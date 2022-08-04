ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox5dc.com

Police search for burglary suspect in Southeast, D.C.

Neighbors in one Southeast D.C. community are on edge Monday night after an early morning break-in that one victim says involved a long gun. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal reports from MPD headquarters with surveillance footage and what we know so far.
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox5dc.com

Virginia's tax-free weekend is here, just in time for back-to-school shopping

FAIRFAX, VA - The tax holiday that Virginians have been waiting for is here. Shoppers say they were not going to miss an opportunity to save a couple dollars in the Commonwealth. From August 5th to August 7th, shoppers can shop tax-free on certain items like school supplies, clothes, shoes, hurricane & emergency preparedness items and more.
VIRGINIA STATE
#Monkeypox
fox5dc.com

Hot, humid Monday with isolated storms possible in the evening

Monday is another hot and humid day with hit-or-miss thunderstorms possible. One or two storms may materialize in the D.C. to Baltimore stretch. Expect highs in the lower to mid-90s. Storms will disintegrate with the setting sun as lows fall back into the mid-70s. While strong or severe storms aren't...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Peak humidity expected Tuesday with scattered afternoon showers

Sky-high humidity will combine with temperatures in the mid-90s to yield heat indices pushing into the triple digits on Tuesday. Anyone working outdoors or planning outdoor recreational activities should take it easy, take frequent rest breaks indoors and remember to stay hydrated. There will likely be more scattered afternoon showers...
ENVIRONMENT
fox5dc.com

Virginia man wins $1M in Mega Millions lottery after thinking he lost

MANASSAS, Va. - This man didn’t win the top Mega Millions prize, but he still won big. Malcolm Meredith, of Manassas, Virginia, bought a lottery ticket for the May 20 Mega Millions drawing, according to the Virginia Lottery. Soon after the drawing, he showed his ticket to a person...
MANASSAS, VA

