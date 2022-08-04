Wynonna Judd Honors Late Mom Naomi Judd on CMA Fest ABC Special

It was an emotional moment as Wynonna Judd gave an emotional tribute to her late mother, Naomi during the long-awaited Country Music Association Fest special that finally hit our TV airwaves this week. During the touching appearance, Wynonna Judd discusses the pain that she has felt since losing her mother earlier this year. “I feel so helpless,” the country music star says.

Wynonna Judd Delivers A Moving Tribute To Her Late Mother Performing With Country Sensation Carly Pearce

It was a night of some of the world’s best country music as the much-anticipated Country Music Fest hit the airwaves Wednesday. The star-studded event was filmed during a four-day festival all the way back in June.

The festival finally aired this week on both ABC and Hulu. And, the stars didn’t disappoint as they marked the festival’s 49th year this summer, delivering some unforgettable and breathtaking performances. Among these performances is the emotional tribute to the late Naomi Judd . The Grammy-winning country music superstar lost her battle with depression earlier this year.

With a highly emotional rendition of Why Not Me , Wynonna Judd teamed up with Carly Pearce to honor her mother. It was an unforgettable performance that inspired a moving standing ovation in honor of Wynonna’s late mother.

Carly Pearce welcomed Wynonna Judd onto the stage during the star-studded festival during her set. As Pearce introduced the Country Music Hall of Fame star she gives a touching tribute to the singer’s late mother.

“CMA Fest,” Carly Pearce begins. “We lost one of our absolute pillars in country music earlier this year: Miss Naomi Judd. As a girl growing up in Kentucky, I idolized the Judds and wanted to be like them.”

“My first concert was to see Wynonna,” Pearce explains during the event. “And I’ve always loved all of the music that the Judds made and feel like it is such a representation of the best of country music, So CMA Fest, please make welcome Wynonna Judd.”

The CMA Music Fest Features Over 30 Performances Of The World’s Top Country-Music Stars

Hosted by country music superstar Dierks Bentley and Elle King, the three-hour-long CMA Music Fest gave us some top-rate performances by the biggest stars in country music. The music-filled evening featured a variety of our favorite stars taking the stage at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.

Among these performers are Kane Brown, who wowed the crowd with his performance of I Love You Like I like Country Music , and Bentley who teamed up with Billy Ray Cyrus to perform the 90s classic Achy Breaky Heart. Also performing at the event were Luke Bryan , Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini, and Lainey Wilson, among many others.

