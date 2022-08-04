Lollapalooza security guard arrested for allegedly making false mass shooting threat to leave work early

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A multi-state manhunt is underway for a suspected killer, and the FBI believes he may be heading to the Chciago area. Authorities said Saturday they were looking for Stephen Marlow. Marlow is 39 years old and 5 feet, 11 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen driving a white 2007 Ford Edge. Police in Butler Township, Ohio, right outside of Dayton, wanted to talk with him about the murders of four people who were found shot to death Friday in two separate homes on the same street where Marlow lived with his parents. He also posted a video online claiming he is the victim of government mind control and vowing revent. "Our investigators have determined this video was published sometime after yesterday's incident. We understand the ideas and languages in the video are startling, and that is why our investigators are working around the clock to ensure Mr. Marlow is brought into custody," police said. Marlow specifically mentioned his friends in Chicago in the video, and the FBI tells CBS 2 he previously lived and worked there.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO