Livingston County, MI

County board of commissioners race: Here's who won and the incumbents who are out

By Sophia Lada, Livingston Daily
 5 days ago
In Tuesday's primary election, two incumbent county commissioners lost their seats, guaranteeing new people on the county board in 2023.

A key reason was new districts were established during countywide redistricting that often placed incumbents in the same district.

Republicans Brenda Plank and Jay Gross, both current members of the board of commissioners, ran against each other in the 9th district primary with Gross winning by more than 1,000 votes.

Carol Sue Reader, the 2nd district incumbent lost her race Tuesday, falling to Dave Domas by about 600 votes.

Here are the results from the county commissioner race Tuesday:

9th district

In the 9th district Republican primary, Gross, the 8th district incumbent, beat Plank, the 9th district incumbent, with 2,331 votes. Plank received 1,108 votes.

Christine Kaczkowski ran uncontested in the Democratic race, receiving 1,932 votes.

2nd district

In the 2nd district, Republican Domas beat Reader, with 2,032 votes. Reader received 1,487 votes.

Lisa Wojciechowski ran uncontested in the Democratic primary and received 1,359 votes.

3rd district

In the 3rd district, Frank Sample beat Meghan Reckling and Dan Delmerico in the Republican primary. Sample received 1,701 votes, Reckling received 1,672 and Delmerico received 435.

Lori Cowan ran uncontested in the Democratic primary and received 1,647 votes.

1st district

In the 1st district, Douglas Helzerman, the current 4th district incumbent, ran uncontested and received 2,811 votes in the Republican primary.

Michelle Spisz, Democrat, ran uncontested and received 1,069 votes.

4th district

In the 4th district, both the Democratic and Republican candidates ran uncontested in their respective races.

Wes Nakagiri, the current 3rd district incumbent, received 3,138 votes in the Republican primary. Amelia Purdy-Ketchum received 1,446 votes in the Democratic primary.

5th district

In the 5th district, incumbent Jay Drick beat Nick Proctor. Drick received 2,017 votes and Proctor received 1,508.

Kasey Helton ran uncontested in the Democratic primary and received 1,323 votes.

6th district

In the 6th district, Roger Deaton beat Daniel Schifko in the Republican primary. Deaton received 2,191 votes and Schifko received 1,022.

C. Lorrie McMahon received 1,526 votes in the Democratic primary.

8th district

In the 8th district, Nick Fiani won the Republican primary with 2,128 votes. Jim Mortenson received 1,315 votes and Tabitha Dolan received 872 votes.

Amber Bismack ran uncontested in the Democratic primary, receiving 2,361 votes.

7th district

In the 7th district, both the Democratic and Republican candidates ran uncontested.

Martin Smith received 3,206 votes in the Republican race and Caitlyn Perry received 1,956 in the Democratic race.

Sophia Lada is a reporter for the Livingston Daily. Contact her at slada@gannett.com or 517.377.1065. Follow her on Twitter @sophia_lada.

#Incumbents#Republican Primary#Republicans#Politics Local#Election Local#County#Democratic
