Bank of England hikes interest rates 0.5% in biggest rise since 1995

Martin Lewis Issues Warning After Almost 100,000 People Refuse To Pay Their Energy Bills
Martin Lewis has shared an urgent warning as almost 100,000 people vow not to pay their energy bills as prices are set to increase again later this year. Earlier this week, the Bank of England warned that the country was heading towards a recession amid the cost of living crisis.
3 Stocks Poised to Get Charged Up with the New Climate Bill
The U.S. Senate finally passed the Democrats’ landmark climate, healthcare, and tax bill, also called the Inflation Reduction Act. The bill is expected to boost the prospects of companies in the U.S. renewable energy space. This article focuses on three companies—a residential solar panel company, a leading provider of hydrogen fuel cell systems, and an EV charging technology solutions company.
Senate passes historic climate bill — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit
After an all-night voting session, the US Senate passed the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act. The bill brings up many questions – not least of which is, will a government spending bill actually reduce inflation? – but leave that aside for now. The bill includes huge funding, on the order of $370 billion, for climate-related clean energy initiatives. It’s widely expected to pass in the House, and President Biden has already indicated that he will sign it; so investors would be wise to start looking into clean energy stocks.
Coinbase Stock: Here’s What to Expect Tomorrow
TipRanks Website Traffic Tool portends that Cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase Global will likely report a weak second quarter tomorrow. Cryptocurrency exchange platform company Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is scheduled to release its second-quarter earnings results tomorrow after the market closes. Based in the U.S., Coinbase Global provides end-to-end financial infrastructure...
Stock Market Today – Monday, Aug 08: What You Need to Know
A strong labor market despite a slowdown in economic growth is keeping investors’ hopes up. Stock indices are in the green after the first 30 minutes of trading. Stocks are in the Green to Start Monday’s Trading Session. Last Updated 10:00AM EST. Stock indices are in the green...
Vodafone: Are dividends enough to attract more investors?
British multinational telecom Vodafone has failed to impress its long-term investors. Will the shareholders get their long-overdue returns now?. The telecom industry has battled with slow growth over the last few years and telephone giant Vodafone (GB:VOD) is no exception – but there are good signs around the company.
Investors Cheer for DraftKings’ Upbeat Q2 Show, Increased Projections
DraftKings’ impressive performance in the second quarter and upwardly revised projections for 2022 seem to have boosted investors’ confidence in the stock. Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG), a $15.1-billion sports entertainment and gaming company, grew 9.8% to close at $17.96 on Friday after it posted upbeat second-quarter results and increased guidance for 2022.
Lemonade Stock: Website Traffic Portends a Juicy Quarter
TipRanks Website Traffic Tool predicts an impressive second quarter performance for Lemonade. An improving macroeconomic landscape is also benefiting the insurance service provider. Insurance services provider Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) is slated to release its second-quarter earnings results today after the market closes. Lemonade offers renters’ insurance, homeowners’ insurance, car insurance,...
TipRanks Expands to China
Futu is the first platform in China to partner with TipRanks, giving its users access to analyst ratings and price targets to make smarter investment decisions. TipRanks, a leading financial big data company that tracks and measures the performance of investment experts, is delighted to announce that traders in China have access to its superior stock research capabilities on a Chinese digital trading platform for the first time. Futu is the first platform in China to partner with TipRanks to provide its users with unique data that improves their stock research abilities.
Palantir Stock Had a Great Fall. TipRanks’ Data Foreshadowed It.
Palantir (PLTR) did poorly in its Q2 earnings results, which were released earlier today. It had dropped more than 14.6% in pre-market trading, as investors react to the results. The stock carried these losses into regular trading hours. This is the third consecutive quarter in which PLTR has missed earnings....
Glencore earnings are riding high on coal prices with rewards for shareholders
Mining giant Glencore came up with an outstanding performance in its half-yearly results, thanks to strong demand for coal. Miner Glencore (GB:GLEN) posted its half-year results with revenue up by 43% to £134.4 billion – thanks in part to the company remaining loyal to thermal coal, despite price volatility and controversy.
