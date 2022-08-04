Farmers’ Almanac Says Michigan Will Be “UnReasonably Cold and Snowy” This Winter

Read on wrkr.com
Kenneth Allen Henke
5d ago
besides most winters in Michigan are cold and snowy that's why its called winter
Reply(1)
21
Growler Wolf
5d ago
Hope so. We haven’t any appreciable snow falls in the lower half of the state in years. 2013 I lived in Grand Rapids and we got 124 inches of snow that winter and it was glorious. Not much since then. I’m on the east side of the state now and there was no lake effect snowfalls last winter. I think I shoveled twice.
Reply(7)
7
From M.I.
5d ago
Thanks for the heads up…… not lol 😂 you can’t predict Michigan weather
Reply(2)
14
Related
‘Open the windows’ temperatures coming to Michigan; See when
We have a new kind of air heading into Michigan. It’s cooler and less humid air. It won’t take long to get here. Winds are turning to blow out of the north across northern Lower Michigan as of now, 6 p.m. Monday. The north winds are down as far south as Big Rapids and Saginaw right now, and will continue to push south into far southern Lower overnight.
More rain this afternoon, with far southern Michigan getting heaviest amounts
There will be more areas of rain developing this afternoon. For most of us the bulk of the rain is over. For far southern Lower Michigan there could still be an inch or more of rain. Here is the always updated radar so you can track the showers and thundershowers...
Is Driving With Your Dog On Your Lap Illegal In Michigan?
As Michiganders, I think we all appreciate what summer provides us in terms of driving. There's no snow to drive through, no ice to worry about, and there's just something about going with all your windows down and cranking up your favorite jam. However, there's something about summer driving that I see way more often that I cannot abide by, and it's people driving with their dogs on their laps.
Did You Know: Michigan Has Two Native Cactus Species
When I think of cacti or cactuses (both terms are correct) I think of desert scenes and old spaghetti western movies, but I had no idea a place as lush and green as Michigan could also be included as a place where these prickly plants thrive. Not only is Michigan...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Who Were The Indigenous Tribes Of Michigan?
August 9th is the International Day of the World's Indigenous People. It's a day when we can recognize, and learn more about the Native People that lived and thrived on our continents before their lands were "discovered" by explorers. Obviously, Michigan has a rich history with Indigenous People. Four Main...
Southeast Michigan forecast: Heavy rainfall, storms, then bye-bye humidity
Southeast Michigan has sweated through intensely hot, muggy weather since mid-July, but the humidity will finally be coming to an end after intense rains push through the state on Monday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warned on Sunday that the severe heavy rainfall was headed into metro Detroit due...
fox32chicago.com
Lake Michigan will be dangerous for swimming on Monday and Tuesday, National Weather Service says
CHICAGO - It will be dangerous to swim in Lake Michigan in Chicago and Northwest Indiana starting on Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. Dangerous swimming conditions are expected to develop on Monday, and will persist through early Tuesday afternoon, the NWS said. Waves will be 3 to 6...
Don’t Go In The Water: 14 Contaminated Michigan Beaches You Should Avoid
Michigan is the Great Lakes State and offers so many great ways to enjoy yourself out on the water. From fishing, swimming and boating there are so many things to do. But you need to make sure you avoid some of these bodies of water that could make you or your loved ones sick.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Island, bay adventures on Pure Michigan’s travel deal list for August
Don’t let summer pass you by without booking a last-chance getaway in Michigan - even if it’s just an overnight adventure. So many people get to the end of August and realize they’ve let the opportunity for a sun-drenched vacation within reach of a great beach area slip through their work-cramped fingers. This does not have to be you.
Farmers’ Almanac Not Looking Real Pretty for Winter in Michigan This Year
You know the outlook isn't great when the Farmers' Almanac sets aside technical lingo and just tells you to get ready to 'shake, shiver, and shovel' this winter. Since 1818 the Farmers' Almanac has been the 'Weather Bible' with its annual publication. The Farmers' Almanac released its extended forecast earlier this week, and Michiganders may want to start booking those warm weather getaways now if the forecast is on point.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Storms moving into SE Michigan as heat advisory continues
Heat Advisory: Macomb, Oakland and Wayne Counties until 10:00 PM Sunday Night. Heat index values of 95°-100° are expected through the weekend. The combination of warm muggy nights and multiple consecutive days of heat indices over 90 will lead to increased heat stress in Metro Detroit. The affects...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Town Will Pay You $15,000 to Move There
Living in Michigan is pretty grand, if you ask me. We have all the seasons, and even though I could do without winter, there’s something special about spring starting up, and it’s something you just wouldn’t feel in a warmer climate. That said, now, a Michigan town is actually paying people to move there- and they could pay you.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
What to expect next week as Metro Detroit faces another chance for storms
A few showers continue to move through southeast Michigan at times during the overnight but are not widespread. Temperatures by daybreak will drop into the lower to middle 70s. Showers and storms return Monday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. A few showers may be around in the morning as...
Heavy downpours possible through Monday
Michigan air has been and will continue to feel very tropical through Monday with dew point temperatures in the 70s. That means plenty of moisture in the air with lots of humidity.
This Michigan Town Will Pay You Big Money If You’re Willing to Move There
If you're willing to move, you may be able to pocket $15,000. Several communities across the United States are introducing programs like this, and Michigan is included. Many companies across the country are giving their employees the opportunity to work from home. Can we realistically say that this may be the one good thing that came from the coronavirus pandemic? Not only is this a huge perk for employees, but companies are saving fortunes on real estate, office space, and utilities.
Heavy rain expected through Monday in Southeast Michigan
The Great Lakes Water Authority is urging Michigan residents who have previously had flooding in their homes to be cautious Monday as heavy showers are predicted. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasts severe thunderstorms and excessive rainfall through late Monday, according to a news release. NOAA says rainfall rates...
An MGM Movie Short from 1949 Shows a Very Different Michigan
Rabbitholes. I love them, and I found myself in another one. I was watching an old movie on Turner Classic Movies (TCM) and after it ended, it filled with a movie short, sometimes called a travelogue. "Calling on Michigan" is one in a series from MGM TravelTalks. These shorts were fillers shown at movie theatres back in the day, much like now they show commercials and previews. But remember, in 1949, when this TravelTalks short was produced, hardly anyone had a TV set, so this was a way for many people to see things they might not otherwise be able to see.
Have You Seen One of These 9 Missing West Michigan Kids?
9 West Michigan kids that went missing in 2022 still have not been found. Have you seen one of them?. 600,000 people go missing every year in the United States of America according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. The same database tells us that the state of Michigan currently has 608 open missing person cases.
Bad Weather Coming For NE: Farmer's Almanac Predicts 'Hibernation Zone'
Many Americans should brace for a cold and snowy winter.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Couple flying small plane across Michigan to visit family vanished 45 years ago -- and other top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Couple flying small plane from Macomb County across Michigan vanished on 4th of July 45 years ago. A couple vanished 45 years ago while flying...
1077 WRKR
Kalamazoo, MI
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 48