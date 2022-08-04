These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday

Read on www.tipranks.com
Jim Cramer Says Buy Stocks With Exposure to Lower Fuel Prices; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like
Let’s talk about fuel, specifically, let’s talk about petrofuels. Prices spiked to more than $120 per barrel in June, but are down to approximately $90 per barrel now. Slowing demand from both industry and retail consumers, likely due to the technical recession of 1H22, is putting downward pressure on prices. You’re likely familiar with at least one immediate effect, the 80-cent drop in gasoline prices over the past 6 weeks. These and other effects are starting to ripple through the economy.
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Are markets down, or up? Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. Put shortly, the last few weeks have been good for investors.
Stock Market Today – Monday, Aug 08: What You Need to Know
A strong labor market despite a slowdown in economic growth are keeping investors’ hopes up. Stock futures trended higher during the pre-market trading session early on Monday, after the release of an upbeat labor market data. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained 0.27%, while those on...
This Insider is Bulking up on Plant Green Stock
A top shareholder of the company has again purchased a sizeable portion of Planet Green. This is perhaps an indication that the stock is poised for some upside in the near term. Food products manufacturer Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) recently revealed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange...
Why Are Expedia Shares Trending Higher?
Driven by robust demand for travel, Expedia reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results, significantly topping both earnings and revenue estimates. Expedia (EXPE) shares jumped over 6% during the extended trading session yesterday after the American online travel company delivered blowout second-quarter results. Markedly, the company reported the highest ever second quarter revenues and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).
Over 100% Upside: Analysts See an Appealing Entry Point in These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks
After July’s exceptional surge, the markets steadied during early August with the S&P 500 up by a third of a precent over the past week. Now investors will be keen to find out if the rally has legs. Stifel’s chief equity strategist Barry Bannister thinks it does and believes...
AMD Remains on Track to Meet Its Targets, Says Analyst
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) could not deliver the by now almost customary beat-and-raise in its latest quarterly statement, even as the company delivered record revenues driven by a big growth for its server sales. The chip giant generated sales of $6.55 billion, amounting to a 70.1% year-over-year increase and just...
Here’s Why Investors Are Interested in Ranpak Despite Its Poor Q2 Show
Interestingly, market sentiments are in favor of Ranpak despite its disappointing results for the second quarter of 2022. The solid prospects of this packaging solutions expert and other possible reasons explaining investors’ interest in PACK stock are discussed in this article. Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK) have...
Lemonade Stock: Website Traffic Portends a Juicy Quarter
TipRanks Website Traffic Tool predicts an impressive second quarter performance for Lemonade. An improving macroeconomic landscape is also benefiting the insurance service provider. Insurance services provider Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) is slated to release its second-quarter earnings results today after the market closes. Lemonade offers renters’ insurance, homeowners’ insurance, car insurance,...
Roblox Stock: Top Metaverse Play is Way Oversold
Roblox stock has been beaten down more than 80% from its highs as margins erode and user growth slows pace in the face of a recession. Despite the headwinds, Roblox remains a top metaverse contender that may have a wider moat than you’d expect. Co-experience platform developer Roblox (RBLX)...
Pinterest Stock Seems Rife with Speculation
While everyone enjoys a heartwarming comeback tale, the realities facing social media service Pinterest (including a tough battle within a declining advertising field) make PINS stock rather unpalatable for non-gamblers. On the surface, the overall poor financial results that image-sharing platform Pinterest (PINS) delivered for its second quarter of 2022...
MicroStrategy Stock Could Hit $950, Says Analyst
On Tuesday, MicroStrategy (MSTR) announced Q2 earnings, but as has become customary for this company, the results took on a secondary role to the headline grabbing antics of its bitcoin activity, led of course by BTC evangelist and now former CEO Michael Saylor. Under Saylor’s guidance, the software company has...
TipRanks Expands to China
Futu is the first platform in China to partner with TipRanks, giving its users access to analyst ratings and price targets to make smarter investment decisions. TipRanks, a leading financial big data company that tracks and measures the performance of investment experts, is delighted to announce that traders in China have access to its superior stock research capabilities on a Chinese digital trading platform for the first time. Futu is the first platform in China to partner with TipRanks to provide its users with unique data that improves their stock research abilities.
COTY Stock: A Beneficiary of the Beauty Care Comeback
While the initial wave of the COVID-19 crisis disincentivized the personal care segment as people engaged with telecommuting platforms, the gradual return to normal could bolster beauty and cosmetics giant Coty. While many public firms enjoyed a remarkable run higher, beauty care behemoth Coty (COTY) was left on the outside...
LYFT Stock Jumps 9.9% on Upbeat Q2 Earnings Results
LYFT stock jumped 9.9% early Friday as investors cheered its impressive earnings results for the second quarter of 2022. Ride-hailing company Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) has posted impressive results for the second quarter of 2022. Shares of the company were up 9.9% in Friday’s pre-market trading session as investors looked impressed with the company’s upbeat results.
Apple Stock: Advertisement Expansion Seems Heavily Discounted
Apple is making a big push into growing its advertising business with new hires and a recently-announced App Store Search ads expansion. Though shares are leading the upward charge for FAANG darlings, I still think the magnitude of the ad push is discounted by investors. Apple’s (AAPL) latest quarter was...
How VC Firms Are Investing During the Economic Slowdown
Funding for startups has seen a significant dip in the past quarter, with investor sentiment falling 23% compared to the first. Cheddar News speaks with Brooke Kiley, co-founder of VMG Catalyst, about the current investment climate and what sectors are still thriving despite the economic downturn.
Glencore earnings are riding high on coal prices with rewards for shareholders
Mining giant Glencore came up with an outstanding performance in its half-yearly results, thanks to strong demand for coal. Miner Glencore (GB:GLEN) posted its half-year results with revenue up by 43% to £134.4 billion – thanks in part to the company remaining loyal to thermal coal, despite price volatility and controversy.
AMC CEO Aron Says Kind Words About Cramer on Twitter
In a #SendAKindWordToJimCramerToday post, CEO Adam Aron of theatre chain AMC Entertainment (AMC), tweeted out kind words about Jim Cramer. “I just had a very positive interview with none other than @jimcramer on CNBC,” Aron quoted. Cramer, who is the host of Mad Money on CNBC and the...
