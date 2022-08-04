ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Court hearing today over New York City school budget cuts

 5 days ago

NYC parents, teachers protest budget cuts 00:45

NEW YORK -- A court hearing will be held Thursday over the funding fight for New York City public schools.

Parents, teachers and other advocates held a rally outside New York Supreme Court in Lower Manhattan before the hearing.

Last month, they filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the city's decision to cut more than $200 million from the education budget.

A judge granted a temporary restraining order last week, halting the cuts.

"Cutting enrichment and after school programs, further straining working families' schedules and budgets. On top of having to access essential teaching and staff positions, resulting in significant increases in class sizes," one parent in the lawsuit said during the rally.

The city has said it adjusted the education funding based on declining enrollment.

