Forget those Tesla crashes: GM says you can trust its autonomous vehicles

Read on www.theverge.com
Related
The Verge
No electric vehicles on the market today qualify for the new EV tax credit
Congress is poised to approve newly expanded tax credits for electric vehicles, but the rules are written in such a way as to effectively disqualify every EV that’s currently on the market today. That’s because most EVs run on lithium-ion batteries that are mostly made in China. The nation...
The Verge
Tesla is offering half off its Full Self Driving package and more for loyal customers in China
Tesla has a new rewards program in China to encourage customers to trade in their used models for a brand new one (via Electrek). From now until September 30th, Tesla vehicle owners in China who opt for the deal will receive half off the Full Self Driving feature, 15,000km (9,320.57 miles) of Supercharging credits, and a home charger installation savings of about $1,184.
The Verge
Ford is almost ready to take new F-150 Lightning orders — with a $7,000 price hike
Nearly nine months after it stopped taking reservations, Ford is ready to reopen the order banks for the F-150 Lightning. But buyers beware: the price for the electric truck has gone up by around $7,000 across all trim levels. Ford is citing “significant material cost increases and other factors” as...
Buy This 1943 Studebaker Weasel and Turn It Into a Grocery Cart
This small, tracked personnel carrier is the best idea for a neighborhood grocery vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Verge
Toyota offers to buy back its recalled bZ4X electric SUVs
Toyota is offering to buy back its bZ4X electric SUV crossovers after recalling the vehicle in June, as first reported by Electrek. The recall, which Toyota issued not even two months after the bZ4X’s release, involves loose hub bolts on the wheel that could cause it to detach while driving.
Tiny Four-Cylinder Engine Is A Mechanical Marvel That Actually Runs
An internal combustion engine with a flathead layout is the type of simple, yet robust design you'd find in a Ford Model T and lots of other early automobiles. In this video, the YouTuber JohnnyQ90 builds a tiny, yet fully functional example and showcases the entire project. Where just about...
The Verge
The e-bike tax credit is only mostly dead as supporters plot next steps
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 is a major piece of legislation that would invest an eye-popping $369 billion in clean energy and other climate fighting tools, including billions of dollars for expanded tax credits for electric cars. That’s cars — not vehicles — because the bill’s authors shortsightedly decided...
The Verge
Nissan Z review: the parts bin sport car
It’s hard to go unnoticed in the 2023 Nissan Z, especially when optioned with the limited-run Proto Spec trim coating the vehicle in “Ikazuchi Yellow Pearl” paired with bronze Rays wheels. Its design is both striking and familiar, sharing visual cues with nearly three decades worth of Nissan sports cars. Driving a vehicle that garners that level of attention means lots of nods, thumbs-ups, and the brief conversation after parking in a public lot. The overwhelming question I received while driving the Z over Memorial Day weekend was “is that electric?”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Who Makes My Tools?
Ever find yourself wondering who makes the tools we all spend so much money on? Perhaps you’ve wondered whether certain tools from different brands are actually the same, just with different names, prices and paint jobs. Or maybe you’ve just wanted to know where your tool was made.
Comments / 1