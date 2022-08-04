Firefighters partially surround deadly California fire; U.S. says Russia aims to fabricate evidence in prison deaths | Hot off the Wire podcast

Read on www.koamnewsnow.com
Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
Marco Rubio Fires Warning to Biden Over Trump Mar-a-Lago Raid
The Florida Senator compared the raid at the former president's home to the actions of "Marxist dictatorships."
MSNBC
The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago
There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
Top House Republican McCarthy threatens to investigate search of Trump’s home – live
Kevin McCarthy says he’ll consider creating special committee to investigate FBI search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home
Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Powerful explosions rocked a Russian air base in Crimea and sent towering clouds of smoke over the landscape Tuesday in what may mark an escalation of the war in Ukraine. At least one person was killed and several others were wounded, authorities said. Russia’s Defense Ministry denied the Saki base on the Black Sea had been shelled and said instead that munitions had blown up there. But Ukrainian social networks were abuzz with speculation that it was hit by Ukrainian-fired long-range missiles. Videos posted on social networks showed sunbathers fleeing a nearby beach as huge flames and pillars of smoke rose over the horizon from multiple points, accompanied by loud booms. Crimea Today News said on Telegram that witnesses reported fire on a runway and damage to nearby homes as a result of what it said were dozens of blasts. Russia’s state news agency Tass quoted an unidentified ministry source as saying the explosions’ primary cause appeared to be a “violation of fire safety requirements.” The ministry said no warplanes were damaged.
Woman dies in her sleep in front of children and husband on flight to UK
Helen Rhodes was a ‘devoted wife and mother’ and ‘the glue that held her family together’, a friend said
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose up to half of its fighter jets and many warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
U.S. announces $89 million to help Ukraine clear land mines
Russia has scattered anti-personnel mines across an area roughly the size of Virginia, Maryland and Connecticut combined.
Truck driver acquitted in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire in 2019
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the 2019 deaths of seven motorcyclists in a head-on collision in northern New Hampshire. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, had pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of negligent homicide, manslaughter, driving under...
Business Insider
Republicans revive false claim that DOJ called parents 'terrorists' after Mar-a-Lago raid
The National School Boards Association — not the Department of Justice — compared threats against school leaders to "a form of domestic terrorism."
Grand jury declines to indict woman in Emmett Till killing
A grand jury in Mississippi has declined to indict the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago, despite revelations about an unserved arrest warrant and an unpublished memoir by the woman, a prosecutor said Tuesday. After hearing more than seven hours of testimony from investigators and witnesses, a Leflore County grand jury last week determined there was insufficient evidence to indict Carolyn Bryant Donham on charges of kidnapping and manslaughter. It is now increasingly unlikely that Donham, who is now in her 80s, will ever be prosecuted for her role in the events that led to Till’s lynching. The Rev. Wheeler Parker, Jr., Emmett Till’s cousin and the last living witness to Till’s 1955 abduction, said Tuesday’s news is unfortunate, but predictable.
