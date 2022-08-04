Russian prosecutors seek 9 1/2-year sentence for Brittney Griner

Russian prosecutors asked a court to sentence Brittney Griner to 9 1/2 years in prison for cannabis possession — after the WNBA star tearfully begged the court not to “end her life” over what she called an “honest mistake.”

Closing arguments in the highly politicized trial wrapped up on Thursday and a verdict was expected shortly after at the Khimki court outside Moscow.

When given a chance to speak during Thursday’s hearing, Griner, 31, with her voice quivering, acknowledged her “mistake” and pleaded for leniency.

“I want the court to understand that this was an honest mistake that I made while rushing, under stress, trying to recover from COVID and just trying to get back to my team,” Griner said, referring to her packing vape cartridges in her luggage on her way to Russia in February.

Brittney Griner (center) is escorted into the courtroom on Aug. 4. AP

Griner confers with attorneys Maria Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov before Thursday’s hearing. REUTERS

“I know everybody keeps talking about political pawn and politics, but I hope that is far from this courtroom,” she continued. “I made an honest mistake and I hope that in your ruling, that it doesn’t end my life here.”

Griner, who pleaded guilty to the charges, said that she did not intend to break Russian law, and that her parents had taught her to take ownership of her responsibilities.

Earlier in the trial, Griner testified that she inadvertently placed cannabis cartridges into her bag while “stress-packing” for her trip to Russia, where she was contracted to play basketball for a local team during WNBA’s off-season.

Griner holds a photo in the courtroom. AP

The two-time Olympic champion insisted that she did not plan to bring the vape cartridges to Russia, or use them there, because she was aware of local drug laws.

Lawyers for the Phoenix Mercury center have presented character witnesses from the Russian team and written testimony from a doctor who said he prescribed her cannabis for pain treatment.

Defense attorney Maria Blagovolina claimed that Griner brought the cartridges with her to Russia inadvertently and only used cannabis as medicine and only while in Arizona, where medical marijuana is legal.

The 6-foot-9 WNBA star faces close to a decade in Russian prison. AP

A prosecutor, Nikolai Vlasenko, argued that Griner packed the cannabis oil deliberately.

Although a conviction appears almost certain, given that Russian courts rarely acquit defendants and Griner has acknowledged having vape cartridges with cannabis oil in her luggage, judges have considerable latitude on sentencing.

Before Griner’s trial began in July, the State Department designated her as “wrongfully detained,” moving her case under the supervision of its special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, effectively the government’s chief hostage negotiator.

Then last week, in an extraordinary move, Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, urging him to accept a deal under which Griner and Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia on an espionage conviction, would be traded for Viktor Bout, a jailed arms dealer known as the “Merchant of Death.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Monday that Russia has made a “bad faith” response to the US government’s offer, a counteroffer that American officials don’t regard as serious. She declined to elaborate.

Russian officials have scoffed at US statements about the case, saying they’ve shown disrespect for Russian law. They remained poker-faced, urging Washington to discuss the issue through “quiet diplomacy without releases of speculative information.”

With Post Wires