Eagles excited about returning veterans on defense, special teams

Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
mebaneenterprise.com
Eagles trying to keep perspective as new season approaches
Eastern Alamance’s varsity football program got going with August workouts last week, as the Eagles opened the season with a morning practice on August 1 in helmets and shorts. After going in helmets the first two days of camp on August 1 and August 2 from 8:00 a.m. to...
backingthepack.com
NC State wins its opener in the Bahamas, 92-81
NC State’s first game in the Bahamas was Sunday afternoon against a team called Bahamas Select. That team did not prove to be much of a challenge, as the Wolfpack led 28-14 after one quarter, extended that lead to 24 by the third quarter, and emptied its bench in the fourth on the way to winning 92-81.
Two new Duke players miss important practice time
Cohesion could be hard to come by for the 2022-23 Duke basketball team, especially in the early going. On that note, even relatively minor disruptions to that end in the offseason are a bummer. Jeremy Roach and Jaylen Blakes are the only two scholarship players returning from the 2021-22 roster. ...
UNC Basketball: 247 Sports Preseason All-ACC Team Released
247 Sports has high expectations for a couple of UNC basketball standouts and predicts one of them will be the league’s best player this season. The countdown to UNC basketball’s season opener against UNCW is now under three months, and with the season approaching the “preseason predictions” are beginning to roll in.
DB DaShawn Stone commits to Duke
DaShawn Stone took his time as he weighed the three schools on top of his list. The Asheville (N.C.) A C Reynolds safety spoke with his family, his coaches and folks in his inner circle, and at the end of it decided staying in state was his best option. So...
Youngest winner at Bowman Gray Stadium wins again
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A wild night of racing at Bowman Gray Stadium included the youngest ever winner in track history getting his second win of the season in the Sportsman Division. 14-year-old Riley Neal took his black 07 car to victory lane by avoiding several wrecks and making a veteran move on a more […]
Duke Offensive Lineman Shocks His Teammates With His Unexpected Talent [Video]
When I think about what an offensive lineman looks or sounds like, I typically think of a big burly man who has an intimidating stature. I think of someone who is not afraid to mix it up and is known for being nasty in the trenches. Based off of first impressions, Duke offensive lineman Chance Lytle fits this description perfectly to me.
WRAL
NC State football player donates 25K to Gigi's Playhouse at annual 'Victory Day'
Over the summer Joe Shimko raised over $100,000 dollars, giving 40% each to a pair of organizations in his hometown in New Jersey. The junior decided the remaining 20 percent would go to a cause here in Raleigh and felt GiGi's Playhouse was the perfect fit.
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Wyndham Championship
The final round of the final regular-season event on the PGA Tour always brings with it plenty of drama as players make their last bids to improve their positions on the FedEx Cup points list in hopes of earning a spot into playoffs … or hang on to their place inside the top 125 … or improve their standings to advance farther into the playoffs. But this year’s final round at the Wyndham Championship looks to have an extra wrinkle given the wet weather that’s already hit the Greensboro, N.C., the past two days and what’s forecasted on Sunday. As the leaders scramble Sunday morning to complete their third rounds, the threat of the final round potentially drifting into Monday with thunderstorms in the afternoon forecast lingers.
kiss951.com
North Carolina City One Of The Best To Purchase A Fixer-Upper
The U.S. housing market continues to be a little crazy. And buying a fully updated home can be out of the question for many people. First-time and experienced buyers may see the benefit of a fixer-upper. It can be a good investment as purchasing a home that needs extensive remodeling can get you a good price. But how good that return on investment depends a lot on where you’re looking to buy. If you’re looking to purchase a home in North Carolina, you’ll be glad to know one NC city did rank as one of the best to buy a fixer-upper! The study was conducted by StorageCafe!
wkml.com
Moore County Couple ‘Screaming’ Happy About Powerball Lottery Win
A Moore County couple is “screaming” happy, after winning $150,000 in a North Carolina Education Lottery Powerball drawing. Edward Gosselin Jr., and his wife Joan Gosselin, of West End in Moore County, got the lucky notice after winning in the July 18 Powerball drawing. Edward said he was checking his morning emails and got the alert about winning and shared the good news with his wife.
Cheapest gallon of gas in NC found in Greensboro; national average now below $4
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The cheapest gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in North Carolina can be found in Greensboro. Shannon’s Stop & Shop on West Gate City Boulevard posted $3.12 per gallon as of Sunday, GasBuddy’s survey of fuel outlets showed. Across the Greensboro market prices fell another 16.5 cents last week, and the average […]
wfmynews2.com
Joseph Bramlett Hole-in-One Earns One Million Wyndham Rewards Points For Charity
GREENSBORO, N.C. - - Four local charities focused on helping feed families throughout central North Carolina will soon be the recipients of a combined one million Wyndham Rewards® points thanks to PGA TOUR golfer Joseph Bramlett and his hole-in-one on the par three 16th hole earlier today at the Wyndham Championship.
Greensboro man celebrates wedding anniversary with $100,000 win
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Celebrating a wedding anniversary at the beach led Kenneth Smith of Greensboro to a $100,000 scratch-off prize. The 33-year-old real estate worker bought his lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Calabash Food and Fuel on Beach Drive Southwest in Calabash. He said a friend recommended that he buy his ticket from there.
triad-city-beat.com
BREAKING: Triad’s vegan restaurants Dom’s and Radici set to close on Aug. 14
In separate Instagram stories on Thursday and Friday, Dom’s in Winston-Salem and Radici in Greensboro announced that both restaurants would close, with their last day of service on Aug. 14. While the posts were spare in their context, they stated similar sentiments. For the one posted on the Dom’s...
wfmynews2.com
Lanes reopen after gas line hit on Alamance Church Road in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lanes reopen on Alamance Church Road after a gas line was hit, closing one lane. A gas line was hit on the intersection of Alamance Church Road and Willow Road.
3 great pizza places in North Carolina
If you love going to North Carolina on holiday or, even better, if you are lucky to live in North Carolina, then you are in the right place because in this article we are going to talk about three amazing pizza spots in North Carolina that you should definitely visit next time you are craving some high-quality pizza. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come with good recommendations. And the best thing about it is that no matter how you prefer your pizza and what kind of toppings you usually go for, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. So if you haven't already, give these great pizza places in North Carolina a try!
sandhillssentinel.com
Two drivers airlifted after crash
Four people, including a child, are hospitalized after a head-on crash near Union Pines High School. The incident took place on Friday afternoon on Farm Life School Road between Union Church Road and Joel Road in Carthage. According to troopers, the crash happened when a Jeep Wrangler crossed the centerline...
4 Amazing North Carolina Steakhouses
Without a doubt, one of the things that most Americans love to order when they go out is a good steak. Luckily, nowadays it's pretty easy to find a place where they know how to prepare it properly. And even though it's easy to cook one at home and enjoy it with your friends and family, we all love to go to a nice restaurant from time to time.
'No surprise': Raleigh couple finds racial slurs on sidewalk in front of home
Raleigh couple finds racial slurs painted on sidewalk and signs in their yard vandalized.
