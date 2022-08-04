ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Farmers’ Almanac Says Michigan Will Be “UnReasonably Cold and Snowy” This Winter

By Meatball
 5 days ago
Comments / 48

Kenneth Allen Henke
5d ago

besides most winters in Michigan are cold and snowy that's why its called winter

Growler Wolf
5d ago

Hope so. We haven’t any appreciable snow falls in the lower half of the state in years. 2013 I lived in Grand Rapids and we got 124 inches of snow that winter and it was glorious. Not much since then. I’m on the east side of the state now and there was no lake effect snowfalls last winter. I think I shoveled twice.

From M.I.
5d ago

Thanks for the heads up…… not lol 😂 you can’t predict Michigan weather

