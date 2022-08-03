Read on visitsomersetnj.org
10 Best Beers to Pair With BBQ This Summer
Summer is a steady rotation of meaty bliss: burgers, hot dogs, sausages, ribs, steaks, chicken wings, brisket, and seafood. Grilling elevates your favorite proteins, turning them smokey, charred, and blistered. Throw in your favorite BBQ sauce or marinade and the flavors just get even more irresistible. And while nobody is going to fault you for […]
buckinghamshirelive.com
Top brews for £2.20 a pint as mini-kegs provide perfect beer at home option
It’s time to ditch the six-pack and bring the pub back home with five-litre kegs of some of the world's best brews in celebration of International Beer Day. The event today (August 5) is a tribute to beers and breweries from across the globe round the world giving ale enthusiasts the chance to sample a range of varieties.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Up the indulgence factor with comfort food mashups
Throughout the pandemic, consumers turned to comfort foods frequently—for obvious reasons. DoorDash surveyed 2,000 Americans to find out what they were eating in the first six months of 2020, and top sellers included chicken quesadillas, buttermilk fried chicken, create-your-own-pizzas, cinnamon rolls and cheese nachos. For operators who want to...
Celebrate National Mustard Day with a mustard-flavored donut
Mustard is on the menu for breakfast this Saturday.
FOXBusiness
Ketchup, mayo, baked beans ice cream flavors being offered to London consumers
Some people in London are trying some rather unique "cupboard classics" ice cream flavors as they endure the hottest summer ever. The Ice Cream Project is made up of a number of non-traditional ice cream flavors. These flavors include several condiments or other food items typically found in a person's pantry, such as ketchup, mayonnaise and baked beans.
Thrillist
Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Gets Recalled Due to Misbranding
National Ice Cream Month has closed, and now there's an ice cream recall. H-E-B is recalling half-gallon containers of its H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream. The company says that the ice cream has been mislabeled. It contains wheat, an allergen, but does not declare that on its label. That can be a dangerous situation for individuals with an allergy or sensitivity to wheat.
Business Insider
How 500 pounds of lamb barbacoa is cooked every weekend in Texcoco, Mexico
This lamb barbacoa is cooked inside of a pit oven for 11 hours. The Texcoco, Mexico restaurant, El Pica 1 cooks around 500 pounds of barbacoa every weekend. The barbacoa is sold for $10 a pound to about 1,200 customers each weekend. Inside El Pica 1 in Texcoco, Mexico, the...
Planning your summer barbecue with your friends and family?
Planning your summer barbecue with your friends and family?. Turn it into a fundraiser to help feed hungry kids. Get started today to set up your summer barbecue fundraiser with No Kid Hungry.
Best portable BBQ: 6 buys to take on adventures
Reviewed and rated by Real Homes, these are the best portable BBQs for small gardens, or for taking on adventures
Food recall news: H-E-B Issues Recall for H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Due to Mislabeling
Food recall news: H-E-B Issues Recall for H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Due to Mislabeling. H-E-B is voluntarily issuing an all-store recall for half gallon H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream due to an undeclared allergen. The products contain wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
Time Out Global
Nomad proves that food from the heart will always have a home
What Nomad may lack in intimacy, with its cavernous spaces, industrial-chic cum Nordic fit out, it certainly makes up for in warmth by way of food from the heart, friendly service, and enough garlicky aromats to take any first date to a next-level relationship. At the helm of the expansive...
Food Network
18 Hispanic- and Latino-Owned Food Businesses We Love
Named for the Lower East Side barrio in downtown New York City, one of the hearts of Puerto Rican cuisine, Loisa offers organic sazon and adobo spice blends made with quality ingredients like oregano, cumin, coriander and achiote. They also have ready-to-heat rice products that are ready in less than two minutes.
Joe's Falafel
Joe’s Falafel is technically in Universal City, but this tiny stripmall spot has such good food, we’re choosing to ignore neighborhood boundary lines. Plus, its Cahuenga Pass location is around the corner from all the major studios, making it an ideal lunch hour pilgrimage. You can’t really go wrong with anything at this order-at-the-counter spot, but the beef kabobs, chicken shawarma, and falafel sandwiches on fresh-baked laffa bread are good places to start. Also, outside of the large combo platters, pretty everything falls under $16.
TODAY.com
27 Labor Day desserts for a sweet summer goodbye
Summer's just one of those seasons that flies by in a flash. Its bright and sunny days invite plenty of outdoor activities, packed afternoons and evenings drinking in every last moment of daylight until poof! It's suddenly September. Let the flavors of August linger a little longer, however, with a...
Sweet memories of a capital life
Before I moved out to the country, I lived not far from Islington High Street, but far enough away for it to be a different world with no shops in a place called Old Street, where buildings – back then – were still empty, undiscovered places of artistic potential with pigeons as tenants. My children can’t wean themselves off their childhood hairdresser, so when we go back I’m one of those people who say, ‘This was all derelict buildings back in my day,’ and remember cheeky nights out in a Triumph Herald (I’m not that old, it was a classic even then), back when you could still park in the street without penalty.
What TikTok’s Pink Sauce Can Teach Us About Buying Food Online
TikTok’s viral Pink Sauce has been sold across the country for $20 a bottle. Complaints have emerged about both food quality and inaccuracies found on the food label, putting into question whether we should be buying food online from small businesses. The FDA dictates a set of rules companies...
I helped milk 70 goats twice a day in exchange for food and a place to stay — and it was one of the best experiences of my life
I was a freshman at Brandeis University in Boston volunteered at Left Foot Farm, 55 miles south of Seattle, caring for goats during the Covid pandemic.
Enjoy Horse Racing & Food Tastings at Gulfstream Park's Taste at the Track Themed Tasting Series
Taste at the Track kicks off this weekend with the Burgers & Brews all-you-can-eat tasting eventPhoto Courtesy of Gulfstream Park. Taste at the Track returns to Gulfstream Park this summer for a fun and delicious themed tasting series! If you're looking for fun things to do in the Miami / South Florida area, keep reading. Taste at the Track is a popular annual event at Gulfstream Park that allows attendees to enjoy food and drink while watching horse racing. The event takes place on the third floor Flamingo Room overlooking the racetrack.Your ticket includes all-you-can-eat food and drink stations while taking in the excitement of horse racing. The series kicks off this Saturday, August 6th with Burgers & Brews, followed by Tacos on Tequila on August 27th and BBQ & Bourbon on September 24. Attendees must be 21 and over to attend; the events take place from 1-4PM. Each unlimited tasting event is $50 per person.
Atlas Obscura
The Priest Who Resurrected an Island’s Cider Tradition
What first struck Father Rui Sousa was the abundance of fruits in the church’s countryside orchards: different varieties of pears, passion fruit, raspberries, and apples, often abandoned and left to rot. It was the late 1990s, and as the new head of the parish of Prazeres, in the middle west region of Madeira, the famous subtropical Island of Portugal, he decided that the farm could do better.
