Benton County Sheriff's Offices seizes 25 pounds of cocaine

whiterivernow.com
ASP: Suspect shot after deputy, officer injured in Cleburne County
Arkansas State Police say a Cleburne County sheriff’s deputy and a Heber Springs police officer were wounded by a suspect suspected of trespassing on property along the eastern edge of Heber Springs Saturday morning. A release from the state police says the sheriff’s deputy and local police officer encountered...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Bentonville man cut Cleburne County sheriff’s deputy, Heber Springs police officer with razor
The Arkansas State Police says that a Bentonville man cut and injured a Cleburne County Sheriff’s Department deputy and a Heber Springs Police Department officer in a suspected trespassing incident. State Police say that 31-year-old Cody Weideman of Bentonville was observed along the eastern edge of a property at...
UPDATE: Missing Pea Ridge man located
The circumstances of the disappearance of Billy F. Camp, 52, are unknown. ASP believes he may be traveling in a red GMC Sierra.
5newsonline.com
Officer and deputy attacked during call for service, suspect shot
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. — A Cleburne County Deputy and a Heber Springs Police Officer were attacked while they responded to a call about a trespasser on property along the eastern edge of Heber Springs on the morning of August 6, 2022. They arrived to find 31-year-old Cody Weidemann of...
Man pleads not guilty to attempted murder in probation officer stabbing case
On August 8, a Lincoln City man entered a not guilty plea on charges of attempted murder and battery in Washington Couty Circuit Court after he allegedly stabbed a probation officer in June.
Woman Accused Trafficking Fentanyl Arrested In Delaware County
A woman was arrested and accused of trafficking fentanyl after investigators say she admitted to buying hundreds of the pills to sell. In late May, the Delaware County District Attorney's Officer learned Julie Wise was dealing large amounts of pills from her home in Grove. Investigators say Wise admitted she...
Deputies searching for Grove man who tried to lure boys with candy
Authorities in southeast Kansas said they are searching for a man and convicted criminal who approached a group of boys in his underwear and gave them candy so he could come to their homes. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas posted on Facebook that Kirk William Owen, 65, of...
easttexasradio.com
Savoy Firefighters Discover Body Of Missing Person
Firefighters found human skeletal remains after battling a fire on FM 1752 near Savoy in Fannin County. Authorities believe the remains are those of Jesse Hagood, who was reported missing in August of 2021. After his wrecked vehicle was found in Fannin County, Savoy police began a search. More than a year went by with no sign of Hagood.
easttexasradio.com
Suspect Eludes Hopkins County Manhunt
UPDATE – Garrett is now believed to be out of the immediate area. Further investigation indicates he is now in the Mesquite area. Authorities say he had assistance in escaping from the Hopkins County area. Hopkins County deputies, a DPS Helicopter and K9’s from the TDCJ were involved in...
dallasexpress.com
Local Man Dies After Being Set on Fire
A man died from his injuries on Wednesday after he was set on fire during a domestic violence altercation last month, according to the Arlington Police Department. Twenty-four-year-old Breana Johnson’s aggravated assault charge will now be upgraded to murder. Around 9 p.m. on July 18, officers arrived at a...
Grove, OK woman charged with trafficking fentanyl
GROVE, Okla. — A Grove, Oklahoma woman is charged with aggravated trafficking fentanyl. In May, investigators received a tip that Julie Wise was dealing large amounts of fentanyl pills from her home. After stopping a vehicle leaving Wises’ home for making an illegal u-turn, police found her in possession...
KXII.com
Man arrested for murder after missing Sherman woman found dead
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police arrested a man Friday for the murder of a missing Sherman woman whose body was found in a wooded area Thursday night. Sherman Police arrested Brandon Joseph Tom, 31, for murder, aggravated sexual assault, and abandoning and endangering a child. Police said they began investigating...
KTUL
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect with felony warrants out of Missouri
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect with felony warrants out of Missouri. On Tuesday, deputies say they responded to a residence in southern Wyandotte for reports of stolen property. The suspect, identified as Jacob Williams, fled the residence near East 156...
fox4news.com
Man charged with murder of missing North Texas woman
SHERMAN, Texas - A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a North Texas woman who had been reported missing earlier this week. Brandon Joseph Tom was arrested for the death of Clarice Harrison. He has been charged with murder, aggravated sexual assault, and abandoning/endangering a child.
He had only been on parole 3 months. Now he'll spend 40 years in prison for firing at officers during pursuit through 4 North Texas cities
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after firing at officers and leading law enforcement on a chase through four cities in August 2021, the Collin County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Evan Kates, of Carrollton, was convicted and sentenced...
SUV overturns in t-bone crash on Joplin’s Rangeline Road
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 9:30 a.m. Friday morning at 20th and Rangeline reports of a two vehicle crash, with rollover alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire Dept Ladder 5, Rescue 1, Joplin Police, METS1 and METS32 ambulance responded. Duquesne Police Dept and MoDOT Emergency Response responded to assist. On...
Texas man confesses to arson after structure fire found to be non-accidental
Dennison police have arrested a man who confessed to arson after investigators found a structure fire to be non-accidental. This comes as officials warn residents of a strong wildfire season.
KHBS
Arkansas schools adding armed presence
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Schools across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley start the fall semester this month. 40/29 News has talked with several school district leaders about what they're doing new this year to keep kids safe. The Arkansas School Safety Commission has recommended an armed presence at...
400 free backpacks filled with supplies in Fort Smith
Fort Smith Evangel Temple Assembly of God helped families prepare for school with backpacks filled with school supplies.
