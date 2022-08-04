ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

How many teacher vacancies are in your school district? The latest county-by-county breakdown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As most of the students in Northeast Florida get ready to head back to school there are concerns in school districts over an ongoing teacher shortage. Every Florida school district in Northeast Florida has vacancies, some more than others. While there are positive signs that some spots are being filled, it’s expected that many students in our area will start the year without a full-time teacher leading the class. It’s a trend happening all across the country being fueled by a long list of factors, including low pay and an ongoing educational culture war.
Clay County Schools begin Wednesday; here are changes you can expect

Clay County District Schools begin Wednesday, August 10. Schools accepted new policies, changes to previous academic year.Clay County District Schools. Clay County District Schools open Wednesday, August 10, for the 2022-2023 school year. The district has approved several new changes including curriculum, library media policies, active assailant security enhancements and resumption of charging for school lunches.
DCPS superintendent says this year could start off with some 'challenges' but things will fall into place

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Teachers are back to school and setting up their classrooms and preparing for the new school year. “I'm excited because this school year my students that I've had since their first day in high school they’ll be in 11th grade, so we’ve grown up together... this school year I'm ready to see their growth," said Alexis Cheatham, teacher and mentor with Elevate Jacksonville.
First Coast News

First Coast News

