FOXBusiness
Inflation hits rental market as higher mortgage rates, limited supply pushes up prices: Real estate expert
Macro Trends Advisors LLC founding partner Mitch Roschelle explained on Monday why inflation and higher mortgage rates translate to soaring prices for apartment rentals. Speaking on "Varney & Co.," Monday, the real estate expert argued that higher mortgage rates make it more difficult to buy homes, leaving more people turning to the rental market while supply is limited.
FOXBusiness
Fed considers full-percentage point rate hike, CPI, PPI, earnings reports and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know
Here are five key things that could impact Tuesday's trading. CRUSHING INFLATION SOLUTION?: The scorching-hot July jobs report raises the risk of a full-percentage point interest rate increase when the Federal Reserve meets in September as policymakers try to crush inflation and cool the labor market, according to Citigroup economists.
FOXBusiness
Americans' inflation expectations declined sharply in July, New York Fed says
Consumer expectations for where inflation will be one year from now fell sharply in July, according to a key Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey published Monday, a potentially reassuring sign for the U.S. central bank as it tries to cool surging prices. The median expectation is that the...
FOXBusiness
Fed will ‘absolutely’ raise interest rates in September with focus to lower inflation: SF Fed pres Mary Daly
Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly on Sunday said the U.S. central bank will "absolutely" raise interest rates half a percent in September to try to bring down red-hot inflation. Daly appeared on CBS’ "Face the Nation," saying Americans are struggling as inflation hits 9.1% – the...
FOXBusiness
Small business sentiment hovers near historic low as inflation rages
Small business confidence rose slightly in July but remained near a historic low as fears over white-hot inflation persisted, with the most business owners since 1979 reporting that rising prices were their single most important problem, according to a new survey published on Tuesday. The National Federation of Independent Businesses,...
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
What $1 Could Buy the Year You Were Born
In 2022, $1 can't buy that much in terms of goods and services. However, you might be surprised at how much $1 could buy in the past. Remember when $1 could buy six Hershey's chocolate bars? If you...
FOXBusiness
Palantir shares drop by 15% after lowering their expected revenue forcast
Palantir Technologies Inc lowered its annual revenue forecast to below market estimates after the data analytics software company reported a surprise quarterly loss on Monday, sending its shares down 15%. The company had to temper its revenue forecast as the timing of some government contracts remained uncertain, Chief Executive Alexander...
FOXBusiness
Online prices fall for the first time in 2 years
Online prices have declined for the first time in over two years, according to recent data. The Adobe Digital Price Index revealed that online prices dipped 1% in July compared to a year ago after rising 0.3% in June. Additionally, prices also dropped for a second month on a month-over-month...
FOXBusiness
Senate Dems pass social spending, tax bill, working from home disparaged and more: Monday's 5 things to know
Here are five key things that could impact Monday's trading. MAJOR WIN FOR DEMS: The Senate Sunday passed the Democrats' social spending and taxation bill after a marathon "vote-a-rama" session that lasted more than 15 hours, marking a major win for the Democratic agenda just over three months before Election Day.
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: S&P, Nasdaq slip ahead of inflation data, Zales, Signet buys Blue Nile
Verona Pharma more than doubled in price Tuesday morning before giving back some gains. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced its top-line Phase 3 ENHANCE-2 trial has successfully met its primary endpoint, as well as secondary endpoints demonstrating improvements in lung function, and significantly reduced the rate and risk of COPD exacerbations.
FOXBusiness
Snap reportedly planning employee layoffs
Snap Inc. is reportedly in the early stages of planning layoffs. The Verge reported Monday, citing people familiar with the plans, that the number of jobs cut remains unclear, as managers are still planning. Snap declined to comment on the matter. This comes after Snap CEO Evan Spiegel told employees...
FOXBusiness
US productivity posts biggest ever annual drop in second quarter
U.S. worker productivity in the second quarter fell at its steepest pace on an annual basis since 1948, the Labor Department said on Tuesday, while growth in unit labor costs accelerated, suggesting strong wage pressures will continue to help keep inflation elevated. Nonfarm productivity, which measures hourly output per worker,...
FOXBusiness
Twitter subpoenas Oracle co-founder in lawsuit to force Elon Musk's $44 billion purchase: report
Twitter has subpoenaed Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison in the social media company's lawsuit to try to force Tesla CEO Elon Musk to follow through with his $44 billion purchase, Bloomberg News reports. According to Twitter's original lawsuit, Ellison was the largest outside investor in the deal, committing $1 billion to...
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose up to half of its fighter jets and many warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
FOXBusiness
LNG traders absorb huge losses after supply outages
Major energy traders are taking hundreds of millions of dollars in losses as they scramble to plug a liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply gap after several outages hampered efforts to fill European storage ahead of the winter heating season. Unplanned disruptions at LNG plants in the United States, Nigeria and...
FOXBusiness
Stuart Varney: This is what you get when you stick with capitalism
During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the greatness of the bull market that started 40 years ago this week, arguing this is what you get when you "stick with capitalism." STUART VARNEY: Forty years ago this week, the great bull market began. What a...
FOXBusiness
Nora Colomer
Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
CRON earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
FOXBusiness
Today’s mortgage refinance rates: 10-year rates stick well below 5% | August 8, 2022
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
