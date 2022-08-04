ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Lollapalooza security guard arrested for allegedly making false mass shooting threat to leave work early

By Brie Stimson
fox29.com
 4 days ago
Comments / 12

guest
3d ago

Work 5 hours and spend 7 creating your bull💩story with the possibility of getting caught makes no sense,should of finished shift and just went home-she worked longer doing all that and then got caught bahahahahahaha

CBS Chicago

Manhunt underway for suspected gunman in 4 Ohio deaths

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A multi-state manhunt is underway for a suspected killer, and the FBI believes he may be heading to the Chciago area. Authorities said Saturday they were looking for Stephen Marlow. Marlow is 39 years old and 5 feet, 11 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen driving a white 2007 Ford Edge. Police in Butler Township, Ohio, right outside of Dayton, wanted to talk with him about the murders of four people who were found shot to death Friday in two separate homes on the same street where Marlow lived with his parents. He also posted a video online claiming he is the victim of government mind control and vowing revent. "Our investigators have determined this video was published sometime after yesterday's incident. We understand the ideas and languages in the video are startling, and that is why our investigators are working around the clock to ensure Mr. Marlow is brought into custody," police said. Marlow specifically mentioned his friends in Chicago in the video, and the FBI tells CBS 2 he previously lived and worked there. 
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago police found with 5 guns, 1000 rounds of ammo, and ‘critiques’ of recent mass shootings after man fired shotgun into Englewood park: prosecutors

A suburban man who fired a shotgun into a Chicago park early Thursday had five firearms, over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, and handwritten notes about “recent mass shootings as well as critiques of the police involved in those shootings,” prosecutors said Friday. “Those are war weapons in this...
CHICAGO, IL
Ben Scott
starvedrock.media

Morris Shooting Victim Is Revealed

If you've been following the story of a fatal shooting in Morris, the victim has now been identified. The Grundy County Coroner's Office says 25-year-old Beverly Lambert of Shorewood was pronounced dead Thursday evening at the Morris Hospital. She was rushed there late Thursday afternoon after being shot inside a home in the 500 block of Twilight Drive in Morris.
MORRIS, IL
hfchronicle.com

Homewood police make two arrests for firearm violations in recent weeks

Traffic stops for speeding on July 11 and Aug. 3 each resulted in arrests for alleged illegal firearm possession, according to posts on the Homewood Police Department Facebook page. A handgun, ammunition and mask were confiscated during a traffic stop on July 11. (Provided photo) On July 11, an officer...
HOMEWOOD, IL

