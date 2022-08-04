ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

CBS San Francisco

1,000 stranded at Death Valley National Park due to new round of flash floods

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK — Flash flooding at Death Valley National Park triggered by heavy rainfall on Friday buried cars, forced officials to close all roads in and out the park and stranded about 1,000 people, officials saidThe park near the California-Nevada state line received at least 1.7 inches (4.3 centimeters) of rain at the Furnace Creek area, which park officials in a statement said represented "nearly an entire year's worth of rain in one morning." The park's average annual rainfall is 1.9 inches (4.8 centimeters).About 60 vehicles were buried in debris and about 500 visitors and 500 park workers...
Anita Durairaj

The only state in the U.S. that produces gem-quality sapphires in significant amounts

Extracting sapphiresCredit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. There is one state in the U.S. known for producing gem-quality sapphires; that place is Montana. The history of sapphires in Montana begins with gold miners in the 1860s who noticed the sapphires while mining for gold. Thus, Montana sapphires were officially discovered in 1865 but were not mentioned in writing until 1873 when the American Journal of Science reported its discovery.
US News and World Report

Wildfire Burning in Western Montana Forces Evacuations

ELMO, Montana (AP) — A wildfire burning in western Montana spread to 2,000 acres on Friday night, forcing evacuations and road closures. The fire broke out Friday near the town of Elmo near Flathead Lake, Montana Right Now reported. CSKT Fire Officer C.T. Camel told the station that three...
#Water Year#Water Resources#Soil Moisture#Water Storage#The Jordanelle Reservoir#The Rockport Reservoir#Morehouse Reservoir#The Echo Reservoir
Jackson Hole Radio

Bad campers damage Wyoming forest site

The Jackson Ranger District recently happened upon one of the more egregious examples of a public land user disregarding the regulations and damaging the resources in the Hoback area. A campsite was discovered consisting of couches, outdoor grills, and other items and trash. The campers had also damaged the surrounding...
105.5 The Fan

Creepy Invasion leaves Idaho Officials Searching for Answers

It must be summertime in Idaho as the nation is focusing on a recent incursion on a Gem State highway. If you're new to the area, you may not know what Mormon Cricket is. A recent video by the Idaho Transportation Department has gone viral. The video is not of a big-time Hollywood starlet; it's a grader riding over thousands of crickets who've taken Highway 51.
UPI News

Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline

July 19 -- A historic south swell impacting Hawaii has spawned massive waves along the island state's southern shores over the weekend, with the massive swells crashing a wedding party and breaking over two-story apartments. According to the National Weather Service, south-facing shores were at risk of experiencing waves that...
KHON2

Why these tourists say they won’t return to Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Overall satisfaction among Hawaii visitors has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, according to a state-commissioned survey released this month. Those surveyed rated their most recent trip as “excellent,” with first-time visitors being more satisfied than repeat visitors. However, despite the slight increase in overall satisfaction...
