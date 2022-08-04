Read on www.firstcoastnews.com
How many teacher vacancies are in your school district? The latest county-by-county breakdown
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As most of the students in Northeast Florida get ready to head back to school there are concerns in school districts over an ongoing teacher shortage. Every Florida school district in Northeast Florida has vacancies, some more than others. While there are positive signs that some spots are being filled, it’s expected that many students in our area will start the year without a full-time teacher leading the class. It’s a trend happening all across the country being fueled by a long list of factors, including low pay and an ongoing educational culture war.
Clay County Schools begin Wednesday; here are changes you can expect
Clay County District Schools begin Wednesday, August 10. Schools accepted new policies, changes to previous academic year.Clay County District Schools. Clay County District Schools open Wednesday, August 10, for the 2022-2023 school year. The district has approved several new changes including curriculum, library media policies, active assailant security enhancements and resumption of charging for school lunches.
DCPS superintendent says this year could start off with some 'challenges' but things will fall into place
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Teachers are back to school and setting up their classrooms and preparing for the new school year. “I'm excited because this school year my students that I've had since their first day in high school they’ll be in 11th grade, so we’ve grown up together... this school year I'm ready to see their growth," said Alexis Cheatham, teacher and mentor with Elevate Jacksonville.
Parent Academy hosting school safety presentation
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — Parent Academy of Duval County Public Schools is hosting an interactive school safety presentation with Chief Burton and school police staff.
Here's how Central Florida districts plan to handle COVID-19 this school year
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Central Florida students and teachers gear up to go back to school, everyone is wondering how each district plans to handle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With some districts modifying their COVID-19 protocols, it’s important to know what to expect at the start of the 2022-23 school year.
Ponte Vedra High School student crowned Miss Florida's Outstanding Teen
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Aashna Shah and her family are heading to Texas this week for the Miss America's Outstanding Teen pageant. The 16-year-old Ponte Vedra High School student was recently crowned the first ever Indian American Miss Florida's Outstanding Teen. Since 7th grade, Shah has been hard...
School board candidates are using cameras to catch campaign sign thief
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A couple of school board candidates are fighting back following a series of campaign signs being stolen. This is happening in Clay County where both board members Janice Kerekes and Tina Bullock – who are political allies -- have had several campaign signs stolen.
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?
Welcome to Williston, Florida signLittleT889 on Wikimedia Commons. Florida is a state filled with many incredible secrets. I've only lived here a little under a year. Still, it's gotten to the point where I've concluded that, no matter how many stories I try to learn about Florida (and it's a continuous effort), I will never understand everything buried by time in the Sunshine State.
Upgrades at Marion Park are not enough to bring the park back to life, neighbors say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville is upgrading a local park in the Lake Forest area, but some neighbors who have lived by the park for decades say it’s too little late for a park that has fallen into decay. “You rarely see anybody even willing to...
Man sentenced to 15 years in Putnam County arson case
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been sentenced to over a decade behind bars after pleading guilty in a 2021 arson case in Putnam County, according to deputies. Deputies say Jordan Green, 34, of Interlachen entered a guilty plea in a 2021 arson case and was sentenced to 15 years.
Duval County custodian union claims lack of PPE, staffing impact cleanliness of your child's school
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — During the height of the pandemic, Duval County Public Schools hired a vendor, called HES facilities management. Their mission is to keep schools clean and provide safe learning environments for students and staff. But Elton Brown, president of the American Federation of State County and Municipal...
Animal shelter looking for families to adopt and foster as they reach capacity; more than 50 dogs taken from Union County home
UNION COUNTY, Fla — The Union County Animal Shelter is running out of space, which means for some dogs, they are running out of time to find a forever home. Luckily, the call for help was answered earlier week, sparing two dogs from being put down. But, that doesn't mean others could not unfortunately fall victim to overcrowding.
Nurses sue Florida hospital alleging they were not warned of active shooter drill, and thought it was real
Nurses sue Florida hospital alleging they were not warned of active shooter drill. Two nurses at AdventHealth's TimberRidge emergency room in Ocala, Florida, have filed a lawsuit against the hospital alleging they were left traumatized after the hospital conducted a simulated active shooter exercise, but did not tell those attending the training it was part of a drill.
It's not the responsibility of the homeowners in The Villages
The residents had no say in putting up the tower and windmill, why should they be held responsible of maintaining it or replacing it? That makes no sense!
Clay County Motorist Alert: Lakeshore Boat Ramp restrictions, road closure updates
The Lakeshore Boat Ramp in Fleming Island will be temporarily restricted Tuesday during morning hours as crews make drainage improvements. Work is expected to take approximately two hours, weather permitting.
'Beacon of light': Community mourns unexpected passing of longtime Raines High educator
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Deborah Mosley Norman is credited with securing millions of dollars in scholarships for students during her tenure as a guidance counselor at Raines High School. But as the community mourned her unexpected passing, it wasn’t the millions in scholarship money they were remembering. It was...
Man steals large Lull construction vehicle, takes it for a ride
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A man named Randy Lee Wealand, 56, was arrested August 6 for stealing a JLG Lull construction vehicle, taking it for a ride and causing thousands in damage, according to Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Wealand was stopped by FCSO around 8 a.m. driving the large...
Clay County leaders unveil updated plans to respond to school emergencies
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Clay County leaders have created plans for each school detailing emergency response in the event of a school-related emergency. “I promise you I’m going to keep your kids safe," Clay County Sheriff Sheriff Michelle Cook said. This promise from Clay County Sheriff Michelle...
Deputies: Man shot, killed in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a shooting on Saturday. Deputies say around 1:48 a.m. they received a call about the shooting, which occurred in Citra near the 4700 block of West Highway 318. When deputies arrived to the scene, they...
Biker hit by car, killed on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A bicyclist was hit by a car and killed on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville Sunday night, police said. Police said a bicyclist and a small SUV were both traveling eastbound on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville when the bicyclist made a sudden left turn in front of the car.
