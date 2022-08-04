Read on www.fox5dc.com
Maryland Democratic Governor Candidate Wes Moore talks infrastructure, bipartisanship
Maryland voters are heading to the polls in November to elect the next governor, and Wes Moore has secured the Democratic candidate spot after a tight primary. Moore spoke with FOX 5 Tuesday morning to discuss his thoughts on a range of issues on voters' minds from infrastructure to public safety to bipartisanship.
Indiana lawmaker pushed ban on erectile dysfunction drugs during abortion debate
INDIANAPOLIS - As Indiana lawmakers debated before becoming the first state to pass a near total abortion ban since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, one lawmaker proposed an amendment to outlaw the sale of drugs for erectile dysfunction and sexual impotence. "Some may think this is a joke,...
Police search for burglary suspect in Southeast, D.C.
Neighbors in one Southeast D.C. community are on edge Monday night after an early morning break-in that one victim says involved a long gun. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal reports from MPD headquarters with surveillance footage and what we know so far.
Virginia's tax-free weekend is here, just in time for back-to-school shopping
FAIRFAX, VA - The tax holiday that Virginians have been waiting for is here. Shoppers say they were not going to miss an opportunity to save a couple dollars in the Commonwealth. From August 5th to August 7th, shoppers can shop tax-free on certain items like school supplies, clothes, shoes, hurricane & emergency preparedness items and more.
Hot, humid Monday with isolated storms possible in the evening
Monday is another hot and humid day with hit-or-miss thunderstorms possible. One or two storms may materialize in the D.C. to Baltimore stretch. Expect highs in the lower to mid-90s. Storms will disintegrate with the setting sun as lows fall back into the mid-70s. While strong or severe storms aren't...
Houston nurse in deadly LA crash that killed 6, charged with murder, vehicular manslaughter
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón on Monday announced charges against Nicole Lorraine Linton, the 37-year-old nurse from Houston who police say ran a red light and plowed her speeding Mercedes through a busy intersection in Windsor Hills causing a deadly crash. Six people were...
Heat, humidity linger across D.C. region to end the weekend; Cooldown expected this week
WASHINGTON - The hot and muggy streak continues day across the D.C. region Sunday thanks to high humidity and temperatures in the 90s. We'll see some mid-level cloud cover thin throughout the morning Sunday, giving way to predominantly sunny conditions by afternoon. Highs should peak in the lower 90s. There...
Peak humidity expected Tuesday with scattered afternoon showers
Sky-high humidity will combine with temperatures in the mid-90s to yield heat indices pushing into the triple digits on Tuesday. Anyone working outdoors or planning outdoor recreational activities should take it easy, take frequent rest breaks indoors and remember to stay hydrated. There will likely be more scattered afternoon showers...
3-year-old girl, 13-year-old boy hospitalized after double shooting in DC
WASHINGTON - A 13-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl were shot Monday night in Northeast D.C. D.C. police said the call came in for a shooting on the 700 block of 18th Street NE at 8:45 p.m. Both juvenile victims were found conscious and alert when officers responded to the...
Florida man takes joyride in stolen construction equipment, leaving 'path of destruction': deputies
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A homeless Florida man reportedly stole a machine from a construction site in Flagler County and took it on a joyride to Beverly Beach, leaving behind a "path of destruction," according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office (FCSO). Deputies responded to N. Ocean Shore Boulevard around...
Virginia man wins $1M in Mega Millions lottery after thinking he lost
MANASSAS, Va. - This man didn’t win the top Mega Millions prize, but he still won big. Malcolm Meredith, of Manassas, Virginia, bought a lottery ticket for the May 20 Mega Millions drawing, according to the Virginia Lottery. Soon after the drawing, he showed his ticket to a person...
