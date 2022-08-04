KPG gets loan to turn “world’s ugliest building” into sleek office property

A sweltering heat wave brought 90-degree temperatures to New York City last week, but Manhattan’s luxury market continued to cool off. Buyers signed just 13 contracts for homes asking $4 million or more in the borough in the first week of August, 11 fewer than in the last week of July, according to Olshan Realty’s latest report. Those 13 properties were last asking a combined $95.24 million, the lowest total tracked by the report since October 2020.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO