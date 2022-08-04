Lawsuit claims Arlington police pursuing white suspect detained Black man instead

Read on www.masslive.com
liveboston617.org
Shooters on Scooters Have Rolling Shootout in Dorchester Overnight
Early on Monday, at approximately 12:05 am, Boston Police Officers from District B-3 responded to a ShotSpotter activation for 7 rounds on Norwell Street in Dorchester. Officers quickly arrived to the scene and located multiple spent shell casings in the street. Soon after finding the casings, a call came in for a car that was shot just a few streets over.
Charles Singleton of Boston accused of impersonating police officer in attempt to rape woman
A Boston man is accused of posing as a police officer in an effort to gain a woman’s trust before attempting to rape her early Saturday morning. Charles Singleton, a 51-year-old Dorchester resident, told a woman he was a police officer and offered her a ride home before pulling a gun, the Boston Police Department said.
Medway Police Department issues ‘community alert’ warning of 3 recent break-ins at homes
A police department in Massachusetts is warning people after three break-ins at different homes. The Medway Police Department issued a “community alert” stating that there were three break-ins, which all likely occurred between 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. They were also all in the Brentwood area and on Oakview Circle.
Antonio Lucas trial: Worcester murder trial in stabbing death of Cleucilene Alves da Silva kicks off
A Worcester man accused of stabbing his former girlfriend, Cleucilene Alves da Silva, to death in front of her two friends in 2019 sat emotionless in Worcester Superior Court as prosecutors described, in detail, the bloody slaying that ended Alves da Silva’s life. Antonio Lucas, who is charged with...
whdh.com
Nashua man arrested in connection with woman’s stabbing death
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A Nashua, New Hampshire man has been arrested and charged in connection with the stabbing death of a 34-year-old woman. Miguel Ramirez, 30, was charged with second-degree murder after police opened an investigation into the death of Julie Graichen, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office.
Swiss brokerage owner ordered to forfeit $1.9M to feds after orchestrating massive pump and dump scheme that targeted Mass. residents
The founder and operator of a Swiss asset management firm who pleaded guilty to charges that he engaged with others in a massive global securities fraud scheme that netted proceeds of approximately $164 million was recently ordered to forfeit $1.9 million dollars to the government. Roger Knox, of the United...
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm and Arrest Suspect After a Call for Shots Fired in Dorchester
At about 2:46 AM, on Sunday, August 7, 2022, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury), responded to a radio call for shots fired at 104 Woodledge Street in Dorchester resulting in the arrest of Miguel Perez, 33, of Boston. While responding to the call, officers observed an individual holding a...
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Two Chelsea Men on Firearm Charges in East Boston
At about 5:03 PM, on Saturday August 6, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, arrested Justin Palma, 19, and Andre Cheek, 24, both from Chelsea, MA., on firearm related charges at the intersection of Barnes Avenue and Saratoga Street in East Boston. Officers were traveling on Boardman...
Jury selection slated to begin Monday in trial of Antonio Lucas, Worcester man charged with murder in killing of Cleucilene Alves da Silva
Jury selection in the trial of Antonio Lucas, who is charged with murder in the stabbing death of Cleucilene Alves da Silva, is expected to begin Monday in Worcester Superior Court. Lucas is expected to represent himself in the trial, court documents show. The Worcester man told police at the...
Investigation by Boston Globe into handling of police cover up case raises questions, calls for Suffolk DA Kevin Hayden to resign
An investigation published over the weekend by The Boston Globe raises many questions over Acting Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s handling of a case involving a police coverup. The case involves Jason Leonor, a 33-year-old Hispanic Black man, and an incident which occurred in April 2021 when a man...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials: 22-year-old Massachusetts man accused of repeatedly stabbing great aunt to death
LOWELL – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner have confirmed that a Massachusetts man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the July 31, 2022 death of Linda Gilbert, 64 of Lowell. At approximately 11:19 p.m. on July 31, Lowell Police...
Suffolk DA Kevin Hayden faces calls to resign amid transit police controversy
At least three city councilors from two Suffolk County communities are calling for Kevin Hayden, the Acting Suffolk County District Attorney who is running in the Sept. 6 Democratic primary to be elected to the position, to resign from his position after a Boston Globe report that his office may have aided in covering up a transit police misconduct case that started in April 2021.
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy: Trial for West Springfield man accused of killing 7 motorcyclists resumes Monday
The trial of a West Springfield man accused of killing seven motorcyclists during a crash in Randolph, New Hampshire, continues in New Hampshire Superior Court on Monday morning. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, faces seven negligent homicide charges, seven manslaughter charges and a single reckless conduct charge. Members of Jarhead Motorcycles Club...
fallriverreporter.com
22-year-old Massachusetts woman killed in motorcycle crash on Route 95
A local woman has been killed after a weekend motorcycle crash. According to Rhode Island State Police, at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the Lincoln Woods Barracks, along with members from the Providence Fire Department, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 95 North in the City of Providence.
Drugged while out: As reports of drink spiking incidents increase across Massachusetts, Booze in Boston is providing support for victims
When Sarah went to Loretta’s Last Call in Fenway on July 5, everything was fine until she got into an Uber with a friend and passed out. That’s when her memory goes fuzzy.
liveboston617.org
Two Suspects in Custody Following BPD Response to an Assault and Battery in Downtown Boston
liveboston617.org
Boston Police Drug Units Arrest Male on Drug and Weapons Charges Following Execution of Search Warrants
universalhub.com
Police seek help finding missing Roxbury girl
Boston Police report they are continuing to search for Nah-Tayleigh Brown, 13, who was last seen the evening of July 29 in the area of Dewey Terrace in Roxbury. At the time, she was wearing a black shirt and pants and rainbow crocs. Police contacted her by phone, but she refused to come home or provide details as to her location. She is known to spend time in Mattapan.
Hate groups in Boston: Drag queen story hour host cancels Boston Seaport event following neo-Nazi demonstration
The latest in a string of disturbances caused by hate groups in Boston happened Sunday when a group of men clad in masks and carrying a banner prompted the cancellation of a children’s story hour event due to concerns for safety. Scheduled as a Drag Queen Story Hour at...
Police: Speech therapist passed cell phone to ACI inmate
The woman had been working at the prison as a contracted speech pathologist, according to police.
