FOXBusiness

Inflation hits rental market as higher mortgage rates, limited supply pushes up prices: Real estate expert

Macro Trends Advisors LLC founding partner Mitch Roschelle explained on Monday why inflation and higher mortgage rates translate to soaring prices for apartment rentals. Speaking on "Varney & Co.," Monday, the real estate expert argued that higher mortgage rates make it more difficult to buy homes, leaving more people turning to the rental market while supply is limited.
HOUSE RENT
FOXBusiness

Small business sentiment hovers near historic low as inflation rages

Small business confidence rose slightly in July but remained near a historic low as fears over white-hot inflation persisted, with the most business owners since 1979 reporting that rising prices were their single most important problem, according to a new survey published on Tuesday. The National Federation of Independent Businesses,...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Palantir shares drop by 15% after lowering their expected revenue forcast

Palantir Technologies Inc lowered its annual revenue forecast to below market estimates after the data analytics software company reported a surprise quarterly loss on Monday, sending its shares down 15%. The company had to temper its revenue forecast as the timing of some government contracts remained uncertain, Chief Executive Alexander...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Online prices fall for the first time in 2 years

Online prices have declined for the first time in over two years, according to recent data. The Adobe Digital Price Index revealed that online prices dipped 1% in July compared to a year ago after rising 0.3% in June. Additionally, prices also dropped for a second month on a month-over-month...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

STOCK MARKET NEWS: S&P, Nasdaq slip ahead of inflation data, Zales, Signet buys Blue Nile

Verona Pharma more than doubled in price Tuesday morning before giving back some gains. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced its top-line Phase 3 ENHANCE-2 trial has successfully met its primary endpoint, as well as secondary endpoints demonstrating improvements in lung function, and significantly reduced the rate and risk of COPD exacerbations.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Snap reportedly planning employee layoffs

Snap Inc. is reportedly in the early stages of planning layoffs. The Verge reported Monday, citing people familiar with the plans, that the number of jobs cut remains unclear, as managers are still planning. Snap declined to comment on the matter. This comes after Snap CEO Evan Spiegel told employees...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

US productivity posts biggest ever annual drop in second quarter

U.S. worker productivity in the second quarter fell at its steepest pace on an annual basis since 1948, the Labor Department said on Tuesday, while growth in unit labor costs accelerated, suggesting strong wage pressures will continue to help keep inflation elevated. Nonfarm productivity, which measures hourly output per worker,...
WASHINGTON, DC
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose up to half of its fighter jets and many warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
FOXBusiness

LNG traders absorb huge losses after supply outages

Major energy traders are taking hundreds of millions of dollars in losses as they scramble to plug a liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply gap after several outages hampered efforts to fill European storage ahead of the winter heating season. Unplanned disruptions at LNG plants in the United States, Nigeria and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Stuart Varney: This is what you get when you stick with capitalism

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the greatness of the bull market that started 40 years ago this week, arguing this is what you get when you "stick with capitalism." STUART VARNEY: Forty years ago this week, the great bull market began. What a...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Nora Colomer

Nora Colomer is a writer for Fox Business' Strategic Initiatives team. Nora previously worked at Gaffney Austin, a content solutions and consultancy firm, where she served as creative content specialist with a focus on all things personal finance (housing, homeownership, credit building, cybersecurity fraud, etc.). She also has an extensive background as an editor and writer, covering topics from various bond activities to capital markets. Nora also served as the London news bureau chief for Asset Securitization Report.
PERSONAL FINANCE

