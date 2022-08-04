SC officials send condolences after GOP Rep. Walorski killed in Indiana crash

Read on wpde.com
Related
wpde.com
NC deputy killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest on Tuesday
DUDLEY. Wayne County — A North Carolina deputy killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest on Tuesday. Wayne County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matthew Fishman, 38, was one of three deputies shot last Monday while serving involuntary commitment papers in Dudley. Fishman died the following day....
wpde.com
South Carolina, national gas prices continue rapid decline into 8th consecutive week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Motorists both in South Carolina and across the nation are continuing to see much-needed relief at the pumps. On Aug. 8, GasBuddy said fuel prices were down for the eighth consecutive week after experiencing record highs in the late spring. Average gasoline prices in South...
wpde.com
Pet Helpers takes in 18 beagle puppies rescued from mass-breeding facility in Virginia
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Pet Helpers has received 18 rescued beagles to its Charleston facility after thousands were found in a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. The facility- which was rife with welfare concerns- allegedly bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation. About 4,000 were recently rescued and have been distributed to rescue organizations through The Human Society of the United States.
wpde.com
Daughter of fallen Tennessee lieutenant gets police escort on first day of kindergarten
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Monday marked the first day of kindergarten for a young Tennessee girl who lost her father nine months ago—and her send-off to school was one to remember. Little Anna is the daughter of Lt. Kevin Stolinsky, a longtime La Vergne Police detective who...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpde.com
'We've waited for this weekend to shop:' Businesses and shoppers reflect on tax holiday
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — On Sunday, shoppers rushed to stores for the last day of the tax-free weekend. South Carolinians were able to save a few dollars on school supplies, clothes, and technology. "We got folders, notebooks, pencils, scissors," Hill said. And all of it is tax-free. Whenever...
Comments / 0