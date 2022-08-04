Read on www.firstcoastnews.com
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County Motorist Alert: Lakeshore Boat Ramp restrictions, road closure updatesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Do you think the "Oldest Bar in Florida" is really haunted?Evie M.Fernandina Beach, FL
Fleming Island high school running back commits to Florida StateAnthony Salazar
Popular dessert store chain set to open another location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersJacksonville, FL
Kids consignment store headed back to Jacksonville beaches in August
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's been nearly a year since one of the oldest kids consignment stores, "Amy's Turn," closed in Jax Beach. Now, a new store will open in the space on Atlantic Blvd. in Neptune Beach, to be called Amber's Turn. “When they announced they were closing I...
Upgrades at Marion Park are not enough to bring the park back to life, neighbors say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville is upgrading a local park in the Lake Forest area, but some neighbors who have lived by the park for decades say it’s too little late for a park that has fallen into decay. “You rarely see anybody even willing to...
Back-to-School giveaways around Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Action News Jax is your back to school station and today multiple schools and locations around town had some back-to-school giveaways. Students and their parents got more than just school supplies. One of the first places was Jean Ribault High School. Here Students are getting set up with school supplies and parents are getting important information about health insurance.
News4Jax.com
Creating brighter futures: Nonprofit gives back to community with annual back-to-school drive
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The school year is just around the corner and one local organization is working to continue its annual tradition despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic and concerns over monkeypox. Jewels of the Future, Inc. hosted a back-to-school giveaway Sunday afternoon in the Lake Forest Hills...
Florida Blue for a family-friendly Back to School Bash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Members of the community are invited to join the fun at the Florida Blue Center as we head Back to School! Children will enjoy face painting and free back to school backpacks and supplies will be given to the first 200 families. The event lasts from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
wjct.org
Go | Best Concerts in Jax this Week
Each week, the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. Here’s the rundown of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around...
News4Jax.com
Day of festival fun has bigger mission of ending Jacksonville violence, code of silence
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fun, games, giving away school supplies and providing food were all a part of the vision Deborah Riley-Harris had for a community festival in A. Philip Randolph Heritage Park on Sunday. But there was also a bigger mission: Stopping the violence in Duval County and ending...
Jacksonville Daily Record
JAXUSA announces Olympus Insurance will relocate headquarters to Jacksonville
Palm Beach Gardens-based Olympus Insurance Co. is moving its headquarters to Jacksonville, where it will employ 200 people, JAXUSA Partnership announced Aug. 8 at its quarterly lunch. JAXUSA Partnership is the economic development division of JAX Chamber. Olympus lists at least 10 career openings in Jacksonville, including controller, director of...
If your kids need school supplies, Brentwood Branch Library wants to help!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Backpacks can be picked up Saturday, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Brentwood Branch Library while supplies last. In addition to the 550 backpacks for students in K-12, another 200 backpacks filled with books from Read Jax will be given to kindergarten-bound children. [DOWNLOAD:...
Back to school bash prepares students for the upcoming year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Students will have the opportunity to get the supplies they need to return to school at the annual Back to School Bash on Saturday at Ribault High School Gymnasium 3701 Winton Drive, from 9 a.m. to noon. Those who attend will receive a free backpack, school...
Family, friends say final goodbyes to popular Jacksonville radio personality
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family and friends of a popular Jacksonville radio personality, Tasheka Young, said their final goodbyes to the mother of two Friday. Young was murdered nearly two weeks ago. Her children's father, Bursey Armstrong, is charged in her death. Young's family asked everyone to wear purple to...
residentnews.net
River City Brewing Company demolished for planned apartments, restaurant
Demolition of the shuttered River City Brewing Company began on July 5 in anticipation of an incoming apartment complex and restaurant. The River City Brewing Company was a Jacksonville landmark known for its waterfront dining and views of the downtown skyline. It closed its doors in July 2021 after nearly 30 years at 835 Museum Circle.
Last chance to enter the North Florida King of the Beach tournament
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Jacksonville non-profit, Mason's Voice is hosting its annual North Florida King of the Beach fishing tournament. The Joseph family created the non-profit and tournament in honor of their daughter Mason who was diagnosed with Spina Bifida before she was born. Funds raised go towards other families who are diagnosed with Spina Bifida.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Jacksonville, Florida to New Orleans
For an exciting drive between several of America's great states, the road trip from Jacksonville, Fl to New Orleans is perfect! This great drive will take you through history-rich cities, as well as wildlife parks, forests and even a few awesome beaches before arriving at The Big Easy. The 570-mile...
News4Jax.com
Kicks for the Kids helps more than 1,000 children receive new shoes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Kicks for the Kids collected 1,656 new pairs of shoes to donate to some of the city’s underprivileged children. Over 1,000 youngsters from kindergarten through high school received a new pair of kicks at the organization’s three-day giveaway event at The Bethel Church. The shoes were donated by members of the community.
Stories of Service: Book publisher helping veterans tell their stories
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An Oklahoma woman is on a mission to help veterans across the country tell their stories, including here on the First Coast. Shannon Whittington is married to a Marine and the granddaughter of an Air Force veteran. "I came to realize that writing is extremely cathartic....
jacksonvillemag.com
New Asian restaurant brings style and spice to Five Points
The Five Points district in Riverside is awash in restaurants. There are multiple taco joints and numerous sandwich shops, as well as eateries serving pizza, Tex Mex, sausages, seafood, smoothies, bagels, sushi, teppanyaki and more—all within a few blocks walk of each other. Variety it has. What was missing was more upscale fare served in an equally appealing setting. Providing a remedy to that situation is the recent opening of Blue Orchid Thai Cuisine, a sister restaurant to the city’s original Blue Orchid near the Beaches.
DCPS superintendent says this year could start off with some 'challenges' but things will fall into place
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Teachers are back to school and setting up their classrooms and preparing for the new school year. “I'm excited because this school year my students that I've had since their first day in high school they’ll be in 11th grade, so we’ve grown up together... this school year I'm ready to see their growth," said Alexis Cheatham, teacher and mentor with Elevate Jacksonville.
News4Jax.com
How many teacher vacancies are in your school district? The latest county-by-county breakdown
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As most of the students in Northeast Florida get ready to head back to school there are concerns in school districts over an ongoing teacher shortage. Every Florida school district in Northeast Florida has vacancies, some more than others. While there are positive signs that some spots are being filled, it’s expected that many students in our area will start the year without a full-time teacher leading the class. It’s a trend happening all across the country being fueled by a long list of factors, including low pay and an ongoing educational culture war.
usf.edu
Mayo Clinic Jacksonville starts work on $233 million oncology building
Site work has begun on the $233 million Mayo Clinic integrated oncology building in Jacksonville that will include proton beam and carbon ion therapy. Construction will follow on the building for completion in early 2025. The city is reviewing a construction permit for the almost $76.3 million foundation and shell...
Comments / 0