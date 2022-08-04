SC officials send condolences after GOP Rep. Walorski killed in Indiana crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Pet Helpers has received 18 rescued beagles to its Charleston facility after thousands were found in a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. The facility- which was rife with welfare concerns- allegedly bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation. About 4,000 were recently rescued and have been distributed to rescue organizations through The Human Society of the United States.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO