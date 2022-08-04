ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment about Danica Patrick relationship: ‘Great for me’

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago

Aaron Rodgers said his relationship with Danica Patrick was “great” for him in a rare comment about his race car driver ex.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback reflected on their romance Wednesday and said they bonded over their mutual spirituality.

“I was dating Danica, and that relationship was great for me because she is on her own journey and spirituality is important to her,” he said on the “Aubrey Marcus Podcast.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W4Pe7_0h4Y4HE900
Aaron Rodgers made a rare comment about his ex-girlfriend Danica Patrick.
Aubrey Marcus Podcast/YouTube

“We both were finding our way, learning about different things [and] practicing meditation techniques.”

Rodgers, 38, and Patrick, 40, broke up in July 2020 after two years of dating, with her rep confirming to Page Six that the couple were “no longer together.”

It didn’t take Rodgers long to move on, as he announced his engagement to actress Shailene Woodley in February 2021, but they ultimately broke up a year later. Patrick, meanwhile, moved on with Carter Comstock, though the pair split before her 40th birthday .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DbO0U_0h4Y4HE900
“That relationship was great for me because she is on her own journey and spirituality is important to her,” Rodgers said.
Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

“I think that turning 40 and being single … I was in a lovely relationship for a year, and that ended in January, the beginning of the year,” she told Fox News in a June interview.

“To sort of step into my next decade alone was like, wow, OK, that kid ship might be sailing. I have no plans for my birthday right now because I’m now all of a sudden alone.”

Fortunately, the former NASCAR driver found a positive outlook with help of her friends.

“There were some of those feelings of sadness in a way,” she said. “But I also love being able to be spontaneous and spend time with my girlfriends and go on trips. My life these days is like a jigsaw puzzle that I’m fitting together [with] work trips and play trips. So I’m going to focus on that. And when the right guy comes along, I’ll know it.”

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Made A Rare Admission On Danica Patrick

Aaron Rodgers hadn't spoken much about his split from Danica Patrick, but that changed this week. The Green Bay Packers quarterback appeared on a podcast and discussed a wide variety of topics, including his relationship with Patrick. "I was dating Danica, and that relationship was great for me because she...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Local
Wisconsin Football
Green Bay, WI
Entertainment
Deadline

ESPY Red Carpet Photos: Lindsey Vonn, Aaron Donald, Stephan Curry, Michelle Wie West & Many More

The red carpet for tonight’s ESPY Awards hosted by Stephan Curry on ESPN was a glittery collision of Hollywood and the sports world. Curry and wife Aisha brought the family and walked the carpet with the likes of Olympic Gold Medalists Lindsey Vonn, Eileen Gu, Allyson Felix and Aly Raisman; Super Bowl Champ Russell Wilson and singer Ciara; and Albert Pujols and Odell Beckham Jr. Also well-represented were the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.
CELEBRITIES
People

Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson

With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shailene Woodley
Person
Danica Patrick
Person
Aaron Rodgers
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Back Together: He Promised He Wants Marriage, Kids

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are an item again! After a reported split in late June, a KarJenner source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the famous couple are back at it and going strong again — but not without a fervent effort from the NBA star, 25. “Devin made a huge effort to fix things with Kendall almost as soon as they broke up,” the source told HL. “The threat of losing her was a huge wake-up call for Devin. He’s been laser focused on making her happy ever since, it’s like they’re back in the honeymoon stage. Her friends and family are thrilled that they’re back together, everyone would love to see them get married.”
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Car Driver#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Getty Image#Fox News
In Style

Kendall Jenner Wore a Graphic Tank Top Professing Her Love for Cowboys

Kendall Jenner is embracing that rural, Western lifestyle during her latest vacation. The model took a trip to Wyoming and really enjoyed all the things the state has to offer, like ranches, hiking, rodeos, and ... cowboys. On Tuesday, Jenner posted an Instagram carousel documenting a night at the rodeo....
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Chuck Norris' Grandson Caught Cheating, Kicked off of Kevin and Frankie Jonas' New Show

The series premiere of ABC's Claim to Fame, a new reality series featuring 12 celebrity relatives and hosted by brothers Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas, got off to a shocking start Monday night. Maxwell Norris, the 22-year-old grandson of Walker, Texas Ranger star Chuck Norris, was disqualified from the show for cheating. Producers accused him of breaking the rules by hiding his cell phone among his personal belongings.
TV & VIDEOS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Rumored Aaron Rodgers Girlfriend Photo

Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be in a new relationship. According to reports, the Green Bay Packers quarterback has moved on from his failed engagement to Hollywood actress Shailene Woodley. Rodgers is now rumored to be dating a woman named Blu. Her Instagram handle is @bluofearth. Rodgers' rumored girlfriend was...
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Shares Important Health Update

On Wednesday morning, Danica Patrick took to Instagram to share an update after she had her breast implants removed. "11 weeks since implant removal and I am getting all of my markers checked again," she said. 14 vials worth. 🥴 I am also sending in a stool (so f-ing humbling to do, if you know you know) and saliva test for review as well... last time I did it test my dysbiosis level was 10/10. So I’m hoping that has improved!"
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Ryan Seacrest and Model Aubrey Paige Petcosky’s Relationship Timeline

Ryan Seacrest may be notoriously private about his relationships, but he (and cohost Kelly Ripa) can’t help but gush over his current love, Aubrey Paige. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed the American Idol host’s romance with the model, whose full name is Aubrey Paige Petcosky, in June 2021. “[They are] very happy together and doing great,” […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s Family Album: Pics

Brady’s bunch! Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen started their family in 2009 and have been documenting their fun-filled lives with their kids ever since. The couple, who were set up in 2006 on a blind date, welcomed their son, Benjamin, three years later. He became a big brother when Vivian was born in 2012. The […]
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

133K+
Followers
15K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy