Re-elect Gov. Mills
I am writing to you in support of the re-election of Janet Mills as Governor of Maine. I am the fund manager for the Ecumenical Council on Homelessness Prevention in Damariscotta. My coworkers and I have interviewed and assisted numerous families and individuals seeking our assistance in the last two years.
A nugget of good news
Are you reeling as the TV talking heads and internet trolls hammer us with a torrent of awful news?. I am a news junky. But I get a headache from the constant drone of alleged experts dissecting the Capitol Insurrection, the southern border crisis, European war, Chinese saber rattling, abortion election fraud, inflation, and a laptop that may have belonged to the President’s wayward son.
Aug. 10 update: Midcoast adds 23 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Fundraiser for Maine Lobstermen’s Association raises over $50K
With donations still rolling in, organizers of the fundraiser for the Maine Lobstermen’s Association held at Brady’s restaurant in Boothbay Harbor on Sunday, Aug. 7 report that over $50,000 has been raised. The fundraiser included twin lobsters, (a non-lobster entree was available), clams or mussels, corn, blueberry pie,...
Midcoast Conservancy to hold ‘State of Damariscotta Lake’ event
Anyone interested in learning more about the health of Damariscotta Lake and what Midcoast Conservancy is doing to protect it is invited to join Damariscotta Lake Watershed Manager Patricia Nease and other Midcoast Conservancy staff for the first ever “State of Damariscotta Lake” event from 4 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 23 at Wavus Camp in Jefferson.
The truth matters
There was a recent letter from Bruce MacDonald, vice chair of the Boothbay-Boothbay Harbor Community School District, “aka” School Board. This letter was titled, “Incorrect and inflammatory.”. I deal in facts, not emotion, so I’d like to clear up some of his pandering to the MDOE and...
USCG Boothbay Harbor appoints new officer-in-charge
Ryan Smith, 39, was appointed officer-in-charge of USCG Boothbay Harbor last month after the retirement of the previous commander Adam Smart. Smith has been in the Coast Guard for almost 20 years and is coming off a job as operations manager at the South Portland station. This will be his first command position.
Boothbay Harbor Rotary Club
The Rotary Building hosted a warm evening and good crowd to hear Tina Hall, current member of the Damariscotta-Newcastle Rotary Club, talk about pollinator projects. Tina, who is a past Rotary governor from District 5970 in Iowa, is also a member of ESRAG, the Rotary Action Group for Environmental Sustainability. Since moving to the Midcoast, she has spent her time volunteering at the Botanical Gardens and promoting pollinator projects as a way to have fun and help the environment.
Barters Island Bridge reopens to both vehicle and marine travel
A mechanical problem resulted in Barters Island Bridge being closed to marine traffic for two weeks. Local officials were concerned about public safety after the drawbridge had trouble closing. The mechanical failure resulted in delays lasting from 90 minutes to two hours. This created a public safety concern because fire, ambulance and police had no other route to the island.
Set For Success will be at BRES Aug. 31
Set For Success is set for Wednesday, Aug. 31 at Boothbay Region Elementary School (BRES) for students in grades Pre-K through grade 8 attending BRES, Southport Central School and Edgecomb Eddy School. This annual event, begun in 2011, provides students with the supplies needed for the coming school year. In previous years the event has been held in the Field House at the Boothbay Region YMCA.
50th Annual North Nobleboro Day
Each year on the second Saturday of August, the delicious smell of barbecued chicken fills the air in North Nobleboro, accompanied by great music, and family and friends from the community and beyond. This year, North Nobleboro Day will be held on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the community grounds on Upper East Pond Road in North Nobleboro.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 284 calls for service for the period of Aug. 2 to Aug. 9. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 6,595 calls for service. Joshua M. Shirey, 39, of Dresden was issued a summons Aug. 2 for Operating Vehicle without a License, on Ocean Point Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Kasey Doyle.
Southport Yacht Club
Rock the Boat 5K was a great success this past weekend. The overall winner and course record breaker was Titus Muniz who came all the way from Augusta. Titus finished with a time of 18:02.3, breaking the overall course record held by Raphael Harriman from 2017. We want to know what he eats for breakfast! Titus enjoyed the beautiful course and like all of us, noticed the hilly challenges. Anne Jacobs broke another course record in the women’s 60-plus category. She finished with a time of 29:39.3 breaking Mary Lou Lowrie’s 29:40.3 record held since 2016. Congratulations to all the runners and walkers who spent the morning becoming even stronger while helping raise funds for the sailing program. Together we raised over $1,300 for scholarships. The Irving/Cameron family won the prize for the most participants with over 15 family members representing. We are not sure how 15 of them will share a pie! Special thanks Eden Climo with Tidal Wellness for being there for stretching and massage. We appreciated all the volunteers who brought homemade pies, served on timing crew and kept the course safe and runners going the correct way. Mark your calendars for Aug. 5, 2023 for the 10th annual Rock the Boat 5K.
James Anthony Botti
James A. Botti of Boothbay Harbor died peacefully at home on Aug. 3, 2022 with family at his side. Born in Middletown, New York in 1945 to Charles and Ellen Botti, Jim was a devoted husband and father who left his imprint on everyone he met along the way. Jim...
29th Annual YMCA Rowgatta
Calling all "person-powered" watercraft paddlers and rowers to the 29th annual Boothbay Region YMCA Rowgatta! The event, which encompasses approximately 9 nautical miles is this Saturday, August 13th. We start at 9:00 AM from the Knickercane Landing on Barters Island Rd. to circumnavigate the island finishing back at Knickercane. The...
Boothbay Cornhole Classic set for Sept. 17
The second annual Boothbay Cornhole Classic will be held Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Boothbay Railway Village Museum, 586 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay. The round robin event is a fundraiser for Special Olympics Maine (SOME) and organized by Wicked Cornhole and the Boothbay Charities Classic committee, which held a golf tournament and sports auction for the benefit of SOME for 30 years and raised over one million dollars.
29th annual Boothbay Region YMCA Rowgatta Aug. 13
Calling all "person-powered" watercraft paddlers and rowers to the 29th annual Boothbay Region YMCA Rowgatta! The event, which encompasses approximately nine nautical miles is this Saturday, Aug. 13. We start at 9 a.m. from the Knickercane Landing on Barters Island Road to circumnavigate the island finishing back at Knickercane. The...
Bayville Buzz
The Bayville social scene is finally (and some say thankfully) winding down. All survived - some better than others - another fun filled weekend. It all began Friday night at the village multiplex as The Rock made a surprise visit to show his movie, Jumanji. The whole thing was a shock as the intended version starred Robin Williams, but despite the Hollywood mix-up, all had a ball. There were lots of laughs, a few gasps and many entertaining comments from the crowd. Lemonade and popcorn were on the house (and the BIA) as all enjoyed a beautiful, bug free evening under the stars. Even a vole stopped by to say hello.
Five teens arrested in Mason Station burglary
Wiscasset Police Chief Larry Hesseltine issued the following update Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9 regarding the Mason Station burglary: “With the assistance of Central Maine Power and the public we were able to identify and charge all five individuals responsible for the Mason Station incident. Five teenagers from the Bath/Topsham area have all been charged with Burglary, Aggrevated Criminal Mischief (both class C felony charges), and Theft. The theft was elevated to a class B felony because it involved the theft of firearms.
We can’t lose St. Andrews Village
We can’t afford to lose St. Andrews Village. We need to have our selectboards look into this. We have lost our hospital and now LincolnHealth wants to close the village. What will they take away from us next – urgent care or family care?. This town has lost...
