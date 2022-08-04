The Bark, dog friendly bar in Charleston, is closing, business announces

Read on wchstv.com
wchstv.com
Charleston Main Streets unveils West Side Gateway Lighting Project
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston Main Streets unveiled a more than $483,000 lighting infrastructure project it hopes will further energize the city's historic Elk City District on Charleston's West Side. Members of the organization unveiled the project Monday afternoon. They were joined by Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, U.S....
wchstv.com
Concerns raised over condition of Kanawha County cemetery and mausoleum
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The condition of Montgomery Memorial Park in London, Kanawha County, has been getting attention on social media from concerned visitors. Dorinda Trimble makes the drive from Oak Hill to see her parents and other relatives buried at the cemetery. She was alarmed by what she saw inside the mausoleum on July 31.
Demolition begins on old Sears building at Charleston Town Center
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Demolition has finally begun on the former Sears building at the Charleston Town Center despite the objections of the mall’s owner. Workers are currently doing interior demolitions, but walls are expected to come down in about 60 days. On Friday Aug. 5, 2022, a Kanawha County Judge ordered the owners of […]
wvexplorer.com
Strange haunting near Summersville Lake may be largely forgotten
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va.—The tale of the "Ford Ghost" southwest of Summersville, West Virginia, makes its appearance several times in local lore, but this telling by J.W. Benjamin, published in the W.Va. Heritage Encyclopedia, couches the story in a manner that captures the essence of a good ghost story with the help of Lonnie E. Legge, who might have provided enough detail about the location of the haunting to surmise where it occurred.
wchstv.com
Fire shuts down section of MacCorkle Avenue in Kanawha City in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Metro 911 said emergency crews responded to an abandoned building fire Tuesday morning that shut down a section of MacCorkle Avenue. The blaze was reported about 9:45 a.m. at 5623 MacCorkle Ave. near the Captain D’s, dispatchers said. Video courtesy of Jimmy Easter below...
West Virginia man arrested after ‘acting’ like a fool’
WEST VIRGINIA- A West Virginia man was arrested after deputies said he was ‘acting like a fool.’ According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, they received a call for an individual acting like a fool and driving like an idiot and endangering the lives of other drivers in the area. Police say they located the […]
wchstv.com
Funding approved for massive broadband expansion projects in Kanawha, Jackson, Lincoln
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two massive broadband expansion projects in the area moved one step closer to reality Tuesday with the approval of $6 million in grant funding. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced the preliminary approval of the funding for two broadband infrastructure projects spanning Kanawha, Lincoln...
wchstv.com
Locals slam plan to build homeless encampment in Miami park
MIAMI (TND) — City commissioners in Miami voted last month to allow an encampment of 50 - 100 “tiny homes” for homeless people to be developed on Virginia Key Beach Park, a place where many locals enjoy recreational activities. The encampment will reportedly be set up at...
Dolly Parton set to visit West Virginia
Dolly Parton is keeping a promise to visit West Virginia. Parton is scheduled to appear at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston on Tuesday to celebrate the state’s full participation in her Imagination Library. The state Department of Education says Parton indicated she would visit the state once all 55 counties […]
wchstv.com
COVID-19-related death reported in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials in Kanawha County reported a COVID-19-related death on Monday. The death of an 83-year-old unvaccinated man pushed the county’s death toll from the virus to 693, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. The man died on July 30. Officials also reported...
wchstv.com
Manna Meal's 'bean stringin'' event returns to Capitol Market
CHARLESTON W.Va. (WCHS) — Grab a bag and string some beans for a good cause. Manna Meal held its 12th annual bean stringin' event Saturday at the Capitol Market to provide people of all ages a chance to support local farmers and community members. Amy Wolfe serves as the...
woay.com
West Virginia Department of Highways awards contracts for 7 paving projects
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Highways (WVDOH) awarded seven paving projects as part of an aggressive summer paving campaign. The projects were awarded from a bid letting held on July 12. The award of the contract is based on the WVDOH Awards Committee recommendations. Contracts...
wchstv.com
Mingo man cited for having gun in carry-on bag at W.Va. International Yeager Airport
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Mingo County man was cited after a loaded gun was found in his carry-on bag at West Virginia International Yeager Airport, federal officials said. Transportation Security Administration officers on Monday who were looking at an X-ray machine spotted a .380-caliber handgun loaded with...
Metro News
WV DOT reveals plans for EV charging stations
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s plan for locating charging stations for electric vehicles across the state has been submitted to the federal government. The deadline for the submission was Aug. 1 and the plan was presented July 28. State Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston said the plan sent to Washington is identical to a plan he put together for the West Virginia Legislature and submitted a month earlier.
South Charleston man asks for more time for murder trial
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A South Charleston man charged with murder asked a Kanawha County Judge to reschedule his trial date on Monday. Fahim Adbul-Majeed is accused of shooting and killing Lee Davis of Charleston in February 2021. Majeed’s defense and the prosecution had a plea agreement worked out, but instead, the defense asked to […]
Local family celebrates first birthday with long-lost brother
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – There is an almost endless list of things you can do on the internet these days. But one family never expected Facebook to lead them to a brother they never knew existed. One year ago, Mary K. Matelski gave her father, Everett Heaton a 23-and-Me kit for his 85th birthday. […]
wchstv.com
Kanawha County lawmaker Larry Pack named as senior adviser for Gov. Justice
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County lawmaker will be joining West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s administration as a senior adviser. Larry Pack, a Republican member of the West Virginia House of Delegates in District 35 representing Kanawha County, will resign from his legislative role and work for the administration, according to a news release Monday from the Governor’s Office.
wchstv.com
Crews continue work on Wertz Avenue power and cable lines
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Work continues on downed power lines on Wertz Avenue in Charleston. For months, lines have been down, hanging low, and covering driveways, residents said. People on the road have reported experiencing multiple outages per week. The Kanawha County Commission said contacted Suddenlink and Frontier about...
Metro News
Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston to have special collection to support Kentucky flood relief
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Catholics across West Virginia and those in attendance at mass services the weekend of Aug. 13 and 14 will have a chance to give to support flooding relief efforts in Kentucky and parts of West Virginia. Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston Bishop Mark Brennan has approved a special...
wvexplorer.com
Four must-see attractions in the New River Gorge National Park
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va.—Visiting America's newest national park? There are countless trails to walk, rocks to climb, and streams to paddle, but there are four places every visitor should see in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in southern West Virginia. According to park ranger Jodi French-Burr, the following...
