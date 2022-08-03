Before I moved out to the country, I lived not far from Islington High Street, but far enough away for it to be a different world with no shops in a place called Old Street, where buildings – back then – were still empty, undiscovered places of artistic potential with pigeons as tenants. My children can’t wean themselves off their childhood hairdresser, so when we go back I’m one of those people who say, ‘This was all derelict buildings back in my day,’ and remember cheeky nights out in a Triumph Herald (I’m not that old, it was a classic even then), back when you could still park in the street without penalty.

RETAIL ・ 6 DAYS AGO