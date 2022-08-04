Taylor Wimpey surpasses expectations as demand for houses surges

Read on www.tipranks.com
Jim Cramer Says Buy Stocks With Exposure to Lower Fuel Prices; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like
Let’s talk about fuel, specifically, let’s talk about petrofuels. Prices spiked to more than $120 per barrel in June, but are down to approximately $90 per barrel now. Slowing demand from both industry and retail consumers, likely due to the technical recession of 1H22, is putting downward pressure on prices. You’re likely familiar with at least one immediate effect, the 80-cent drop in gasoline prices over the past 6 weeks. These and other effects are starting to ripple through the economy.
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Are markets down, or up? Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. Put shortly, the last few weeks have been good for investors.
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
Let’s learn why SGFY, HKD, BYD, AMTD, and IS stocks were the major market movers in Monday’s pre-market trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Monday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. Healthcare platform...
This Insider is Bulking up on Plant Green Stock
A top shareholder of the company has again purchased a sizeable portion of Planet Green. This is perhaps an indication that the stock is poised for some upside in the near term. Food products manufacturer Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) recently revealed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange...
Over 100% Upside: Analysts See an Appealing Entry Point in These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks
After July’s exceptional surge, the markets steadied during early August with the S&P 500 up by a third of a precent over the past week. Now investors will be keen to find out if the rally has legs. Stifel’s chief equity strategist Barry Bannister thinks it does and believes...
Why Cenovus Energy Stock is Likely to Outperform
In the energy industry, Cenovus Energy tells a more compelling story than many other operators, as it not only has high energy prices to aid it but it also plans on increasing its production levels and is highly profitable. Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) shares have performed extremely well so far...
How VC Firms Are Investing During the Economic Slowdown
Funding for startups has seen a significant dip in the past quarter, with investor sentiment falling 23% compared to the first. Cheddar News speaks with Brooke Kiley, co-founder of VMG Catalyst, about the current investment climate and what sectors are still thriving despite the economic downturn.
AMD Remains on Track to Meet Its Targets, Says Analyst
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) could not deliver the by now almost customary beat-and-raise in its latest quarterly statement, even as the company delivered record revenues driven by a big growth for its server sales. The chip giant generated sales of $6.55 billion, amounting to a 70.1% year-over-year increase and just...
Stock Market Today – Monday, Aug 08: What You Need to Know
A strong labor market despite a slowdown in economic growth are keeping investors’ hopes up. Stock futures trended higher during the pre-market trading session early on Monday, after the release of an upbeat labor market data. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained 0.27%, while those on...
Vodafone: Are dividends enough to attract more investors?
British multinational telecom Vodafone has failed to impress its long-term investors. Will the shareholders get their long-overdue returns now?. The telecom industry has battled with slow growth over the last few years and telephone giant Vodafone (GB:VOD) is no exception – but there are good signs around the company.
Why Are Expedia Shares Trending Higher?
Driven by robust demand for travel, Expedia reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results, significantly topping both earnings and revenue estimates. Expedia (EXPE) shares jumped over 6% during the extended trading session yesterday after the American online travel company delivered blowout second-quarter results. Markedly, the company reported the highest ever second quarter revenues and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).
Lemonade Stock: Website Traffic Portends a Juicy Quarter
TipRanks Website Traffic Tool predicts an impressive second quarter performance for Lemonade. An improving macroeconomic landscape is also benefiting the insurance service provider. Insurance services provider Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) is slated to release its second-quarter earnings results today after the market closes. Lemonade offers renters’ insurance, homeowners’ insurance, car insurance,...
Pinterest Stock Seems Rife with Speculation
While everyone enjoys a heartwarming comeback tale, the realities facing social media service Pinterest (including a tough battle within a declining advertising field) make PINS stock rather unpalatable for non-gamblers. On the surface, the overall poor financial results that image-sharing platform Pinterest (PINS) delivered for its second quarter of 2022...
COTY Stock: A Beneficiary of the Beauty Care Comeback
While the initial wave of the COVID-19 crisis disincentivized the personal care segment as people engaged with telecommuting platforms, the gradual return to normal could bolster beauty and cosmetics giant Coty. While many public firms enjoyed a remarkable run higher, beauty care behemoth Coty (COTY) was left on the outside...
Glencore earnings are riding high on coal prices with rewards for shareholders
Mining giant Glencore came up with an outstanding performance in its half-yearly results, thanks to strong demand for coal. Miner Glencore (GB:GLEN) posted its half-year results with revenue up by 43% to £134.4 billion – thanks in part to the company remaining loyal to thermal coal, despite price volatility and controversy.
LYFT Stock Jumps 9.9% on Upbeat Q2 Earnings Results
LYFT stock jumped 9.9% early Friday as investors cheered its impressive earnings results for the second quarter of 2022. Ride-hailing company Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) has posted impressive results for the second quarter of 2022. Shares of the company were up 9.9% in Friday’s pre-market trading session as investors looked impressed with the company’s upbeat results.
