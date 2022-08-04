Read on www.tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
Let’s learn why SGFY, HKD, BYD, AMTD, and IS stocks were the major market movers in Monday’s pre-market trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Monday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. Healthcare platform...
Why Did Upstart Stock Drop 15% in Monday’s Extended Trade?
Upstart Stock tanked almost 15% in Monday’s after-market hours after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q2 results, which missed both earnings and revenue estimates. Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) declined almost 15% in the extended trading session on Monday after the company released disappointing second-quarter results and third-quarter guidance, which was way below analysts’ expectations.
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, Aug 09: What You Need to Know
Rampant reduction of company outlooks and higher costs of living are weighing heavily on investors’ sentiments. However, a strong labor market, and likelihood of a cooler inflation data is keeping hopes up in the market. Small Business Optimism Remains Below Its 48-Year Average. Last Updated 12:10PM EST. Equity markets...
Coinbase Stock: Here’s What to Expect Tomorrow
TipRanks Website Traffic Tool portends that Cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase Global will likely report a weak second quarter tomorrow. Cryptocurrency exchange platform company Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is scheduled to release its second-quarter earnings results tomorrow after the market closes. Based in the U.S., Coinbase Global provides end-to-end financial infrastructure...
Which “Strong Buy” Energy Stock is the Best Buy?
Big energy stocks are fresh off an incredible second quarter of results. With oil slipping, though, it remains to be seen how much longer the cash windfall will last for the world’s fossil fuel giants. Energy stocks have taken a step back following the recent pullback in WTI crude...
Daniel Ives sees plenty of reasons to stay bullish on tech stocks; Here are 2 names to watch
Sentiment can change fast on Wall Street. Rewind back to early May and a triple whammy of soaring inflation, a hawkish Fed and ongoing macro concerns had the stock market – and the tech segment in particular – staring into the abyss. Or as Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives puts it, there was a feeling on the Street that in Q2, the tech sector was going to have the “’rug pulled out from under’ with earnings set to fall off a cliff.”
Is Target Stock a Sell after Its Recent Bounce?
While big-box retailer Target is up double digits over the trailing month, headwinds impacting the broader consumer economy makes TGT stock rather suspect. Although big-box retailer Target (TGT) may seemingly present a cheapened opportunity for discount divers, the overriding reality is that the consumer economy faces many challenges. Therefore, investors ought to be very careful before engaging Target or any other consumer-dependent company. I am, for the time being, bearish on TGT stock.
What Do TALK Stock’s Website Visit Trends Tell Investors?
Mental health solutions provider Talkspace has had more than its share of issues. However, ahead of its Q2 earnings release, its share prices are trending higher. Encouraging website visits in Q2 may have been a positive influence on Q2 performance. Increased website visits are a boon for online businesses. Investors...
Lemonade Stock Climbs 14% on Strong Q2 Results; Website Traffic Predicted It
Lemonade posted solid results for the second quarter. As a result, the price of the company’s stock increased by 14%. Furthermore, top investors continue to accumulate shares of the company as they seem confident about the company’s prospects. Insurance company Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE: LMND) reported better-than-expected results for...
Which FAANG Stock Looks Promising at Current Levels?
Macro challenges and a strong U.S. dollar have weighed on the performance of several tech companies, including FAANG stocks. In this article, we’ll look at the recently reported results of three FAANG stocks and discuss the opinions of Wall Street analysts, to pick the stock that looks most attractive.
Here’s Why Vroom Stock is Down 34% Today
Vroom shares are down about 34% in today’s trading session so far. Yet, there’s still a possibility that buying in may be a small gamble worth taking. Online used car seller Vroom (VRM) posted its earnings report Monday night. The results were better than expected in some slots but still generated plenty of disappointment – particularly regarding revenue. The disappointment was sufficient enough to send the company down ~34% on the day so far.
Which 3 ARK Innovation Stocks Can Bounce the Most?
Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation Fund has taken quite a beating. Though most stocks may never see their highs anytime in the near future, there are intriguing individual names that are still capable of considerable upside, according to Wall Street analysts. Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation Fund (ARKK) boomed in the...
Marathon Digital Stock Takes Huge Impairment Charge; Misses Earnings Estimate
Marathon Digital misses earnings expectations as production increase can’t offset falling bitcoin price. Marathon Digital (MARA) recently reported earnings for its second quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Earnings per share came in at -$1.75, which significantly missed analysts’ consensus estimate of -$0.07. In the past seven quarters, Marathon Digital has beat estimates only one time. The significant loss can be attributed to the fall of bitcoin’s (BTC-USD) price, which led to a $127.6 million impairment charge, along with expenses related to the company’s exit from the Hardin, MT facility.
Investors Cheer for DraftKings’ Upbeat Q2 Show, Increased Projections
DraftKings’ impressive performance in the second quarter and upwardly revised projections for 2022 seem to have boosted investors’ confidence in the stock. Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG), a $15.1-billion sports entertainment and gaming company, grew 9.8% to close at $17.96 on Friday after it posted upbeat second-quarter results and increased guidance for 2022.
Lemonade Stock: Website Traffic Portends a Juicy Quarter
TipRanks Website Traffic Tool predicts an impressive second quarter performance for Lemonade. An improving macroeconomic landscape is also benefiting the insurance service provider. Insurance services provider Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) is slated to release its second-quarter earnings results today after the market closes. Lemonade offers renters’ insurance, homeowners’ insurance, car insurance,...
Barrick Gold Rises on Solid Q2 Performance
Operational efficiency helped Barrick navigate the company through the various challenges that roiled the second quarter of 2022. Shares of Barrick Gold (GOLD), one of the world’s largest gold and copper producers, rose 3% early Monday after it reported solid second-quarter results. Although the company’s earnings and revenues surpassed consensus estimates, the metrics declined year-over-year.
Five hot British stocks backed by five-star analysts
We’ve picked out five British stocks backed by five-star TipRanks analysts, whose ratings consistently hit the mark. TipRanks is all about bringing together expert advice from around the world on the best stocks to buy – and we’ve picked five British stocks tipped by some of the top analysts with an interest in the UK.
AstraZeneca’s stock is well suited for long-term growth
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought pharma stocks on the radar of investors – but does Astra Zeneca have what it takes to deliver long-term?. Pharma giant AstraZeneca (GB:AZN) became a globally famous name thanks to its COVID vaccine and is among the biggest companies in the FTSE 100 – not to mention the fact that its stock has generated around 60% returns in the last three years.
Here’s What to Expect Ahead of Trade Desk’s Q2 Results
Technology company Trade Desk (TTD) is slated to release its second-quarter earnings results tomorrow after the market closes. For Q2, the consensus estimate for Trade Desk’s earnings is pegged at $0.20 per share. This suggests a slight improvement over the earnings of $0.18 per share reported in the prior-year quarter. Trade Desk has consistently outperformed analysts’ EPS expectations in the past eight quarters.
Palantir Stock Had a Great Fall. TipRanks’ Data Foreshadowed It.
Palantir (PLTR) did poorly in its Q2 earnings results, which were released earlier today. It had dropped more than 14.6% in pre-market trading, as investors react to the results. The stock carried these losses into regular trading hours. This is the third consecutive quarter in which PLTR has missed earnings....
