocks Finish Tuesday’s Session in Negative Territory. Last Updated 4:20 PM EST. Stock indices...
Coinbase Stock: Here’s What to Expect Tomorrow
TipRanks Website Traffic Tool portends that Cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase Global will likely report a weak second quarter tomorrow. Cryptocurrency exchange platform company Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is scheduled to release its second-quarter earnings results tomorrow after the market closes. Based in the U.S., Coinbase Global provides end-to-end financial infrastructure...
Over 100% Upside: Analysts See an Appealing Entry Point in These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks
After July’s exceptional surge, the markets steadied during early August with the S&P 500 up by a third of a precent over the past week. Now investors will be keen to find out if the rally has legs. Stifel’s chief equity strategist Barry Bannister thinks it does and believes...
Which FAANG Stock Looks Promising at Current Levels?
Macro challenges and a strong U.S. dollar have weighed on the performance of several tech companies, including FAANG stocks. In this article, we’ll look at the recently reported results of three FAANG stocks and discuss the opinions of Wall Street analysts, to pick the stock that looks most attractive.
Here’s Why Vroom Stock is Down 34% Today
Vroom shares are down about 34% in today’s trading session so far. Yet, there’s still a possibility that buying in may be a small gamble worth taking. Online used car seller Vroom (VRM) posted its earnings report Monday night. The results were better than expected in some slots but still generated plenty of disappointment – particularly regarding revenue. The disappointment was sufficient enough to send the company down ~34% on the day so far.
What’s Next For SoftBank Stock After Record Q1 Loss
SoftBank has reported a record quarterly loss as valuations turn sour in a slumping market. Masayoshi Son is going defensive as challenges mount. SoftBank Group (SFTBY) (GB:0I7I) shares are down 32.3% over the past 12 months and its record $23.4 billion first-quarter loss highlights the toll global macro headwinds are taking on the company.
Investors Cheer for DraftKings’ Upbeat Q2 Show, Increased Projections
DraftKings’ impressive performance in the second quarter and upwardly revised projections for 2022 seem to have boosted investors’ confidence in the stock. Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG), a $15.1-billion sports entertainment and gaming company, grew 9.8% to close at $17.96 on Friday after it posted upbeat second-quarter results and increased guidance for 2022.
Avast’s stock skyrockets as merger with NortonLifeLock gets green light
Cybersecurity firm Avast’s share price jumped by 44% after the UK regulator approved its merger with rival firm NortonLifeLock in an $8 billion deal. Czech-based cybersecurity firm Avast (GB:AVST) and U.S.-based NortonLifeLock (Nasdaq:NLOK) have received the go-ahead for their merger which will see both companies combine in a cash and stock transaction valued at around $8.6 billion.
Weekly Market Review: Small Gains Following Robust Jobs Data
Our weekly review of the market. U.S. stocks were mixed on Friday and the S&P 500 logged a fractional gain last week. Our Stock of the Week is an Industrial name. U.S. stocks were mixed on Friday and the S&P 500 logged a fractional gain last week. Information Technology names led the way higher, while the Energy sector lagged.
Monday.com Stock Soars 18% as Q2 Results Exceed Expectations; Website Traffic Hinted at It
Monday.com’s second-quarter results were impressive, as the stock surged on strong Q2 results and upbeat guidance. Meanwhile, top investors are also loading up on the stock as it is expected to witness growth in the near term. Cloud-based work management software company Monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) reported better-than-expected results for...
Curaleaf Announces Q2 Results; Stock Rises on Management Rejig
Canada-based Curaleaf has reported a rise in revenues, along with a wider loss in the second quarter. Cannabis products maker Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSE: CURA) has announced the results for the second quarter of 2022 and introduced changes to its senior leadership. On Monday, the stock rose 1.1% on the news of new appointments to the company’s executive leadership team.
Carlyle Group’s CEO Exit Raises Brows; Stock Down by 6%
Carlyle Group’s CEO stepped down abruptly after negotiations for contract renewal fell apart. Shares fell over 6% on the surprise announcement. The abrupt departure of global investment firm The Carlyle Group’s (NASDAQ: CG) CEO, Kewsong Lee, has raised many eyebrows. On Sunday, Carlyle announced that Lee would step down from his CEO role and member of the Board of Directors effective immediately. And Bill Conway, former co-CEO and co-founder of the firm, will be the Interim CEO until a suitable successor is found. Shares dropped 6.2% on the news to close at $35.29 yesterday.
Canopy Growth Stock Recovers from Earnings Miss; Shares Up 15%
Investors were initially frowning on Canopy Growth’s disappointing Fiscal Q1 results, as the company struggled with higher costs and other challenges. However, the market seems to have moved on today, sparking an over 15% rally in CGC stock. Canopy Growth Corporation (TSE: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) reported disappointing results for...
Palantir Stock Had a Great Fall. TipRanks’ Data Foreshadowed It.
Palantir (PLTR) did poorly in its Q2 earnings results, which were released earlier today. It had dropped more than 14.6% in pre-market trading, as investors react to the results. The stock carried these losses into regular trading hours. This is the third consecutive quarter in which PLTR has missed earnings....
Here’s What to Expect Ahead of Trade Desk’s Q2 Results
Technology company Trade Desk (TTD) is slated to release its second-quarter earnings results tomorrow after the market closes. For Q2, the consensus estimate for Trade Desk’s earnings is pegged at $0.20 per share. This suggests a slight improvement over the earnings of $0.18 per share reported in the prior-year quarter. Trade Desk has consistently outperformed analysts’ EPS expectations in the past eight quarters.
