1,000 stranded at Death Valley National Park due to new round of flash floods
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK — Flash flooding at Death Valley National Park triggered by heavy rainfall on Friday buried cars, forced officials to close all roads in and out the park and stranded about 1,000 people, officials saidThe park near the California-Nevada state line received at least 1.7 inches (4.3 centimeters) of rain at the Furnace Creek area, which park officials in a statement said represented "nearly an entire year's worth of rain in one morning." The park's average annual rainfall is 1.9 inches (4.8 centimeters).About 60 vehicles were buried in debris and about 500 visitors and 500 park workers...
Colorado Asks Anglers to Catch and Keep as Many Fish as Possible Before Two Reservoirs Dry Up
Late last month, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife department announced emergency public fish salvages for two reservoirs located on the state’s eastern plains. Fisheries managers expect Jumbo and Queens Reservoirs to dry up completely in the near future, and they are hoping the public can harvest as many fish as possible before that happens.
Montana wildfire destroys 4 houses, threatens lakeside homes
ELMO, Mont. (AP) — A fire in northwestern Montana that has destroyed at least four homes and forced the evacuation of about 150 residences west of Flathead Lake continued to be pushed north by winds on Wednesday, fire officials said. Crews had to be pulled off the lines on...
WATCH: Springville explosion captured on video during storm
Utah dealt with its fair share of severe thunderstorms Monday night. An ABC4 viewer was able to capture an explosion that resulted from the frightening storm.
The only state in the U.S. that produces gem-quality sapphires in significant amounts
Extracting sapphiresCredit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. There is one state in the U.S. known for producing gem-quality sapphires; that place is Montana. The history of sapphires in Montana begins with gold miners in the 1860s who noticed the sapphires while mining for gold. Thus, Montana sapphires were officially discovered in 1865 but were not mentioned in writing until 1873 when the American Journal of Science reported its discovery.
Wildfire Burning in Western Montana Forces Evacuations
ELMO, Montana (AP) — A wildfire burning in western Montana spread to 2,000 acres on Friday night, forcing evacuations and road closures. The fire broke out Friday near the town of Elmo near Flathead Lake, Montana Right Now reported. CSKT Fire Officer C.T. Camel told the station that three...
The wealthiest person in Virginia lives in The Plains
elegant senior woman(Yakobchuk Olena/Adobe Stock Images) The richest woman in Virginia comes from a household name you've seen on the shelves of your favorites stores. That's right, she's an heiress to the Mars, Inc. candy fortune.
Did You Know This is the Drunkest City in the State of Idaho?
Summer nights in Idaho often include enjoying cocktails on a swanky patio, beers on the boat or a happy hour glass of wine with the girls after work. Everything is ok in moderation, but which Idaho city takes things a little too far?. A few months back, we were able...
Oregon man thought he could cling to the boat side to shore. He lost his grip
The ladder broke as he tried to get back into the boat.
Body found partially buried on remote road in Hawaii
Big Island police have opened an investigation after a body was found last week on July 27 in the Ka‘ū district.
California’s biggest water project in 50 years expected to solve drought issues
(Courtesy of Department of Water Resources) On Wednesday, the office of Governor Gavin Newsom reaffirmed its dedication to starting California’s largest water project in fifty years by announcing a freshly revised design for a 45-mile conveyance tunnel beneath a River Delta in California.
Bad campers damage Wyoming forest site
The Jackson Ranger District recently happened upon one of the more egregious examples of a public land user disregarding the regulations and damaging the resources in the Hoback area. A campsite was discovered consisting of couches, outdoor grills, and other items and trash. The campers had also damaged the surrounding...
Two Arrested in a Massive New Jersey Drug Ring Found Right Here at the Jersey Shore
There are two more drug dealers behind bars in New Jersey following a multi-agency investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics across Burlington, Monmouth, and Ocean Counties. The task force responsible for bringing down this New Jersey Drug Ring according to Ocean County Prosecutor's Office:. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer...
Oregon wildfire suspect tied to tree by citizens who caught him, sheriff says
A man believe to have set wildfires burning in an Oregon forest on July25th was apprehended by local citizens who tied him to a tree until police arrived.
Creepy Invasion leaves Idaho Officials Searching for Answers
It must be summertime in Idaho as the nation is focusing on a recent incursion on a Gem State highway. If you're new to the area, you may not know what Mormon Cricket is. A recent video by the Idaho Transportation Department has gone viral. The video is not of a big-time Hollywood starlet; it's a grader riding over thousands of crickets who've taken Highway 51.
Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline
July 19 -- A historic south swell impacting Hawaii has spawned massive waves along the island state's southern shores over the weekend, with the massive swells crashing a wedding party and breaking over two-story apartments. According to the National Weather Service, south-facing shores were at risk of experiencing waves that...
Why these tourists say they won’t return to Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Overall satisfaction among Hawaii visitors has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, according to a state-commissioned survey released this month. Those surveyed rated their most recent trip as “excellent,” with first-time visitors being more satisfied than repeat visitors. However, despite the slight increase in overall satisfaction...
