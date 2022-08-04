ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Russian prosecutors seek 9 1/2-year sentence for Brittney Griner

By Snejana Farberov
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tlLj3_0h4Y4FSh00

Russian prosecutors asked a court to sentence Brittney Griner to 9 1/2 years in prison for cannabis possession — after the WNBA star tearfully begged the court not to “end her life” over what she called an “honest mistake.”

Closing arguments in the highly politicized trial wrapped up on Thursday and a verdict was expected shortly after at the Khimki court outside Moscow.

When given a chance to speak during Thursday’s hearing, Griner, 31, with her voice quivering, acknowledged her “mistake” and pleaded for leniency.

“I want the court to understand that this was an honest mistake that I made while rushing, under stress, trying to recover from COVID and just trying to get back to my team,” Griner said, referring to her packing vape cartridges in her luggage on her way to Russia in February.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VH8xX_0h4Y4FSh00
Brittney Griner (center) is escorted into the courtroom on Aug. 4.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eaWza_0h4Y4FSh00
Griner confers with attorneys Maria Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov before Thursday’s hearing.
REUTERS

“I know everybody keeps talking about political pawn and politics, but I hope that is far from this courtroom,” she continued. “I made an honest mistake and I hope that in your ruling, that it doesn’t end my life here.”

Griner, who pleaded guilty to the charges, said that she did not intend to break Russian law, and that her parents had taught her to take ownership of her responsibilities.

Earlier in the trial, Griner testified that she inadvertently placed cannabis cartridges into her bag while “stress-packing” for her trip to Russia, where she was contracted to play basketball for a local team during WNBA’s off-season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K5vMI_0h4Y4FSh00
Griner holds a photo in the courtroom.
AP

The two-time Olympic champion insisted that she did not plan to bring the vape cartridges to Russia, or use them there, because she was aware of local drug laws.

Lawyers for the Phoenix Mercury center have presented character witnesses from the Russian team and written testimony from a doctor who said he prescribed her cannabis for pain treatment.

Defense attorney Maria Blagovolina claimed that Griner brought the cartridges with her to Russia inadvertently and only used cannabis as medicine and only while in Arizona, where medical marijuana is legal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RGMXF_0h4Y4FSh00
The 6-foot-9 WNBA star faces close to a decade in Russian prison.
AP

A prosecutor, Nikolai Vlasenko, argued that Griner packed the cannabis oil deliberately.

Although a conviction appears almost certain, given that Russian courts rarely acquit defendants and Griner has acknowledged having vape cartridges with cannabis oil in her luggage, judges have considerable latitude on sentencing.

Before Griner’s trial began in July, the State Department designated her as “wrongfully detained,” moving her case under the supervision of its special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, effectively the government’s chief hostage negotiator.

Then last week, in an extraordinary move, Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, urging him to accept a deal under which Griner and Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia on an espionage conviction, would be traded for Viktor Bout, a jailed arms dealer known as the “Merchant of Death.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Monday that Russia has made a “bad faith” response to the US government’s offer, a counteroffer that American officials don’t regard as serious. She declined to elaborate.

Russian officials have scoffed at US statements about the case, saying they’ve shown disrespect for Russian law. They remained poker-faced, urging Washington to discuss the issue through “quiet diplomacy without releases of speculative information.”

With Post Wires

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Russian commander in charge of Europe's largest nuclear plant 'has wired it with explosives and told the Ukrainians he will blow it up if they try to take it back', Kyiv's state atomic energy firm says

The Russian commander in charge of Europe's largest nuclear plant has wired it with explosives and threatened to blow it up if Ukraine tries to take it back, Kyiv claims. Major-general Valery Vasilyev, who commands Russia's nuclear, biological and chemical protection troops, has reportedly told Ukraine about the bombs and warned: 'This will be either Russian land or scorched earth.'
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
PALM BEACH, FL
MSNBC

The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago

There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Washington State
The Associated Press

Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Powerful explosions rocked a Russian air base in Crimea and sent towering clouds of smoke over the landscape Tuesday in what may mark an escalation of the war in Ukraine. At least one person was killed and several others were wounded, authorities said. Russia’s Defense Ministry denied the Saki base on the Black Sea had been shelled and said instead that munitions had blown up there. But Ukrainian social networks were abuzz with speculation that it was hit by Ukrainian-fired long-range missiles. Videos posted on social networks showed sunbathers fleeing a nearby beach as huge flames and pillars of smoke rose over the horizon from multiple points, accompanied by loud booms. Crimea Today News said on Telegram that witnesses reported fire on a runway and damage to nearby homes as a result of what it said were dozens of blasts. Russia’s state news agency Tass quoted an unidentified ministry source as saying the explosions’ primary cause appeared to be a “violation of fire safety requirements.” The ministry said no warplanes were damaged.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose up to half of its fighter jets and many warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
53K+
Followers
41K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy