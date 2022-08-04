What’s happening with HBO Max? Streaming service could see big changes as WBD reports earnings

Click here to read the full article. First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden will be introducing National Geographic’s latest series “America’s National Parks,” set to premiere Aug. 29. Narrated by Garth Brooks, the five-part docuseries celebrates the world-famous and lesser-known national parks across the U.S., from Yosemite to Big Bend National Park. The series will first be introduced by Dr. Biden from the Grand Canyon. “America’s national parks are full of unrivaled natural beauty, geological wonders, cultural history and amazing wildlife,” Dr. Biden said as part of her introduction to the series. “Each national park connects people to...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 8 MINUTES AGO